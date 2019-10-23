Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

Oct 23, 2019, 15:35 ET

MANSFIELD, Pa., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights

  • Citizens Financial Services, Inc. and MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. sign definitive agreement for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. to acquire MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $14.4 million, which is 6.9% higher than 2018's net income through September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2019 was 16.3% compared to 15.9% in the comparable period in 2018.
  • Net income was $5.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, which is 13.4% higher than the net income for 2018's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 17.0%.
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan losses of $37.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was an increase of $2.2 million, or 6.3%, over the same period a year ago.
  • Net loan growth totaled $32.4 million in the first three quarters of 2019, or 4.0% annualized.
  • Return on average equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2019 was 13.74% and 12.99% compared to 13.08% and 13.13% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2018.
  • Return on average tangible equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2019 was 16.42% and 15.60% compared to 15.92% and 16.06% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2018. (1)
  • Return on average assets for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2019 was 1.43% and 1.33% compared to 1.30% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2018.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Compared to 2018

  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income totaled $14,447,000 which compares to net income of $13,519,000 for the first nine months of 2018, an increase of $928,000 or 6.9%. Basic earnings per share of $4.10 for the first nine months of 2019 compares to $3.82 for the first nine months last year. Annualized return on equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 12.99% and 13.13%, while annualized return on assets was 1.33% and 1.30%, respectively.
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $37,150,000 compared to $34,941,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, resulting in an increase of $2,209,000, or 6.3%. Average interest earning assets increased $56.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased $63.2 million while average investment securities decreased $10.9 million. The yield on interest earning assets increased 28 basis points to 4.61%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 28 basis points to 1.12%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rise in the federal funds rate during 2018. The tax effected net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 3.71% compared to 3.65% for the same period last year.
  • The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1,150,000 compared to $1,300,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $150,000. The lower provision primarily reflects the lower level of loan growth experienced during 2019 compared to 2018.
  • Total non-interest income was $6,237,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, which is $479,000 more than the non-interest income of $5,758,000 for the same period last year. The increase was driven by revenue increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions as well as gains on our equity security portfolio.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $24,973,000 compared to $23,322,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $1,651,000, or 7.1%. Salaries and benefits increased $878,000 primarily due to merit increases, employee commissions, health insurance costs and profit sharing. Other expenses increased $496,000, which was primarily due to an increase in costs as a result of the decision to terminate a pension plan acquired as part the First National Bank of Fredericksburg acquisition in 2015. Merger and acquisition costs increased $275,000 as a result of the recently announced agreement to purchase MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. in the first half of 2020. OREO expenses have increased due to an increase in the number of OREO properties currently held by the Bank. Professional fees decreased as a result of settling a lawsuit in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in significant expenses in 2018. FDIC insurance decreased due to receiving a credit from the FDIC in the third quarter.
  • The provision for income taxes increased $259,000 when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to the same period in 2018 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $1,187,000. The effective tax rate for 2019 is impacted by certain expenses being non-deductible for tax purposes.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Compared to 2018

