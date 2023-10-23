CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

MANSFIELD, Pa., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights

The third quarter of 2023, represents the first full quarter that the acquisition of HV Bancorp, Inc. ("HVB") is included in the Company's financial results. The acquisition of HVB in the first half of 2023 contributed significant growth to net interest income in the third quarter of 2023. Merger and acquisitions costs for 2023 total $9.3 million through September 30, 2023 . The provision for credit losses on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans (the "NPC Provision") was $4.6 million .

for the three months ended and 2022. The effective tax rate for the three months ended was 17.5% compared to 18.0% in the comparable period in 2022. Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $58.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , an increase of $5.6 million , or 10.5%, over the same period a year ago.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to 2022

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , net income totaled $10,271,000 which compares to net income of $21,185,000 for the first nine months of 2022, a decrease of $10,914,000 . Basic earnings per share of $2.40 for the first nine months of 2023 compares to $5.28 for the first nine months last year. Annualized return on equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was 5.21% and 12.77%, while annualized return on assets was 0.53% and 1.27%, respectively. If the death benefits received from life insurance on a former employee, the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, basic earnings per share, the annualized return on average equity and average assets would be $4.95 , 10.76% and 1.09%, respectively. (1)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to September 30, 2022

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 , net income totaled $7,548,000 which compares to net income of $7,544,000 for the comparable period of 2022, an increase of $4,000 . Basic earnings per share of $1.61 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compares to $1.88 for the 2022 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was 10.10% and 13.34%, while annualized return on assets was 1.02% and 1.31%, respectively. If the death benefits received from life insurance on a former employee, the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, basic earnings per share, the annualized return on average equity and average assets would be $1.67 , 10.50% and 1.06%, respectively. (1)

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

At September 30, 2023 , total assets were $2.96 billion , compared to $2.33 billion at December 31, 2022 and $2.35 billion at September 30, 2022 .

totaled and increased from as a result of the acquisition. Excluding the acquisition, loans would have increased during 2023. The allowance for credit losses - loans totaled $21,455,000 at September 30, 2023 which is an increase of $2,903,000 from December 31, 2022 and is due to the acquisition and the implementation of the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2023 . The impact of the acquisition was an increase of $6.3 million , of which $4.6 million was in provision with the remaining $1.7 million due to purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans. The impact of adopting ASC 326 was a decrease of $3.3 million in the allowance for credit losses – loans. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were $41,000 and $819,000 , respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 . Of the $819,000 charge-off, $763,000 was related to a loan acquired as part of the acquisition that was fully reserved at the time of the acquisition. A provision for credit losses – loans of $701,000 was recorded during 2023. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 0.96% as of September 30, 2023 and 1.05% as of December 31, 2022 .

Dividend Declared

On September 1, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.49 per share, which was paid on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.1% over the regular cash dividend of $0.475 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2023.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,925 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

As of or For The As of or For The

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Income and Performance Ratios







Net Income $ 7,548 $ 7,544 $ 10,271 $ 21,185 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.02 % 1.31 % 0.53 % 1.27 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.10 % 13.34 % 5.21 % 12.77 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a) 14.37 % 15.60 % 6.56 % 15.00 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a) 3.29 % 3.44 % 3.25 % 3.39 % Earnings per share - basic (b) $ 1.61 $ 1.88 $ 2.40 $ 5.28 Earnings per share - diluted (b) $ 1.61 $ 1.88 $ 2.40 $ 5.28 Cash dividends paid per share (b) $ 0.490 $ 0.475 $ 1.451 $ 1.407 Number of shares used in computation - basic (b) 4,699,952 4,006,794 4,275,259 4,009,855 Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b) 4,699,952 4,007,028 4,275,259 4,009,857



















