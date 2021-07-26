Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights

The financial results of the Company continue to benefit from the acquisition of MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. that closed in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income was $15.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 , which is 53.1% higher than the net income for 2020's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 16.9% compared to 16.4% in the comparable period in 2020.

for the six months ended , an increase of , or 11.9%, over the same period a year ago. Non-performing assets decreased $2.2 million from year end and $3.3 million since June 30, 2020 and totaled $10,942,000 as of June 30, 2021 . As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 0.77%, 0.93% and 1.04% as of June 30, 2021 , December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 .

COVID-19 pandemic response and loan profile

During 2021, the Company continued to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for loans provided under the auspices of the Small Business Administration (SBA). As of June 30, 2021 , 419 loans with a balance of $27.1 million remain outstanding under this program. From January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 , we issued 388 loans with aggregate balances of $24.3 million . As of June 30, 2021 , 44 loans that were issued under this program in 2020 remain outstanding and have a balance of $3.9 million . The loans earn interest at 1% per annum and the processing fee paid by the SBA will be accreted into income over the life of the loans. The SBA has issued guidance for forgiveness with a streamlined approach for loans of $150,000 or less. Of the PPP loans outstanding, 372 loans, or 88.8% of the remaining PPP loans, had an original balance less than $150,000 . The outstanding balance for these 372 loans as of June 30, 2021 was approximately $11.4 million .

, the Company had limited loan concentrations to these industries as follows: Hotels/Motels - $70.9 million or 5.0% of outstanding loans

Restaurants - $26.7 million or 1.9% of outstanding loans

Amusement/Theme parks - $9.4 million , or 0.7% of outstanding loans

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to 2020

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 , net income totaled $15,110,000 which compares to net income of $9,869,000 for the first six months of 2020, an increase of $5,241,000 or 53.1%. Basic earnings per share of $3.83 for the first six months of 2021 compares to $2.64 for the first six months last year. Annualized return on equity for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 15.19% and 11.90%, while annualized return on assets was 1.54% and 1.24%, respectively.

was compared to for the six months ended , an increase of . The increase in the provision is attributable to loans maturing that were acquired as part of the MidCoast acquisition, which were refinanced with the Company and are subject to the Company's allowance calculation. Total non-interest income was $6,941,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 , which is $3,021,000 more than the non-interest income of $3,920,000 for the same period last year. The primary drivers were the earnings of bank owned life insurance, which increased $1,144,000 as the result of the passing of two former employees, gains on loans sold which increased $387,000 and an increase in equity security gains of $459,000 as a result of market performance. Other income increased $482,000 due to fee income on derivative transactions for customers.

Second Quarter of 2021 Compared to the Second Quarter of 2020

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 , net income totaled $6,647,000 which compares to net income of $5,338,000 for the comparable period of 2020, an increase of $1,309,000 or 24.5%. Basic earnings per share of $1.69 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compares to $1.37 for the 2020 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 13.19% and 12.28%, while annualized return on assets was 1.32% and 1.25%, respectively.

was , a decrease to the comparable period in 2020. The decrease in the provision is attributable to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the local and national economy in the second quarter of 2020. Total non-interest income was $2,706,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 , which is $637,000 more than the comparable period last year. The primary drivers were service charges of $249,000 as a result of waiving fees in the second quarter of 2020 in response to the pandemic and brokerage and insurance commissions, which increased $157,000 due to growth in our south central Pennsylvania market. Other income increased due to $254,000 due to fee income on derivative transactions for customers.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

At June 30, 2021 , total assets were $2.00 billion compared to $1.89 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.80 billion at June 30, 2020 . The loan to deposit ratio as of June 30, 2021 was 84.11% compared to 88.45% as of December 31, 2020 and 90.11% as of June 30, 2020 .

totaled and increased from as a result of organic growth in the market offset by PPP forgiveness and a decrease in student loan balances. The allowance for loan losses totaled $16,931,000 at June 30, 2021 which is an increase of $1,116,000 from December 31, 2020 . The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $1,150,000 and recoveries of $108,000 , offset by charge-offs of $142,000 . The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.20% as of June 30, 2021 and 1.13% as of December 31, 2020 .

