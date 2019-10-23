Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Pa., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. and MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. sign definitive agreement for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. to acquire MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $14.4 million , which is 6.9% higher than 2018's net income through September 30, 2018 . The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2019 was 16.3% compared to 15.9% in the comparable period in 2018.

Net income was $5.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 , which is 13.4% higher than the net income for 2018's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 17.0%.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses of $37.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was an increase of $2.2 million , or 6.3%, over the same period a year ago.

Net loan growth totaled $32.4 million in the first three quarters of 2019, or 4.0% annualized.

Return on average equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2019 was 13.74% and 12.99% compared to 13.08% and 13.13% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2018 .

Return on average tangible equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2019 was 16.42% and 15.60% compared to 15.92% and 16.06% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2018 . (1)

Return on average assets for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2019 was 1.43% and 1.33% compared to 1.30% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2018 .

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Compared to 2018

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , net income totaled $14,447,000 which compares to net income of $13,519,000 for the first nine months of 2018, an increase of $928,000 or 6.9%. Basic earnings per share of $4.10 for the first nine months of 2019 compares to $3.82 for the first nine months last year. Annualized return on equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 12.99% and 13.13%, while annualized return on assets was 1.33% and 1.30%, respectively.

Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $37,150,000 compared to $34,941,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , resulting in an increase of $2,209,000 , or 6.3%. Average interest earning assets increased $56.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased $63.2 million while average investment securities decreased $10.9 million . The yield on interest earning assets increased 28 basis points to 4.61%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 28 basis points to 1.12%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rise in the federal funds rate during 2018. The tax effected net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 3.71% compared to 3.65% for the same period last year.

The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1,150,000 compared to $1,300,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , a decrease of $150,000 . The lower provision primarily reflects the lower level of loan growth experienced during 2019 compared to 2018.

Total non-interest income was $6,237,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , which is $479,000 more than the non-interest income of $5,758,000 for the same period last year. The increase was driven by revenue increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions as well as gains on our equity security portfolio.

Total non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $24,973,000 compared to $23,322,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $1,651,000 , or 7.1%. Salaries and benefits increased $878,000 primarily due to merit increases, employee commissions, health insurance costs and profit sharing. Other expenses increased $496,000 , which was primarily due to an increase in costs as a result of the decision to terminate a pension plan acquired as part the First National Bank of Fredericksburg acquisition in 2015. Merger and acquisition costs increased $275,000 as a result of the recently announced agreement to purchase MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. in the first half of 2020. OREO expenses have increased due to an increase in the number of OREO properties currently held by the Bank. Professional fees decreased as a result of settling a lawsuit in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in significant expenses in 2018. FDIC insurance decreased due to receiving a credit from the FDIC in the third quarter.

The provision for income taxes increased $259,000 when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to the same period in 2018 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $1,187,000 . The effective tax rate for 2019 is impacted by certain expenses being non-deductible for tax purposes.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Compared to 2018

For the three months ended September 30, 2019 , net income totaled $5,196,000 which compares to net income of $4,581,000 for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of $615,000 or 13.4%. Basic earnings per share of $1.48 for three months ended September 30, 2019 compares to $1.30 for the 2018 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 13.74% and 13.08%, respectively, while annualized return on assets was 1.43% and 1.30%, respectively.

Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $12,899,000 compared to $11,770,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 , resulting in an increase of $1,129,000 , or 9.6%. Average interest earning assets increased $57.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased $56.0 million . The yield on interest earning assets increased 29 basis points to 4.68%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 17 basis points to 1.08%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the increase in the federal funds rate during 2018. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 3.82% compared to 3.64% for the same period last year.

The provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $400,000 compared to $475,000 for comparable period in 2018, a decrease of $75,000 .

Total non-interest income was $2,177,000 for the three months September 30, 2019 , which is $167,000 more than the comparable period last year. The increase in revenues was driven by increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions, as well as service charges on deposit accounts.

Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $8,414,000 compared to $7,788,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $626,000 , or 8.0%. Salaries and benefits increased $417,000 primarily due to employee commissions, health insurance costs and profit sharing. Merger and acquisition costs increased as a result of the recently announced agreement to purchase MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. in the first half of 2020. OREO expenses have increased due to an increase in the number of OREO properties currently held by the Bank. Professional fees decreased as a result of settling a lawsuit in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in significant expenses in 2018. FDIC insurance decreased due to receiving a credit from the FDIC in the third quarter.

The provision for income taxes increased $130,000 when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2019 to the same period in 2018. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 17.0%.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

At September 30, 2019 , total assets were $1.48 billion , compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2018 and $1.41 billion at September 30, 2018 .

