Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Oct 23, 2019, 15:35 ET
MANSFIELD, Pa., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Highlights
- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. and MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. sign definitive agreement for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. to acquire MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc in the second quarter of 2020.
- Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $14.4 million, which is 6.9% higher than 2018's net income through September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2019 was 16.3% compared to 15.9% in the comparable period in 2018.
- Net income was $5.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, which is 13.4% higher than the net income for 2018's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 17.0%.
- Net interest income before the provision for loan losses of $37.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was an increase of $2.2 million, or 6.3%, over the same period a year ago.
- Net loan growth totaled $32.4 million in the first three quarters of 2019, or 4.0% annualized.
- Return on average equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2019 was 13.74% and 12.99% compared to 13.08% and 13.13% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2018.
- Return on average tangible equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2019 was 16.42% and 15.60% compared to 15.92% and 16.06% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2018. (1)
- Return on average assets for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2019 was 1.43% and 1.33% compared to 1.30% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2018.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Compared to 2018
- For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income totaled $14,447,000 which compares to net income of $13,519,000 for the first nine months of 2018, an increase of $928,000 or 6.9%. Basic earnings per share of $4.10 for the first nine months of 2019 compares to $3.82 for the first nine months last year. Annualized return on equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 12.99% and 13.13%, while annualized return on assets was 1.33% and 1.30%, respectively.
- Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $37,150,000 compared to $34,941,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, resulting in an increase of $2,209,000, or 6.3%. Average interest earning assets increased $56.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased $63.2 million while average investment securities decreased $10.9 million. The yield on interest earning assets increased 28 basis points to 4.61%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 28 basis points to 1.12%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rise in the federal funds rate during 2018. The tax effected net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 3.71% compared to 3.65% for the same period last year.
- The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1,150,000 compared to $1,300,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $150,000. The lower provision primarily reflects the lower level of loan growth experienced during 2019 compared to 2018.
- Total non-interest income was $6,237,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, which is $479,000 more than the non-interest income of $5,758,000 for the same period last year. The increase was driven by revenue increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions as well as gains on our equity security portfolio.
- Total non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $24,973,000 compared to $23,322,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $1,651,000, or 7.1%. Salaries and benefits increased $878,000 primarily due to merit increases, employee commissions, health insurance costs and profit sharing. Other expenses increased $496,000, which was primarily due to an increase in costs as a result of the decision to terminate a pension plan acquired as part the First National Bank of Fredericksburg acquisition in 2015. Merger and acquisition costs increased $275,000 as a result of the recently announced agreement to purchase MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. in the first half of 2020. OREO expenses have increased due to an increase in the number of OREO properties currently held by the Bank. Professional fees decreased as a result of settling a lawsuit in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in significant expenses in 2018. FDIC insurance decreased due to receiving a credit from the FDIC in the third quarter.
- The provision for income taxes increased $259,000 when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to the same period in 2018 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $1,187,000. The effective tax rate for 2019 is impacted by certain expenses being non-deductible for tax purposes.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Compared to 2018
- For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net income totaled $5,196,000 which compares to net income of $4,581,000 for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of $615,000 or 13.4%. Basic earnings per share of $1.48 for three months ended September 30, 2019 compares to $1.30 for the 2018 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 13.74% and 13.08%, respectively, while annualized return on assets was 1.43% and 1.30%, respectively.
- Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $12,899,000 compared to $11,770,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, resulting in an increase of $1,129,000, or 9.6%. Average interest earning assets increased $57.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased $56.0 million. The yield on interest earning assets increased 29 basis points to 4.68%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 17 basis points to 1.08%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the increase in the federal funds rate during 2018. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 3.82% compared to 3.64% for the same period last year.
- The provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $400,000 compared to $475,000 for comparable period in 2018, a decrease of $75,000.
- Total non-interest income was $2,177,000 for the three months September 30, 2019, which is $167,000 more than the comparable period last year. The increase in revenues was driven by increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions, as well as service charges on deposit accounts.
- Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $8,414,000 compared to $7,788,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $626,000, or 8.0%. Salaries and benefits increased $417,000 primarily due to employee commissions, health insurance costs and profit sharing. Merger and acquisition costs increased as a result of the recently announced agreement to purchase MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. in the first half of 2020. OREO expenses have increased due to an increase in the number of OREO properties currently held by the Bank. Professional fees decreased as a result of settling a lawsuit in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in significant expenses in 2018. FDIC insurance decreased due to receiving a credit from the FDIC in the third quarter.
- The provision for income taxes increased $130,000 when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2019 to the same period in 2018. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 17.0%.
Balance Sheet and Other Information:
- At September 30, 2019, total assets were $1.48 billion, compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2018 and $1.41 billion at September 30, 2018.
- Available for sale securities of $247.0 million at September 30, 2019 increased $6.0 million from December 31, 2018 and $6.6 million from September 30, 2018. The portfolio increased due to favorable yields on purchases and for pledging against municipal deposits.
- Net loans as of September 30, 2019 totaled $1.10 billion and increased $32.4 million from December 31, 2018 and $53.4 million from September 30, 2018. Net loan growth for the third quarter was $15.0 million. Net loan growth for 2019 has been negatively impacted by transfers to other real estate owned as the result of a settlement with a customer in bankruptcy and several large loan payoffs. The growth in 2019 was in commercial and agricultural relationships, which continues the trend from 2018.
- The allowance for loan losses totaled $13,679,000 at September 30, 2019 which is an increase of $795,000 from December 31, 2018. The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $1,150,000 and recoveries of $32,000, offset by charge-offs of $387,000. Annualized net charge-offs as a percent of total loans through September 30, 2019 was .04%. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.23% as of September 30, 2019 compared to 1.19% as of December 31, 2018.
- Deposits increased $14.1 million from December 31, 2018, to $1.20 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily due to tax collections in the third quarter for municipal customers and new business relationships in the south central market. Borrowed funds increased $18.6 million from December 31, 2018 to $109.8 million at September 30, 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits have increased $19.1 million during 2019.
- Stockholders' equity totaled $151.7 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $139.2 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $12,449,000. The increase was attributable to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaling $14.4 million, offset by cash dividends of $4.7 million. As a result of changes in interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized gain on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, increased $3.6 million from December 31, 2018.
Dividend Declared
On September 3, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.450 per share, which was paid on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.3% over the quarterly cash dividend of $0.436 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2019.
Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,700 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where First Citizens Community Bank's offices are located.
Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
(1) See reconciliation of non-gaap measures at the end of the press release
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or For The
As of or For The
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Income and Performance Ratios
Net Income
$ 5,196
$ 4,581
$ 14,447
$ 13,519
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.43%
1.30%
1.33%
1.30%
Return on average equity (annualized)
13.74%
13.08%
12.99%
13.13%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (b)
16.42%
15.92%
15.60%
16.06%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(b)
3.82%
3.64%
3.71%
3.65%
Earnings per share - basic (c)
$ 1.48
$ 1.30
$ 4.10
$ 3.82
Earnings per share - diluted (c)
$ 1.48
$ 1.30
$ 4.10
$ 3.81
Cash dividends paid per share