Asset quality







Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 21,455 $ 18,291



Non-performing assets $ 13,621 $ 8,088



Allowance for credit losses - loans/total loans 0.96 % 1.05 %



Non-performing assets to total loans 0.61 % 0.47 %



Annualized net charge-offs to total loans 0.14 % 0.00 % 0.05 % 0.04 %



















Equity







Book value per share (b) $ 63.60 $ 56.67



Tangible Book value per share (a) (b) $ 44.77 $ 48.51



Market Value (Last reported trade of month) $ 47.92 $ 70.20



Common shares outstanding 4,706,111 3,971,342























Other







Average Full Time Equivalent Employees 400.1 312.1 345.2 309.9 Loan to Deposit Ratio 96.20 % 93.00 %



Trust assets under management $ 164,012 $ 143,297



Brokerage assets under management $ 305,951 $ 268,878























Balance Sheet Highlights September 30, December 31, September 30,



2023 2022 2022











Assets $ 2,959,216 $ 2,333,393 $ 2,349,711

Investment securities 419,665 441,714 447,479

Loans (net of unearned income) 2,246,396 1,724,999 1,737,953

Allowance for credit losses - loans 21,455 18,552 18,291

Deposits 2,335,135 1,844,208 1,868,711

Stockholders' Equity 262,686 200,147 191,430





















(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release



(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.







September 30, December 31, September 30, (in thousands except share data) 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS:





Cash and due from banks:





Noninterest-bearing $ 25,267 $ 24,814 $ 21,519 Interest-bearing 18,069 1,397 1,629 Total cash and cash equivalents 43,336 26,211 23,148







Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 4,566 6,055 6,055







Equity securities 1,858 2,208 2,257







Available-for-sale securities 417,807 439,506 445,222







Loans held for sale 14,155 725 1,280







Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $21,455 at September 30, 2023;





$18,552 at December 31, 2022 and $18,291 at September 30, 2023) 2,224,941 1,706,447 1,719,662







Premises and equipment 21,421 17,619 17,367 Accrued interest receivable 10,327 7,332 6,544 Goodwill 84,758 31,376 31,376 Bank owned life insurance 49,586 39,355 39,137 Other intangibles 3,866 1,272 1,371 Fair value of derivative instruments - asset 18,144 16,599 17,674 Deferred tax asset 21,384 12,886 13,486 Other assets 43,067 25,802 25,132







TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,959,216 $ 2,333,393 $ 2,349,711







LIABILITIES:





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 542,144 $ 396,260 $ 381,380 Interest-bearing 1,792,991 1,447,948 1,487,331 Total deposits 2,335,135 1,844,208 1,868,711 Borrowed funds 316,151 257,278 258,922 Accrued interest payable 2,726 1,232 922 Fair value of derivative instruments - liability 10,694 9,726 10,450 Other liabilities 31,824 20,802 19,276 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,696,530 2,133,246 2,158,281 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized





3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2023 or 2022 - - - Common stock





$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and





September 30, 2022: issued 5,160,754 at September 30, 2023 and 4,427,687 at December 31, 2022 and





September 30, 2022 5,161 4,428 4,428 Additional paid-in capital 143,302 80,911 80,869 Retained earnings 167,740 164,922 158,953 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,643) (33,141) (35,855) Treasury stock, at cost: 454,643 at September 30, 2023 and 456,478 shares





at December 31, 2022 and 456,345 shares at September 30, 2022 (16,874) (16,973) (16,965) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 262,686 200,147 191,430 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,959,216 $ 2,333,393 $ 2,349,711

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME:







Interest and fees on loans $ 33,772 $ 19,396 $ 80,438 $ 52,436 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 264 61 462 333 Investment securities:







Taxable 1,734 1,514 4,973 4,050 Nontaxable 540 630 1,729 1,830 Dividends 379 182 1,004 356 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 36,689 21,783 88,606 59,005 INTEREST EXPENSE:







Deposits 10,100 1,838 19,519 4,469 Borrowed funds 4,185 1,099 10,682 1,699 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 14,285 2,937 30,201 6,168 NET INTEREST INCOME 22,404 18,846 58,405 52,837 Provision for credit losses 475 725 737 1,425 Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - 4,591 - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 21,929 18,121 53,077 51,412 NON-INTEREST INCOME:







Service charges 1,692 1,509 4,196 4,081 Trust 172 187 583 620 Brokerage and insurance 473 446 1,429 1,428 Gains on loans sold 595 95 809 241 Equity security gains (losses), net 69 (19) (223) (198) Available for sale security losses, net - (6) (51) (6) Earnings on bank owned life insurance 489 216 941 635 Other 307 264 567 626 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 3,797 2,692 8,251 7,427 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:







Salaries and employee benefits 10,140 6,933 25,733 20,964 Occupancy 1,221 779 2,870 2,327 Furniture and equipment 255 122 568 416 Professional fees 506 588 1,274 1,321 FDIC insurance expense 375 160 1,000 440 Pennsylvania shares tax 297 339 893 1,017 Amortization of intangibles 157 40 219 120 Software expenses 551 370 1,274 1,069 ORE expenses (income) 111 122 126 (125) Merger and acquisition expenses 623 - 9,269 - Other 2,343 2,161 5,811 5,496 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES 16,579 11,614 49,037 33,045 Income before provision for income taxes 9,147 9,199 12,291 25,794 Provision for income tax expense 1,599 1,655 2,020 4,609 NET INCOME $ 7,548 $ 7,544 $ 10,271 $ 21,185









PER COMMON SHARE DATA:







Net Income - Basic $ 1.61 $ 1.88 $ 2.40 $ 5.28 Net Income - Diluted $ 1.61 $ 1.88 $ 2.40 $ 5.28 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.490 $ 0.475 $ 1.451 $ 1.407









Number of shares used in computation - basic 4,699,952 4,006,794 4,275,259 4,009,855 Number of shares used in computation - diluted 4,699,952 4,007,028 4,275,259 4,009,857

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended,





Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30,

2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Interest income $ 36,689 $ 26,810 $ 25,107 $ 24,352 $ 21,783 Interest expense 14,285 8,889 7,027 5,055 2,937 Net interest income 22,404 17,921 18,080 19,297 18,846 Provision for credit losses 475 262 - 258 725 Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - 4,591 - - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,929 13,068 18,080 19,039 18,121 Non-interest income 3,728 2,405 2,392 2,368 2,717 Investment securities gains (losses), net 69 (125) (218) (57) (25) Non-interest expenses 16,579 20,680 11,778 11,649 11,614 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 9,147 (5,332) 8,476 9,701 9,199 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 1,599 (1,188) 1,609 1,826 1,655 Net income (loss) $ 7,548 $ (4,144) $ 6,867 $ 7,875 $ 7,544 Earnings (Loss) Per Share Basic $ 1.61 $ (1.01) $ 1.71 $ 1.97 $ 1.88 Earnings (Loss) Per Share Diluted $ 1.61 $ (1.01) $ 1.71 $ 1.97 $ 1.88

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 2022

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Short-term investments:











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 24,096 225 3.70 14,255 12 0.33 Total short-term investments 24,096 225 3.70 14,255 12 0.33 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 4,579 39 3.38 6,640 49 2.93 Investment securities:











Taxable 386,806 2,113 2.19 391,774 1,696 1.73 Tax-exempt (3) 108,959 683 2.51 123,046 797 2.59 Investment securities 495,765 2,796 2.26 514,820 2,493 1.94 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 357,388 4,925 5.47 204,352 2,416 4.69 Construction loans 166,204 3,339 7.97 76,934 885 4.56 Commercial Loans 1,196,675 18,983 6.29 900,297 10,732 4.73 Agricultural Loans 342,499 4,285 4.96 346,380 3,887 4.45 Loans to state & political subdivisions 60,820 611 3.99 59,454 502 3.35 Other loans 88,710 1,750 7.83 81,499 1,074 5.23 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 2,212,296 33,893 6.08 1,668,916 19,496 4.63 Total interest-earning assets 2,736,736 36,953 5.36 2,204,631 22,050 3.96 Cash and due from banks 10,696