Dividend Declared

On June 1, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.465 per share, which was paid on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2021. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.20% over the regular cash dividend of $0.446 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2021. The Board declared a 1% stock dividend, payable on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2021.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,900 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or For The As of or For The

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Income and Performance Ratios







Net Income $ 6,647 $ 5,338 $ 15,110 $ 9,869 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.32% 1.25% 1.54% 1.24% Return on average equity (annualized) 13.19% 12.28% 15.19% 11.90% Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a) 15.77% 14.98% 18.22% 14.31% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a) 3.46% 4.15% 3.59% 4.01% Earnings per share - basic (b) $ 1.69 $ 1.37 $ 3.83 $ 2.64 Earnings per share - diluted (b) $ 1.69 $ 1.37 $ 3.83 $ 2.64 Cash dividends paid per share (b) $ 0.460 $ 0.446 $ 0.920 $ 0.989 Number of shares used in computation - basic (b) 3,944,488 3,883,734 3,946,184 3,737,759 Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b) 3,944,560 3,884,763 3,946,219 3,738,273



















Asset quality







Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 16,931 $ 14,827



Non-performing assets $ 10,942 $ 14,200



Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.20% 1.09%



Non-performing assets to total loans 0.77% 1.04%



Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans 0.04% (0.01%) 0.00% (0.01%)



















Equity







Book value per share (b) $ 51.32 $ 45.45



Tangible Book value per share (a) (b) $ 42.95 $ 37.18



Market Value (Last reported trade of month) $ 63.00 $ 49.75



Common shares outstanding 3,951,573 3,925,745























Other







Average Full Time Equivalent Employees 295.4 283.3



Loan to Deposit Ratio 84.11% 90.11%



Trust assets under management $ 155,394 $ 129,507



Brokerage assets under management $ 262,158 $ 212,636























Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, December 31, June 30,



2021 2020 2020











Assets $ 2,003,300 $ 1,891,674 $1,800,116

Investment securities 371,150 297,120 273,063

Loans (net of unearned income) 1,415,109 1,405,281 1,363,633

Allowance for loan losses 16,931 15,815 14,827

Deposits 1,682,387 1,588,858 1,513,284

Stockholders' Equity 204,419 194,259 183,095





















(a) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release (b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)









June 30, December 31, June 30, (in thousands except share data) 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS:





Cash and due from banks:





Noninterest-bearing $ 17,403 $ 16,374 $ 19,543 Interest-bearing 90,791 52,333 19,487 Total cash and cash equivalents 108,194 68,707 39,030







Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 12,266 13,758 14,256







Equity securities 2,148 1,931 703







Available-for-sale securities 369,002 295,189 272,360







Loans held for sale 5,282 14,640 17,468







Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $16,931 at June 30, 2021;





$15,815 at December 31, 2020 and $14,827 at June 30, 2020) 1,398,178 1,389,466 1,348,806







Premises and equipment 17,243 16,948 17,832 Accrued interest receivable 5,564 5,998 5,950 Goodwill 31,376 31,376 31,376 Bank owned life insurance 30,353 32,589 32,228 Other intangibles 1,705 1,668 1,421 Other assets 21,989 19,404 18,686







TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,003,300 $ 1,891,674 $ 1,800,116







LIABILITIES:





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 339,414 $ 303,762 $ 278,612 Interest-bearing 1,342,973 1,285,096 1,234,672 Total deposits 1,682,387 1,588,858 1,513,284 Borrowed funds 97,830 88,838 85,135 Accrued interest payable 789 1,017 888 Other liabilities 17,875 18,702 17,714 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,798,881 1,697,415 1,617,021 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized





3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2021 or 2020 - - - Common stock





$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and





June 30, 2020: issued 4,388,901 at June 30, 2021 and 4,350,342 at December 31, 2020 and





June 30, 2020 4,389 4,350 4,350 Additional paid-in capital 78,412 75,908 75,863 Retained earnings 135,714 126,627 115,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,610 2,587 2,907 Treasury stock, at cost: 437,328 at June 30, 2021 and 428,492 shares





at December 31, 2020 and 424,597 shares at June 30, 2020 (15,706) (15,213) (15,025) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 204,419 194,259 183,095 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,003,300 $ 1,891,674 $ 1,800,116

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME:







Interest and fees on loans $ 16,370 $ 16,407 $ 33,064 $ 30,045 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 111 97 217 192 Investment securities:







Taxable 941 1,126 1,791 2,233 Nontaxable 547 463 1,091 852 Dividends 106 67 207 177 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 18,075 18,160 36,370 33,499 INTEREST EXPENSE:







Deposits 1,525 1,657 3,123 3,644 Borrowed funds 338 217 594 679 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,863 1,874 3,717 4,323 NET INTEREST INCOME 16,212 16,286 32,653 29,176 Provision for loan losses 500 550 1,150 950 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 15,712 15,736 31,503 28,226 NON-INTEREST INCOME:







Service charges 1,163 914 2,269 1,995 Trust 185 145 492 343 Brokerage and insurance 406 249 782 589 Gains on loans sold 311 260 814 427 Equity security gains (losses), net 29 11 216 (243) Available for sale security gains, net - 117 50 117 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 163 178 1,478 334 Other 449 195 840 358 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,706 2,069 6,941 3,920 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:







Salaries and employee benefits 6,481 5,895 12,744 11,309 Occupancy 711 651 1,494 1,177 Furniture and equipment 141 189 284 320 Professional fees 395 438 843 763 FDIC insurance expense 129 135 258 206 Pennsylvania shares tax 178 259 517 534 Amortization of intangibles 49 55 98 105 Merger and acquisition - 1,803 - 2,179 Software expenses 354 246 667 493 ORE expenses 167 159 253 191 Other 1,715 1,583 3,109 3,057 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES 10,320 11,413 20,267 20,334 Income before provision for income taxes 8,098 6,392 18,177 11,812 Provision for income taxes 1,451 1,054 3,067 1,943 NET INCOME $ 6,647 $ 5,338 $ 15,110 $ 9,869









PER COMMON SHARE DATA:







Net Income - Basic $ 1.69 $ 1.37 $ 3.83 $ 2.64 Net Income - Diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.37 $ 3.83 $ 2.64 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.460 $ 0.446 $ 0.920 $ 0.989









Number of shares used in computation - basic 3,944,488 3,883,734 3,946,184 3,737,759 Number of shares used in computation - diluted 3,944,560 3,884,763 3,946,219 3,738,273

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended,





June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30,

2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest income $ 18,075 $ 18,295 $ 18,411 $ 18,386 $ 18,160 Interest expense 1,863 1,854 1,866 1,916 1,874 Net interest income 16,212 16,441 16,545 16,470 16,286 Provision for loan losses 500 650 900 550 550 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,712 15,791 15,645 15,920 15,736 Non-interest income 2,677 3,998 3,726 3,386 1,941 Investment securities gains (losses), net 29 237 238 152 128 Non-interest expenses 10,320 9,947 10,821 9,692 11,413 Income before provision for income taxes 8,098 10,079 8,788 9,766 6,392 Provision for income taxes 1,451 1,616 1,561 1,759 1,054 Net income $ 6,647 $ 8,463 $ 7,227 $ 8,007 $ 5,338 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.69 $ 2.14 $ 1.83 $ 2.02 $ 1.37 Earnings Per Share Diluted $ 1.69 $ 2.14 $ 1.83 $ 2.02 $ 1.37