  • For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net income totaled $5,196,000 which compares to net income of $4,581,000 for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of $615,000 or 13.4%. Basic earnings per share of $1.48 for three months ended September 30, 2019 compares to $1.30 for the 2018 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 13.74% and 13.08%, respectively, while annualized return on assets was 1.43% and 1.30%, respectively.
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $12,899,000 compared to $11,770,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, resulting in an increase of $1,129,000, or 9.6%. Average interest earning assets increased $57.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased $56.0 million. The yield on interest earning assets increased 29 basis points to 4.68%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 17 basis points to 1.08%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the increase in the federal funds rate during 2018. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 3.82% compared to 3.64% for the same period last year.
  • The provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $400,000 compared to $475,000 for comparable period in 2018, a decrease of $75,000.
  • Total non-interest income was $2,177,000 for the three months September 30, 2019, which is $167,000 more than the comparable period last year. The increase in revenues was driven by increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions, as well as service charges on deposit accounts.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $8,414,000 compared to $7,788,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $626,000, or 8.0%. Salaries and benefits increased $417,000 primarily due to employee commissions, health insurance costs and profit sharing. Merger and acquisition costs increased as a result of the recently announced agreement to purchase MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. in the first half of 2020. OREO expenses have increased due to an increase in the number of OREO properties currently held by the Bank. Professional fees decreased as a result of settling a lawsuit in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in significant expenses in 2018. FDIC insurance decreased due to receiving a credit from the FDIC in the third quarter.
  • The provision for income taxes increased $130,000 when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2019 to the same period in 2018. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 17.0%.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At September 30, 2019, total assets were $1.48 billion, compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2018 and $1.41 billion at September 30, 2018.
  • Available for sale securities of $247.0 million at September 30, 2019 increased $6.0 million from December 31, 2018 and $6.6 million from September 30, 2018. The portfolio increased due to favorable yields on purchases and for pledging against municipal deposits.
  • Net loans as of September 30, 2019 totaled $1.10 billion and increased $32.4 million from December 31, 2018 and $53.4 million from September 30, 2018. Net loan growth for the third quarter was $15.0 million. Net loan growth for 2019 has been negatively impacted by transfers to other real estate owned as the result of a settlement with a customer in bankruptcy and several large loan payoffs. The growth in 2019 was in commercial and agricultural relationships, which continues the trend from 2018.
  • The allowance for loan losses totaled $13,679,000 at September 30, 2019 which is an increase of $795,000 from December 31, 2018. The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $1,150,000 and recoveries of $32,000, offset by charge-offs of $387,000. Annualized net charge-offs as a percent of total loans through September 30, 2019 was .04%. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.23% as of September 30, 2019 compared to 1.19% as of December 31, 2018.
  • Deposits increased $14.1 million from December 31, 2018, to $1.20 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily due to tax collections in the third quarter for municipal customers and new business relationships in the south central market. Borrowed funds increased $18.6 million from December 31, 2018 to $109.8 million at September 30, 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits have increased $19.1 million during 2019.
  • Stockholders' equity totaled $151.7 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $139.2 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $12,449,000. The increase was attributable to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaling $14.4 million, offset by cash dividends of $4.7 million. As a result of changes in interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized gain on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, increased $3.6 million from December 31, 2018.

Dividend Declared

On September 3, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.450 per share, which was paid on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.3% over the quarterly cash dividend of $0.436 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2019.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,700 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where First Citizens Community Bank's offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.  Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.  Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1)  See reconciliation of non-gaap measures at the end of the press release

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



(UNAUDITED)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)




As of or For The

As of or For The

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Income and Performance Ratios



Net Income 

$              5,196

$          4,581

$          14,447

$        13,519

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.43%

1.30%

1.33%

1.30%

Return on average equity (annualized)

13.74%

13.08%

12.99%

13.13%

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (b)

16.42%

15.92%

15.60%

16.06%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(b)

3.82%

3.64%

3.71%

3.65%

Earnings per share - basic (c)

$                1.48

$            1.30

$               4.10

$            3.82

Earnings per share - diluted (c)

$                1.48

$            1.30

$               4.10

$            3.81

Cash dividends paid per share 

$              0.450

$          0.436

$             1.331

$          1.289










Asset quality



Allowance for loan and lease losses

$            13,679

$        12,383

$          13,679

$        12,383

Non-performing assets

$            16,823

$        15,460

$          16,823

$        15,460

Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans

1.23%

1.17%

1.23%

1.17%

Non-performing assets to total loans

1.51%

1.46%

1.51%

1.46%

Annualized net charge-offs to total loans

0.01%

0.01%

0.04%

0.01%










Equity



Book value per share (c)

$              43.11

$          39.64

$            43.11

$          39.64

Tangible Book value per share (b) (c)

$              36.10

$          32.59

$            36.10

$          32.59

Market Value (Last reported trade of month)

$              58.40

$          62.55

$            58.40

$          62.55

Common shares outstanding

3,525,315

3,509,142

3,525,315

3,509,142

Number of shares used in computation - basic (c)