6,755



Bank premises and equipment 21,401



17,437



Other assets 190,431



82,012



Total non-interest earning assets 222,528



106,204



Total assets 2,959,264



2,310,835



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 789,513 4,468 2.25 530,234 675 0.51 Savings accounts 326,452 426 0.52 328,056 106 0.13 Money market accounts 403,628 2,682 2.64 347,460 515 0.59 Certificates of deposit 347,783 2,524 2.88 288,926 542 0.74 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,867,376 10,100 2.15 1,494,676 1,838 0.49 Other borrowed funds 347,326 4,185 4.78 189,174 1,099 2.30 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,214,702 14,285 2.56 1,683,850 2,937 0.69 Demand deposits 408,531



380,110



Other liabilities 37,118



20,618



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 445,649



400,728



Stockholders' equity 298,913



226,257



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 2,959,264



2,310,835



Net interest income

22,668



19,113

Net interest spread (5)



2.80 %



3.27 % Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.29 %



3.44 % Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



124 %



131 %













(1) Averages are based on daily averages.











(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.











(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using









a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2023 and 2022. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end





of the press release





(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.





(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets









and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.













CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS (UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 2022

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Short-term investments:











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 21,772 333 2.04 65,727 150 0.31 Total short-term investments 21,772 333 2.04 65,727 150 0.31 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 5,540 129 3.11 9,126 183 2.70 Investment securities:











Taxable 385,246 5,977 2.07 368,702 4,406 1.59 Tax-exempt (3) 114,307 2,188 2.55 120,107 2,316 2.57 Investment securities 499,553 8,165 2.18 488,809 6,722 1.83 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 268,562 10,797 5.38 202,856 7,128 4.70 Construction loans 114,386 5,831 6.82 69,437 2,213 4.26 Commercial Loans 1,039,006 45,079 5.80 829,366 28,808 4.64 Agricultural Loans 344,079 12,759 4.96 347,771 11,342 4.36 Loans to state & political subdivisions 60,183 1,736 3.86 54,836 1,327 3.24 Other loans 82,405 4,579 7.43 47,732 1,868 5.23 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 1,908,621 80,781 5.66 1,551,998 52,686 4.54 Total interest-earning assets 2,435,486 89,408 4.91 2,115,660 59,741 3.78 Cash and due from banks 8,709



6,652



Bank premises and equipment 19,340



17,199



Other assets 126,075



82,726



Total non-interest earning assets 154,124



106,577



Total assets 2,589,610



2,222,237



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 616,103 8,052 1.75 520,882 1,392 0.36 Savings accounts 320,227 897 0.37 323,667 260 0.11 Money market accounts 352,055 5,802 2.20 347,422 1,037 0.40 Certificates of deposit 303,825 4,768 2.10 305,878 1,780 0.78 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,592,210 19,519 1.64 1,497,849 4,469 0.40 Other borrowed funds 318,180 10,682 4.49 112,582 1,699 2.02 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,910,390 30,201 2.11 1,610,431 6,168 0.51 Demand deposits 380,638



370,785



Other liabilities 35,566



19,785



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 416,204



390,570



Stockholders' equity 263,016



221,236



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 2,589,610



2,222,237



Net interest income

59,207



53,573

Net interest spread (5)



2.80 %



3.27 % Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.25 %



3.39 % Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



127 %



131 %













(1) Averages are based on daily averages.











(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.











(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using









a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2020 and 2019. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end





of the press release





(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.







(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets









and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.













CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



(UNAUDITED)









(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)









(In Thousands)











September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Real estate:









Residential $ 356,381 $ 358,025 $ 212,793 $ 210,213 $ 203,673 Commercial 1,081,123 1,080,513 878,972 876,569 857,314 Agricultural 314,164 312,302 312,793 313,614 317,761 Construction 175,320 156,927 75,745 80,691 79,154 Consumer 115,753 42,701 87,101 86,650 124,375 Other commercial loans 120,347 120,288 64,133 63,222 66,241 Other agricultural loans 26,648 30,615 32,052 34,832 29,509 State & political subdivision loans 56,660 61,471 59,886 59,208 59,926 Total loans 2,246,396 2,162,842 1,723,475 1,724,999 1,737,953 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans 21,455 21,652 15,250 18,552 18,291 Net loans $ 2,224,941 $ 2,141,190 $ 1,708,225 $ 1,706,447 $ 1,719,662