$ 0.450
$ 0.436
$ 1.331
$ 1.289
Asset quality
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 13,679
$ 12,383
$ 13,679
$ 12,383
Non-performing assets
$ 16,823
$ 15,460
$ 16,823
$ 15,460
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
1.23%
1.17%
1.23%
1.17%
Non-performing assets to total loans
1.51%
1.46%
1.51%
1.46%
Annualized net charge-offs to total loans
0.01%
0.01%
0.04%
0.01%
Equity
Book value per share (c)
$ 43.11
$ 39.64
$ 43.11
$ 39.64
Tangible Book value per share (b) (c)
$ 36.10
$ 32.59
$ 36.10
$ 32.59
Market Value (Last reported trade of month)
$ 58.40
$ 62.55
$ 58.40
$ 62.55
Common shares outstanding
3,525,315
3,509,142
3,525,315
3,509,142
Number of shares used in computation - basic (c)
3,515,678
3,537,315
3,522,377
3,541,971
Number of shares used in computation - diluted (c)
3,515,678
3,537,476
3,524,657
3,544,132
Other
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)
13.85%
13.40%
13.85%
13.40%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)
12.59%
12.18%
12.59%
12.18%
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)
11.91%
11.45%
11.91%
11.45%
Leverage Ratio
9.63%
9.09%
9.63%
9.09%
Average Full Time Equivalent Employees
257.5
260.9
260.4
262.2
Loan to Deposit Ratio
92.97%
90.25%
92.97%
90.25%
Trust assets under management
$ 130,383
$ 127,170
$ 130,383
$ 127,170
Brokerage assets under management
$ 208,969
$ 182,711
$ 208,969
$ 182,711
Balance Sheet Highlights
September 30,
December 31
September 30,
2019
2018
2018
Assets
$ 1,475,005
$ 1,430,712
$ 1,407,880
Investment securities
247,677
241,526
240,717
Loans (net of unearned income)
1,115,034
1,081,883
1,060,331
Allowance for loan losses
13,679
12,884
12,383
Deposits
1,199,304
1,185,156
1,174,843
Stockholders' Equity
151,678
139,229
134,400
(a) Presented as projected for June 30, 2019 and actual for the remaining period
(b) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release
(c) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
September 30
December 31
September 30
(in thousands except share data)
2019
2018
2018
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 19,005
$ 15,327
$ 15,496
Interest-bearing
1,081
1,470
1,004
Total cash and cash equivalents
20,086
16,797
16,500
Interest bearing time deposits with other banks
14,256
15,498
14,754
Equity securities
650
516
291
Available-for-sale securities
247,027
241,010
240,426
Loans held for sale
1,430
1,127
960
Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $13,679 at September 30, 2019;
$12,884 at December 31, 2018 and $12,383 at September 30, 2018)
1,101,355
1,068,999
1,047,948
Premises and equipment
15,881
16,273
16,189
Accrued interest receivable
4,476
4,452
4,480
Goodwill
23,296
23,296
23,296
Bank owned life insurance
27,968
27,505
27,350
Other intangibles
1,400
1,623
1,703
Other assets
17,180
13,616
13,983
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,475,005
$ 1,430,712
$ 1,407,880
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 199,046
$ 179,971
$ 173,379
Interest-bearing
1,000,258
1,005,185
1,001,464
Total deposits
1,199,304
1,185,156
1,174,843
Borrowed funds
109,840
91,194
86,097
Accrued interest payable
1,052
1,076
979
Other liabilities
13,131
14,057
11,561
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,323,327
1,291,483
1,273,480
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized
3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2019 or 2018
-
-
-
Common stock
$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at September30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and
September30, 2018: issued 3,938,668 at September 30 2019 and 3,904,212 at December 31, 2018
and September 30, 2018
3,939
3,904
3,904
Additional paid-in capital
55,096
53,099
53,122
Retained earnings
107,342
99,727
96,754
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(289)
(3,921)
(6,081)
Treasury stock, at cost: 413,353 at September 30, 2019; 399,616 shares
at December 31, 2018 and 395,070 shares at September 30, 2018
(14,410)
(13,580)
(13,299)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
151,678
139,229
134,400
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,475,005
$ 1,430,712
$ 1,407,880
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2018
2019
2018
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 13,915
$ 12,666
$ 41,005
$ 36,988
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
103
94
311
218
Investment securities:
Taxable
1,361
967
3,597
2,683
Nontaxable
378
425
1,109
1,426
Dividends
117
107
371
355
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
15,874
14,259
46,393
41,670
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
2,315