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 121,319 28 0.09 28,182 5 0.07 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 13,016 83 2.59 14,385 92 2.57 Investment securities 352,499 1,740 1.97 260,281 1,780 2.74 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 202,537 2,494 4.94 213,780 2,800 5.27 Construction loans 50,807 521 4.11 30,296 373 4.95 Commercial Loans 738,136 8,875 4.82 599,800 8,276 5.55 Agricultural Loans 351,660 3,763 4.29 356,166 4,012 4.53 Loans to state & political subdivisions 52,934 470 3.56 90,491 898 3.99 Other loans 25,567 335 5.26 13,572 223 6.91 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 1,421,641 16,458 4.64 1,304,105 16,582 5.11 Total interest-earning assets 1,908,475 18,309 3.85 1,606,953 18,459 4.62 Cash and due from banks 6,757



9,319



Bank premises and equipment 17,371



17,584



Other assets 75,575



79,001



Total non-interest earning assets 99,703



105,904



Total assets 2,008,178



1,712,857



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 462,299 383 0.33 383,985 257 0.27 Savings accounts 289,328 85 0.12 240,116 107 0.18 Money market accounts 247,606 164 0.27 197,742 202 0.41 Certificates of deposit 355,292 893 1.01 354,759 1,091 1.24 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,354,525 1,525 0.45 1,176,602 1,657 0.57 Other borrowed funds 95,166 338 1.42 84,092 217 1.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,449,691 1,863 0.52 1,260,694 1,874 0.60 Demand deposits 339,896



261,839



Other liabilities 16,977



16,471



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 356,873



278,310



Stockholders' equity 201,614



173,853



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 2,008,178



1,712,857



Net interest income

16,446



16,585

Net interest spread (5)



3.33%



4.02% Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.46%



4.15% Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



132%



127%













(1) Averages are based on daily averages. (2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees. (3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2021 and 2020. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release (4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS (UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 108,196 46 0.09 19,013 9 0.10 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 13,371 171 2.58 14,329 183 2.57 Investment securities 326,849 3,379 2.07 251,365 3,489 2.78 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 203,235 5,047 5.01 214,809 5,643 5.28 Construction loans 44,595 931 4.21 24,011 596 4.99 Commercial Loans 726,077 17,938 4.98 507,490 13,809 5.47 Agricultural Loans 355,094 7,593 4.31 358,173 8,124 4.56 Loans to state & political subdivisions 57,698 1,068 3.73 92,306 1,837 4.00 Other loans 26,083 682 5.27 11,517 395 6.90 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 1,412,782 33,259 4.75 1,208,306 30,404 5.06 Total interest-earning assets 1,861,198 36,855 3.99 1,493,013 34,085 4.59 Cash and due from banks 6,569



7,791



Bank premises and equipment 17,188



16,823



Other assets 78,055



67,847



Total non-interest earning assets 101,812



92,461



Total assets 1,963,010



1,585,474



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 442,328 703 0.32 358,026 694 0.39 Savings accounts 278,848 175 0.13 233,050 291 0.25 Money market accounts 243,221 339 0.28 186,018 595 0.64 Certificates of deposit 367,971 1,906 1.04 308,019 2,064 0.35 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,332,368 3,123 0.47 1,085,113 3,644 0.68 Other borrowed funds 90,721 594 1.32 88,971 679 1.53 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,423,089 3,717 0.53 1,174,084 4,323 0.74 Demand deposits 323,229



229,221



Other liabilities 17,775



16,277



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 341,004



245,498



Stockholders' equity 198,917



165,892



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 1,963,010



1,585,474



Net interest income

33,138



29,762

Net interest spread (5)



3.46%



3.85% Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.59%



4.01% Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



131%



127%













(1) Averages are based on daily averages. (2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees. (3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2021 and 2020. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release (4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (UNAUDITED)