3,515,678

3,537,315

3,522,377

3,541,971

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (c)

3,515,678

3,537,476

3,524,657

3,544,132










Other



Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)

13.85%

13.40%

13.85%

13.40%

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)

12.59%

12.18%

12.59%

12.18%

Common Equity Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)

11.91%

11.45%

11.91%

11.45%

Leverage Ratio

9.63%

9.09%

9.63%

9.09%

Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

257.5

260.9

260.4

262.2

Loan to Deposit Ratio

92.97%

90.25%

92.97%

90.25%

Trust assets under management

$         130,383

$      127,170

$        130,383

$      127,170

Brokerage assets under management

$         208,969

$      182,711

$        208,969

$      182,711










Balance Sheet Highlights 

September 30,

December 31

September 30,

2019

2018

2018





Assets

$      1,475,005

$   1,430,712

$      1,407,880

Investment securities

247,677

241,526

240,717

Loans (net of unearned income)

1,115,034

1,081,883

1,060,331

Allowance for loan losses

13,679

12,884

12,383

Deposits

1,199,304

1,185,156

1,174,843

Stockholders' Equity

151,678

139,229

134,400





(a) Presented as projected for June 30, 2019  and actual for the remaining period

(b) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release


(c) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.


CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET


(UNAUDITED)







September 30

December 31

September 30

(in thousands except share data)

2019

2018

2018

ASSETS:


Cash and due from banks:


  Noninterest-bearing

$           19,005

$         15,327

$             15,496

  Interest-bearing

1,081

1,470

1,004

Total cash and cash equivalents

20,086

16,797

16,500




Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

14,256

15,498

14,754




Equity securities

650

516

291




Available-for-sale securities

247,027

241,010

240,426




Loans held for sale

1,430

1,127

960




Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $13,679 at September 30, 2019; 


    $12,884 at December 31, 2018 and $12,383 at September 30, 2018)

1,101,355

1,068,999

1,047,948




Premises and equipment

15,881

16,273

16,189

Accrued interest receivable

4,476

4,452

4,480

Goodwill

23,296

23,296

23,296

Bank owned life insurance

27,968

27,505

27,350

Other intangibles

1,400

1,623

1,703

Other assets

17,180

13,616

13,983




TOTAL ASSETS

$      1,475,005

$    1,430,712

$        1,407,880




LIABILITIES:


Deposits:


  Noninterest-bearing

$         199,046

$       179,971

$           173,379

  Interest-bearing

1,000,258

1,005,185

1,001,464

Total deposits

1,199,304

1,185,156

1,174,843

Borrowed funds

109,840

91,194

86,097

Accrued interest payable

1,052

1,076

979

Other liabilities

13,131

14,057

11,561

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,323,327

1,291,483

1,273,480

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:


Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized


  3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2019 or 2018

-

-

-

Common stock


  $1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at September30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and 


  September30, 2018: issued 3,938,668 at September 30 2019 and 3,904,212 at December 31, 2018 

  and September 30, 2018

3,939

3,904

3,904

Additional paid-in capital

55,096

53,099

53,122

Retained earnings

107,342

99,727

96,754

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(289)

(3,921)

(6,081)

Treasury stock, at cost:  413,353 at September 30, 2019; 399,616 shares 


  at December 31, 2018 and 395,070 shares at September 30, 2018

(14,410)

(13,580)

(13,299)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

151,678

139,229

134,400

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND


   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      1,475,005

$    1,430,712

$        1,407,880




CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



(UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended 

September 30, 

September 30, 

(in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

INTEREST INCOME:



Interest and fees on loans

$     13,915

$    12,666

$     41,005

$    36,988

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

103

94

311

218

Investment securities:



    Taxable

1,361

967

3,597

2,683

    Nontaxable

378

425

1,109

1,426

    Dividends

117

107

371

355

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

15,874

14,259

46,393

41,670

INTEREST EXPENSE:



Deposits

2,315

1,794

7,027

4,695

Borrowed funds

660

695

2,216

2,034

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

2,975

2,489

9,243

6,729

NET INTEREST INCOME

12,899

11,770

37,150

34,941

Provision for loan losses

400

475

1,150

1,300

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER



    PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

12,499

11,295

36,000

33,641

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



Service charges

1,225

1,181

3,498

3,455

Trust

148

147

589

548

Brokerage and insurance

289

222

843

571

Gains on loans sold

176

170

339

302

Equity security gains (losses), net

29

(4)

70

9

Available for sale security gains (losses), net

8

(8)

8

(8)

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

158

161

463

467

Other

144

141

427

414

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

2,177

2,010

6,237

5,758

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



Salaries and employee benefits

5,096

4,679

15,129

14,251

Occupancy 

530

500

1,639

1,606

Furniture and equipment

165

130

501

394

Professional fees

343

507

1,101

1,273

FDIC insurance expense (credit)

(20)

120

196

327

Pennsylvania shares tax

275

250

825

850

Amortization of intangibles

66

74

198

224

Merger and acquisition

275

-

275

-

ORE expenses

92

6

308

92

Other

1,592

1,522

4,801

4,305

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

8,414

7,788

24,973

23,322

Income before provision for income taxes

6,262

5,517

17,264

16,077

Provision for income taxes

1,066

936

2,817

2,558

NET INCOME

$       5,196

$      4,581

$     14,447

$    13,519





PER COMMON SHARE DATA:



Net Income - Basic

$          1.48

$        1.30

$          4.10

$        3.82

Net Income - Diluted

$          1.48

$        1.30

$          4.10

$        3.81

Cash Dividends Paid 

$       0.450

$      0.436

$       1.331

$      1.289





Number of shares used in computation - basic

3,515,678

3,537,315

3,522,377

3,541,971

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

3,515,678

3,537,476

3,524,657

3,544,132

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.




QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION



(UNAUDITED)




(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended,


Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31

Sept 30

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

Interest income

$           15,874

$      15,502

$      15,017

$      15,088

$      14,259

Interest expense

2,975

3,166

3,102

2,845

2,489

Net interest income

12,899

12,336

11,915

12,243

11,770

Provision for loan losses

400

350

400

625

475

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

12,499

11,986

11,515

11,618

11,295

Non-interest income

2,140

1,997

2,022

1,997

2,022

Investment securities gains (losses), net

37

30

11

(20)

(12)

Non-interest expenses

8,414

8,237

8,322

8,235

7,788

Income before provision for income taxes

6,262

5,776

5,226

5,360

5,517

Provision for income taxes

1,066

930

821

845

936

Net income

$             5,196

$        4,846

$        4,405

$        4,515

$        4,581

Earnings Per Share Basic

$               1.48

$          1.38

$          1.24

$          1.28

$          1.30

Earnings Per Share Diluted

$               1.48

$          1.38

$          1.24

$          1.28

$          1.30

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS





Short-term investments:





Interest-bearing deposits at banks

10,047

6

0.24

9,195

5

0.22

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

15,100

97

2.55

14,369

89

2.47

Investment securities

241,577

1,955

3.24

241,404

1,612

2.67

Loans: (2)(3)(4)





  Residential mortgage loans

215,748

2,892

5.32

212,891

2,808

5.23

  Construction loans

13,149

176

5.31

29,184

355

4.82

  Commercial Loans

424,662

5,863

5.48

382,417

5,098

5.29

  Agricultural Loans

344,897

4,018

4.62

314,307

3,489

4.40

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

96,192

958

3.95

99,807

906

3.60

  Other loans

9,566

196

8.13

9,618

185

7.65

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,104,214

14,103

5.07

1,048,224

12,841

4.86

Total interest-earning assets

1,370,938

16,161

4.68

1,313,192

14,547

4.39

Cash and due from banks

5,944

7,039

Bank premises and equipment

15,967

16,266

Other assets

58,869

69,708

Total non-interest earning assets

80,780

93,013

Total assets

1,451,718

1,406,205

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Interest-bearing liabilities:





  NOW accounts

335,279

590

0.70

320,574

394

0.49

  Savings accounts

221,771

218

0.39

194,110

84

0.17

  Money market accounts

167,229

505

1.20

181,449

480

1.05

  Certificates of deposit

266,385

1,002

1.49

271,355

836

1.22

Total interest-bearing deposits

990,664

2,315

0.93

967,488

1,794

0.74

Other borrowed funds

102,622

660

2.56

114,314

695

2.41

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,093,286

2,975

1.08

1,081,802

2,489

0.91

Demand deposits

194,024

172,288

Other liabilities

13,139

12,022

Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

207,163

184,310

Stockholders' equity

151,269

140,093

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

1,451,718

1,406,205

Net interest income

13,186

12,058

Net interest spread (5)

3.60%

3.48%

Net interest income as a percentage





  of average interest-earning assets

3.82%

3.64%

Ratio of interest-earning assets





  to interest-bearing liabilities

125%

121%







(1) Averages are based on daily averages.

(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.

(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using

       a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018.

(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets

      and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS





Short-term investments:





Interest-bearing deposits at banks

9,546

19

0.27

8,806

14

0.21

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

15,364

292

2.54

11,972

204

2.28

Investment securities

247,307

5,372

2.90

258,195

4,843

2.50

Loans: (2)(3)(4)





  Residential mortgage loans

215,325

8,584

5.33

214,134

8,347

5.21

  Construction loans

20,576

796

5.17

23,441

829

4.73

  Commercial Loans

415,287

17,064

5.49

387,482

15,273

5.27

  Agricultural Loans

338,266

11,657

4.61

298,875

9,812

4.39

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

98,680

2,910

3.94

101,189

2,693

3.56

  Other loans

9,680

562

7.76

9,540

553

7.75

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,097,814

41,573

5.06

1,034,661

37,507

4.85

Total interest-earning assets

1,370,031

47,256

4.61

1,313,634

42,568

4.33

Cash and due from banks

6,243

6,826

Bank premises and equipment

16,120

16,367

Other assets

56,978

54,849

Total non-interest earning assets

79,341

78,042

Total assets

1,449,372

1,391,676

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Interest-bearing liabilities:





  NOW accounts

331,084

1,756

0.71

325,667

1,127

0.46

  Savings accounts

216,858

608

0.37

189,635

185

0.13

  Money market accounts

163,443

1,520

1.24

162,816

1,091

0.90

  Certificates of deposit

282,754

3,143

1.49

268,737

2,292

1.14

Total interest-bearing deposits

994,139

7,027

0.95

946,855

4,695

0.66

Other borrowed funds

108,975

2,216

2.72

126,158

2,034

2.16

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,103,114

9,243

1.12

1,073,013

6,729

0.84

Demand deposits

184,159

168,951

Other liabilities

13,817

12,392

Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

197,976

181,343

Stockholders' equity

148,282

137,320

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

1,449,372

1,391,676

Net interest income

38,013

35,839

Net interest spread (5)

3.49%

3.49%

Net interest income as a percentage





  of average interest-earning assets

3.71%

3.65%

Ratio of interest-earning assets





  to interest-bearing liabilities

124%

122%







(1) Averages are based on daily averages.





(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.





(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using




       a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018.


(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.


(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets



      and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.





CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)




(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)




(In Thousands)





September 30,

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

Real estate:




  Residential

$     215,717

$      213,014

$       214,635

$      215,305

$      213,255

  Commercial

349,269

347,430

334,371

319,265

312,982

  Agricultural

305,948

294,332

295,547

284,520

280,569

  Construction

11,448

20,950

18,611

33,913

30,262

Consumer

9,709

9,854

9,773

9,858

9,702

Other commercial loans

76,785

76,179

74,323

74,118

72,219

Other agricultural loans

50,334

41,689

43,245

42,186

39,917

State & political subdivision loans

95,824

96,174

100,412

102,718

101,425

Total loans

1,115,034

1,099,622

1,090,917

1,081,883

1,060,331

Less: allowance for loan losses

13,679