1,794
7,027
4,695
Borrowed funds
660
695
2,216
2,034
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
2,975
2,489
9,243
6,729
NET INTEREST INCOME
12,899
11,770
37,150
34,941
Provision for loan losses
400
475
1,150
1,300
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
12,499
11,295
36,000
33,641
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
1,225
1,181
3,498
3,455
Trust
148
147
589
548
Brokerage and insurance
289
222
843
571
Gains on loans sold
176
170
339
302
Equity security gains (losses), net
29
(4)
70
9
Available for sale security gains (losses), net
8
(8)
8
(8)
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
158
161
463
467
Other
144
141
427
414
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
2,177
2,010
6,237
5,758
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,096
4,679
15,129
14,251
Occupancy
530
500
1,639
1,606
Furniture and equipment
165
130
501
394
Professional fees
343
507
1,101
1,273
FDIC insurance expense (credit)
(20)
120
196
327
Pennsylvania shares tax
275
250
825
850
Amortization of intangibles
66
74
198
224
Merger and acquisition
275
-
275
-
ORE expenses
92
6
308
92
Other
1,592
1,522
4,801
4,305
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES
8,414
7,788
24,973
23,322
Income before provision for income taxes
6,262
5,517
17,264
16,077
Provision for income taxes
1,066
936
2,817
2,558
NET INCOME
$ 5,196
$ 4,581
$ 14,447
$ 13,519
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
Net Income - Basic
$ 1.48
$ 1.30
$ 4.10
$ 3.82
Net Income - Diluted
$ 1.48
$ 1.30
$ 4.10
$ 3.81
Cash Dividends Paid
$ 0.450
$ 0.436
$ 1.331
$ 1.289
Number of shares used in computation - basic
3,515,678
3,537,315
3,522,377
3,541,971
Number of shares used in computation - diluted
3,515,678
3,537,476
3,524,657
3,544,132
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31
Sept 30
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Interest income
$ 15,874
$ 15,502
$ 15,017
$ 15,088
$ 14,259
Interest expense
2,975
3,166
3,102
2,845
2,489
Net interest income
12,899
12,336
11,915
12,243
11,770
Provision for loan losses
400
350
400
625
475
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
12,499
11,986
11,515
11,618
11,295
Non-interest income
2,140
1,997
2,022
1,997
2,022
Investment securities gains (losses), net
37
30
11
(20)
(12)
Non-interest expenses
8,414
8,237
8,322
8,235
7,788
Income before provision for income taxes
6,262
5,776
5,226
5,360
5,517
Provision for income taxes
1,066
930
821
845
936
Net income
$ 5,196
$ 4,846
$ 4,405
$ 4,515
$ 4,581
Earnings Per Share Basic
$ 1.48
$ 1.38
$ 1.24
$ 1.28
$ 1.30
Earnings Per Share Diluted
$ 1.48
$ 1.38
$ 1.24
$ 1.28
$ 1.30
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
ASSETS
Short-term investments:
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
10,047
6
0.24
9,195
5
0.22
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
15,100
97
2.55
14,369
89
2.47
Investment securities
241,577
1,955
3.24
241,404
1,612
2.67
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
215,748
2,892
5.32
212,891
2,808
5.23
Construction loans
13,149
176
5.31
29,184
355
4.82
Commercial Loans
424,662
5,863
5.48
382,417
5,098
5.29
Agricultural Loans
344,897
4,018
4.62
314,307
3,489
4.40
Loans to state & political subdivisions
96,192
958
3.95
99,807
906
3.60
Other loans
9,566
196
8.13
9,618
185
7.65
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
1,104,214
14,103
5.07
1,048,224
12,841
4.86
Total interest-earning assets
1,370,938
16,161
4.68
1,313,192
14,547
4.39
Cash and due from banks
5,944
7,039
Bank premises and equipment
15,967
16,266
Other assets
58,869
69,708
Total non-interest earning assets
80,780
93,013
Total assets
1,451,718
1,406,205
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
335,279
590
0.70
320,574
394
0.49
Savings accounts
221,771
218
0.39
194,110
84
0.17
Money market accounts
167,229
505
1.20
181,449
480
1.05
Certificates of deposit
266,385
1,002
1.49
271,355
836
1.22
Total interest-bearing deposits
990,664
2,315
0.93
967,488
1,794
0.74
Other borrowed funds
102,622
660
2.56
114,314
695
2.41
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,093,286
2,975
1.08
1,081,802
2,489
0.91
Demand deposits
194,024
172,288
Other liabilities
13,139
12,022
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
207,163
184,310
Stockholders' equity
151,269
140,093
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
1,451,718
1,406,205
Net interest income
13,186
12,058
Net interest spread (5)
3.60%
3.48%
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.82%
3.64%
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
125%
121%
(1) Averages are based on daily averages.