(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)









(In Thousands)











June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,

2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Real estate:









Residential $ 202,171 $ 203,273 $ 201,911 $ 208,084 $ 210,789 Commercial 641,633 605,547 596,255 535,456 513,598 Agricultural 310,274 315,313 315,158 310,702 313,136 Construction 63,065 42,651 35,404 28,656 31,744 Consumer 8,684 26,181 30,277 30,625 30,973 Other commercial loans 104,349 109,168 114,169 129,731 132,503 Other agricultural loans 33,720 41,378 48,779 40,790 44,912 State & political subdivision loans 51,213 60,890 63,328 81,835 85,978 Total loans 1,415,109 1,404,401 1,405,281 1,365,879 1,363,633 Less: allowance for loan losses 16,931 16,560 15,815 15,169 14,827 Net loans $ 1,398,178 $ 1,387,841 $ 1,389,466 $ 1,350,710 $ 1,348,806









Past due and non-performing assets





















Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing $ 1,495 $ 2,383 $ 4,120 $ 3,449 $ 4,986











Non-accrual loans $ 9,082 $ 10,680 $ 10,732 $ 11,711 $ 10,693 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing 49 478 525 1,194 654 Non-performing loans $ 9,131 $ 11,158 $ 11,257 $ 12,905 $ 11,347 OREO 1,811 1,720 1,836 2,726 2,853 Total Non-performing assets $ 10,942 $ 12,878 $ 13,093 $ 15,631 $ 14,200





































3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months

Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In Thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Balance, beginning of period $ 16,560 $ 15,815 $ 15,169 $ 14,827 $ 14,247 Charge-offs (138) (4) (276) (237) (10) Recoveries 9 99 22 29 40 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (129) 95 (254) (208) 30 Provision for loan losses 500 650 900 550 550 Balance, end of period $ 16,931 $ 16,560 $ 15,815 $ 15,169 $ 14,827

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













As of





June 30





2021 2020



Tangible Equity







Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 204,419 $ 183,095



Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,610) (2,907)



Intangible Assets (33,081) (32,797)



Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 169,728 147,391



Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2021 stock Dividend 3,951,573 3,964,304



Tangible Book value per share (a) $ 42.95 $ 37.18















As of





June 30





2021 2020



Tangible Equity per share







Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP $ 51.73 $ 46.18



Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive income (0.41) (0.73)



Book value per share 51.32 45.45



Adjustments for intangible assets (8.37) (8.27)



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 42.95 $ 37.18

























For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 30 June 30

2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on Average Tangible Equity







Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 203,023 $ 176,397 $ 200,832 $ 167,151 Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive income (1,409) (2,544) (1,915) (1,259) Average Intangible Assets (33,027) (31,265) (33,012) (27,934) Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 168,587 142,588 165,905 137,958 Net Income $ 6,647 5,338 $ 15,110 $ 9,869 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity 15.77% 14.98% 18.22% 14.31%











For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 30 June 30 Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding BOLI Death Benefits 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 6,647 $ 5,338 $ 15,110 $ 9,869 BOLI death benefits - - 1,155 - Net Income excluding merger and acquisition costs $ 6,647 $ 5,338 $ 13,955 $ 9,869 Average Assets 2,008,178 1,712,857 1,963,010 1,585,474 Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding Merger and Acquisition costs 1.32% 1.25% 1.42% 1.24%









Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 201,614 $ 173,853 $ 198,917 $ 165,892 Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding Merger and Acquisition costs 13.19% 12.28% 14.03% 11.90%































For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 30 June 30 Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total interest income $ 18,075 $ 18,160 $ 36,370 $ 33,499 Total interest expense 1,863 1,874 3,717 4,323 Net interest income 16,212 16,286 32,653 29,176 Tax equivalent adjustment 234 299 485 586 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 16,446 $ 16,585 $ 33,138 $ 29,762