Available for sale securities of $247.0 million at September 30, 2019 increased $6.0 million from December 31, 2018 and $6.6 million from September 30, 2018 . The portfolio increased due to favorable yields on purchases and for pledging against municipal deposits.

Net loans as of September 30, 2019 totaled $1.10 billion and increased $32.4 million from December 31, 2018 and $53.4 million from September 30, 2018 . Net loan growth for the third quarter was $15.0 million . Net loan growth for 2019 has been negatively impacted by transfers to other real estate owned as the result of a settlement with a customer in bankruptcy and several large loan payoffs. The growth in 2019 was in commercial and agricultural relationships, which continues the trend from 2018.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $13,679,000 at September 30, 2019 which is an increase of $795,000 from December 31, 2018 . The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $1,150,000 and recoveries of $32,000 , offset by charge-offs of $387,000 . Annualized net charge-offs as a percent of total loans through September 30, 2019 was .04%. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.23% as of September 30, 2019 compared to 1.19% as of December 31, 2018 .

Deposits increased $14.1 million from December 31, 2018 , to $1.20 billion at September 30, 2019 , primarily due to tax collections in the third quarter for municipal customers and new business relationships in the south central market. Borrowed funds increased $18.6 million from December 31, 2018 to $109.8 million at September 30, 2019 . Non-interest-bearing deposits have increased $19.1 million during 2019.

Stockholders' equity totaled $151.7 million at September 30, 2019 , compared to $139.2 million at December 31, 2018 , an increase of $12,449,000 . The increase was attributable to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaling $14.4 million , offset by cash dividends of $4.7 million . As a result of changes in interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized gain on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, increased $3.6 million from December 31, 2018 .

Dividend Declared

On September 3, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.450 per share, which was paid on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.3% over the quarterly cash dividend of $0.436 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2019.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,700 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where First Citizens Community Bank's offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

2019 2018 2019 2018 Income and Performance Ratios







Net Income $ 5,196 $ 4,581 $ 14,447 $ 13,519 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.43% 1.30% 1.33% 1.30% Return on average equity (annualized) 13.74% 13.08% 12.99% 13.13% Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (b) 16.42% 15.92% 15.60% 16.06% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(b) 3.82% 3.64% 3.71% 3.65% Earnings per share - basic (c) $ 1.48 $ 1.30 $ 4.10 $ 3.82 Earnings per share - diluted (c) $ 1.48 $ 1.30 $ 4.10 $ 3.81 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.450 $ 0.436 $ 1.331 $ 1.289



















Asset quality







Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 13,679 $ 12,383 $ 13,679 $ 12,383 Non-performing assets $ 16,823 $ 15,460 $ 16,823 $ 15,460 Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.23% 1.17% 1.23% 1.17% Non-performing assets to total loans 1.51% 1.46% 1.51% 1.46% Annualized net charge-offs to total loans 0.01% 0.01% 0.04% 0.01%



















Equity







Book value per share (c) $ 43.11 $ 39.64 $ 43.11 $ 39.64 Tangible Book value per share (b) (c) $ 36.10 $ 32.59 $ 36.10 $ 32.59 Market Value (Last reported trade of month) $ 58.40 $ 62.55 $ 58.40 $ 62.55 Common shares outstanding 3,525,315 3,509,142 3,525,315 3,509,142 Number of shares used in computation - basic (c) 3,515,678 3,537,315 3,522,377 3,541,971 Number of shares used in computation - diluted (c) 3,515,678 3,537,476 3,524,657 3,544,132



















Other







Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 13.85% 13.40% 13.85% 13.40% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 12.59% 12.18% 12.59% 12.18% Common Equity Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 11.91% 11.45% 11.91% 11.45% Leverage Ratio 9.63% 9.09% 9.63% 9.09% Average Full Time Equivalent Employees 257.5 260.9 260.4 262.2 Loan to Deposit Ratio 92.97% 90.25% 92.97% 90.25% Trust assets under management $ 130,383 $ 127,170 $ 130,383 $ 127,170 Brokerage assets under management $ 208,969 $ 182,711 $ 208,969 $ 182,711



















Balance Sheet Highlights September 30, December 31 September 30,



2019 2018 2018











Assets $ 1,475,005 $ 1,430,712 $ 1,407,880

Investment securities 247,677 241,526 240,717

Loans (net of unearned income) 1,115,034 1,081,883 1,060,331

Allowance for loan losses 13,679 12,884 12,383

Deposits 1,199,304 1,185,156 1,174,843

Stockholders' Equity 151,678 139,229 134,400











(a) Presented as projected for June 30, 2019 and actual for the remaining period



(b) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release





(c) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.







CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





(UNAUDITED)















September 30 December 31 September 30 (in thousands except share data) 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS:





Cash and due from banks:





Noninterest-bearing $ 19,005 $ 15,327 $ 15,496 Interest-bearing 1,081 1,470 1,004 Total cash and cash equivalents 20,086 16,797 16,500







Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 14,256 15,498 14,754







Equity securities 650 516 291







Available-for-sale securities 247,027 241,010 240,426







Loans held for sale 1,430 1,127 960







Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $13,679 at September 30, 2019;





$12,884 at December 31, 2018 and $12,383 at September 30, 2018) 1,101,355 1,068,999 1,047,948







Premises and equipment 15,881 16,273 16,189 Accrued interest receivable 4,476 4,452 4,480 Goodwill 23,296 23,296 23,296 Bank owned life insurance 27,968 27,505 27,350 Other intangibles 1,400 1,623 1,703 Other assets 17,180 13,616 13,983







TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,475,005 $ 1,430,712 $ 1,407,880







LIABILITIES:





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 199,046 $ 179,971 $ 173,379 Interest-bearing 1,000,258 1,005,185 1,001,464 Total deposits 1,199,304 1,185,156 1,174,843 Borrowed funds 109,840 91,194 86,097 Accrued interest payable 1,052 1,076 979 Other liabilities 13,131 14,057 11,561 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,323,327 1,291,483 1,273,480 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized





3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2019 or 2018 - - - Common stock





$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at September30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and





September30, 2018: issued 3,938,668 at September 30 2019 and 3,904,212 at December 31, 2018



and September 30, 2018 3,939 3,904 3,904 Additional paid-in capital 55,096 53,099 53,122 Retained earnings 107,342 99,727 96,754 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (289) (3,921) (6,081) Treasury stock, at cost: 413,353 at September 30, 2019; 399,616 shares





at December 31, 2018 and 395,070 shares at September 30, 2018 (14,410) (13,580) (13,299) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 151,678 139,229 134,400 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,475,005 $ 1,430,712 $ 1,407,880









CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME







(UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME:







Interest and fees on loans $ 13,915 $ 12,666 $ 41,005 $ 36,988 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 103 94 311 218 Investment securities:







Taxable 1,361 967 3,597 2,683 Nontaxable 378 425 1,109 1,426 Dividends 117 107 371 355 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 15,874 14,259 46,393 41,670 INTEREST EXPENSE:







Deposits 2,315 1,794 7,027 4,695 Borrowed funds 660 695 2,216 2,034 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 2,975 2,489 9,243 6,729 NET INTEREST INCOME 12,899 11,770 37,150 34,941 Provision for loan losses 400 475 1,150 1,300 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 12,499 11,295 36,000 33,641 NON-INTEREST INCOME:







Service charges 1,225 1,181 3,498 3,455 Trust 148 147 589 548 Brokerage and insurance 289 222 843 571 Gains on loans sold 176 170 339 302 Equity security gains (losses), net 29 (4) 70 9 Available for sale security gains (losses), net 8 (8) 8 (8) Earnings on bank owned life insurance 158 161 463 467 Other 144 141 427 414 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,177 2,010 6,237 5,758 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:







Salaries and employee benefits 5,096 4,679 15,129 14,251 Occupancy 530 500 1,639 1,606 Furniture and equipment 165 130 501 394 Professional fees 343 507 1,101 1,273 FDIC insurance expense (credit) (20) 120 196 327 Pennsylvania shares tax 275 250 825 850 Amortization of intangibles 66 74 198 224 Merger and acquisition 275 - 275 - ORE expenses 92 6 308 92 Other 1,592 1,522 4,801 4,305 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES 8,414 7,788 24,973 23,322 Income before provision for income taxes 6,262 5,517 17,264 16,077 Provision for income taxes 1,066 936 2,817 2,558 NET INCOME $ 5,196 $ 4,581 $ 14,447 $ 13,519









PER COMMON SHARE DATA:







Net Income - Basic $ 1.48 $ 1.30 $ 4.10 $ 3.82 Net Income - Diluted $ 1.48 $ 1.30 $ 4.10 $ 3.81 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.450 $ 0.436 $ 1.331 $ 1.289









Number of shares used in computation - basic 3,515,678 3,537,315 3,522,377 3,541,971 Number of shares used in computation - diluted 3,515,678 3,537,476 3,524,657 3,544,132

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.









QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION







(UNAUDITED)









(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended,





Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31 Sept 30

2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Interest income $ 15,874 $ 15,502 $ 15,017 $ 15,088 $ 14,259 Interest expense 2,975 3,166 3,102 2,845 2,489 Net interest income 12,899 12,336 11,915 12,243 11,770 Provision for loan losses 400 350 400 625 475 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,499 11,986 11,515 11,618 11,295 Non-interest income 2,140 1,997 2,022 1,997 2,022 Investment securities gains (losses), net 37 30 11 (20) (12) Non-interest expenses 8,414 8,237 8,322 8,235 7,788 Income before provision for income taxes 6,262 5,776 5,226 5,360 5,517 Provision for income taxes 1,066 930 821 845 936 Net income $ 5,196 $ 4,846 $ 4,405 $ 4,515 $ 4,581 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.48 $ 1.38 $ 1.24 $ 1.28 $ 1.30 Earnings Per Share Diluted $ 1.48 $ 1.38 $ 1.24 $ 1.28 $ 1.30

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Short-term investments:











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 10,047 6 0.24 9,195 5 0.22 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 15,100 97 2.55 14,369 89 2.47 Investment securities 241,577 1,955 3.24 241,404 1,612 2.67 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 215,748 2,892 5.32 212,891 2,808 5.23 Construction loans 13,149 176 5.31 29,184 355 4.82 Commercial Loans 424,662 5,863 5.48 382,417 5,098 5.29 Agricultural Loans 344,897 4,018 4.62 314,307 3,489 4.40 Loans to state & political subdivisions 96,192 958 3.95 99,807 906 3.60 Other loans 9,566 196 8.13 9,618 185 7.65 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 1,104,214 14,103 5.07 1,048,224 12,841 4.86 Total interest-earning assets 1,370,938 16,161 4.68 1,313,192 14,547 4.39 Cash and due from banks 5,944



7,039



Bank premises and equipment 15,967



16,266



Other assets 58,869



69,708



Total non-interest earning assets 80,780



93,013



Total assets 1,451,718



1,406,205



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 335,279 590 0.70 320,574 394 0.49 Savings accounts 221,771 218 0.39 194,110 84 0.17 Money market accounts 167,229 505 1.20 181,449 480 1.05 Certificates of deposit 266,385 1,002 1.49 271,355 836 1.22 Total interest-bearing deposits 990,664 2,315 0.93 967,488 1,794 0.74 Other borrowed funds 102,622 660 2.56 114,314 695 2.41 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,093,286 2,975 1.08 1,081,802 2,489 0.91 Demand deposits 194,024



172,288



Other liabilities 13,139



12,022



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 207,163



184,310



Stockholders' equity 151,269



140,093



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 1,451,718



1,406,205



Net interest income

13,186



12,058

Net interest spread (5)



3.60%



3.48% Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.82%



3.64% Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



125%



121%















(1) Averages are based on daily averages. (2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees. (3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018. (4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Short-term investments:











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 9,546 19 0.27 8,806 14 0.21 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 15,364 292 2.54 11,972 204 2.28 Investment securities 247,307 5,372 2.90 258,195 4,843 2.50 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 215,325 8,584 5.33 214,134 8,347 5.21 Construction loans 20,576 796 5.17 23,441 829 4.73 Commercial Loans 415,287 17,064 5.49 387,482 15,273 5.27 Agricultural Loans 338,266 11,657 4.61 298,875 9,812 4.39 Loans to state & political subdivisions 98,680 2,910 3.94 101,189 2,693 3.56 Other loans 9,680 562 7.76 9,540 553 7.75 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 1,097,814 41,573 5.06 1,034,661 37,507 4.85 Total interest-earning assets 1,370,031 47,256 4.61 1,313,634 42,568 4.33 Cash and due from banks 6,243



6,826



Bank premises and equipment 16,120



16,367



Other assets 56,978



54,849



Total non-interest earning assets 79,341



78,042



Total assets 1,449,372



1,391,676



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 331,084 1,756 0.71 325,667 1,127 0.46 Savings accounts 216,858 608 0.37 189,635 185 0.13 Money market accounts 163,443 1,520 1.24 162,816 1,091 0.90 Certificates of deposit 282,754 3,143 1.49 268,737 2,292 1.14 Total interest-bearing deposits 994,139 7,027 0.95 946,855 4,695 0.66 Other borrowed funds 108,975 2,216 2.72 126,158 2,034 2.16 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,103,114 9,243 1.12 1,073,013 6,729 0.84 Demand deposits 184,159



168,951



Other liabilities 13,817



12,392



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 197,976



181,343



Stockholders' equity 148,282



137,320



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 1,449,372



1,391,676



Net interest income

38,013



35,839

Net interest spread (5)



3.49%



3.49% Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.71%



3.65% Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



124%



122%