(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using
a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018.
(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets
and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
ASSETS
Short-term investments:
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
9,546
19
0.27
8,806
14
0.21
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
15,364
292
2.54
11,972
204
2.28
Investment securities
247,307
5,372
2.90
258,195
4,843
2.50
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
215,325
8,584
5.33
214,134
8,347
5.21
Construction loans
20,576
796
5.17
23,441
829
4.73
Commercial Loans
415,287
17,064
5.49
387,482
15,273
5.27
Agricultural Loans
338,266
11,657
4.61
298,875
9,812
4.39
Loans to state & political subdivisions
98,680
2,910
3.94
101,189
2,693
3.56
Other loans
9,680
562
7.76
9,540
553
7.75
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
1,097,814
41,573
5.06
1,034,661
37,507
4.85
Total interest-earning assets
1,370,031
47,256
4.61
1,313,634
42,568
4.33
Cash and due from banks
6,243
6,826
Bank premises and equipment
16,120
16,367
Other assets
56,978
54,849
Total non-interest earning assets
79,341
78,042
Total assets
1,449,372
1,391,676
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
331,084
1,756
0.71
325,667
1,127
0.46
Savings accounts
216,858
608
0.37
189,635
185
0.13
Money market accounts
163,443
1,520
1.24
162,816
1,091
0.90
Certificates of deposit
282,754
3,143
1.49
268,737
2,292
1.14
Total interest-bearing deposits
994,139
7,027
0.95
946,855
4,695
0.66
Other borrowed funds
108,975
2,216
2.72
126,158
2,034
2.16
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,103,114
9,243
1.12
1,073,013
6,729
0.84
Demand deposits
184,159
168,951
Other liabilities
13,817
12,392
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
197,976
181,343
Stockholders' equity
148,282
137,320
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
1,449,372
1,391,676
Net interest income
38,013
35,839
Net interest spread (5)
3.49%
3.49%
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.71%
3.65%
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
124%
122%
(1) Averages are based on daily averages.
(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using
a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018.
(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets
and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
(UNAUDITED)
(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)
(In Thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Real estate:
Residential
$ 215,717
$ 213,014
$ 214,635
$ 215,305
$ 213,255
Commercial
349,269
347,430
334,371
319,265
312,982
Agricultural
305,948
294,332
295,547
284,520
280,569
Construction
11,448
20,950
|
18,611
|
33,913
|
30,262
|
Consumer
|
9,709
|
9,854
|
9,773
|
9,858
|
9,702
|
Other commercial loans
|
76,785
|
76,179
|
74,323
|
74,118
|
72,219
|
Other agricultural loans
|
50,334
|
41,689
|
43,245
|
42,186
|
39,917
|
State & political subdivision loans
|
95,824
|
96,174
|
100,412
|
102,718
|
101,425
|
Total loans
|
1,115,034
|
1,099,622
|
1,090,917
|
1,081,883
|
1,060,331
|
Less: allowance for loan losses
|
13,679