Past due and non-performing assets





















Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing $ 5,960 $ 4,811 $ 1,336 $ 3,317 $ 2,616











Non-accrual loans $ 13,139 $ 13,073 $ 10,404 $ 6,938 $ 7,118 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing 8 139 41 7 93 Non-performing loans $ 13,147 $ 13,212 $ 10,445 $ 6,945 $ 7,211 OREO 474 426 428 543 877 Total Non-performing assets $ 13,621 $ 13,638 $ 10,873 $ 7,488 $ 8,088





































Three Months Ended March 31, Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In Thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Balance, beginning of period $ 21,652 $ 15,250 $ 18,552 $ 18,291 $ 17,570 Impact of Adopting ASC 326 - - (3,300) - -











Charge-offs (808) (4) (7) (7) (14) Recoveries 10 26 5 10 10 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (798) 22 (2) 3 (4) PCD allowance for credit loss at acquisition - 1,689 - - - Provision for credit losses - loans 601 100 - 258 725 Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - 4,591 - - - Balance, end of period $ 21,455 $ 21,652 $ 15,250 $ 18,552 $ 18,291

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















As of





September 30,





2023 2022



Tangible Equity







Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 262,686 $ 191,430



Accumulated other comprehensive loss 36,643 35,855



Intangible Assets (88,624) (32,747)



Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 210,705 194,538



Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2023 stock Dividend 4,706,768 4,010,551



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 44.77 $ 48.51















As of





September 30,





2023 2022



Tangible Equity per share







Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP $ 55.82 $ 47.73



Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss 7.78 8.94



Book value per share 63.60 56.67



Adjustment for intangible assets (18.83) (8.16)



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 44.77 $ 48.51

























For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Return on Average Tangible Equity







Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 266,899 $ 199,981 $ 232,326 $ 204,075 Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss 32,014 26,276 30,690 17,161 Average Intangible Assets (88,743) (32,781) (54,386) (32,870) Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 210,170 193,476 208,630 188,366 Net Income $ 7,548 $ 7,544 $ 10,271 $ 21,185 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity 14.37 % 15.60 % 6.56 % 15.00 %











For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding boli death benefits, merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD







Net Income $ 7,548 $ 7,544 $ 10,271 $ 21,185 Boli death benefits (195) - (195) - After tax provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - 3,627 - After Tax merger and acquisition costs 496 - 7,513 - Net Income excluding merger and acquisition costs $ 7,849 $ 7,544 $ 21,216 $ 21,185 Average Assets 2,959,264 2,310,835 2,589,610 2,222,237 Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, Excluding boli death benefits, merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD 1.06 % 1.31 % 1.09 % 1.27 %









Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 298,913 $ 226,257 $ 263,016 $ 221,236 Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, Excluding boli death benefits, merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD 10.50 % 13.34 % 10.76 % 12.77 %









Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 210,170 193,476 208,630 188,366 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Excluding boli death benefits, merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD 14.94 % 15.60 % 13.56 % 15.00 %





























Earnings per share, Excluding boli death benefits, merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD







Net Income $ 7,548 $ 7,544 $ 10,271 $ 21,185 Boli death benefits (195)

(195)

After tax provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - 3,627 - After Tax merger and acquisition costs 496 - 7,513 - Net income excluding one time items $ 7,849 $ 7,544 $ 21,216 $ 21,185 Number of shares used in computation - basic 4,699,952 4,007,028 4,275,259 4,009,857 Earnings per share, excluding merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD $ 1.67 $ 1.88 $ 4.95 $ 5.28





















For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total interest income $ 36,689 $ 21,783 $ 37,222 $ 36,370 Total interest expense 14,285 2,937 3,231 3,717 Net interest income 22,404 18,846 33,991 32,653 Tax equivalent adjustment 264 267 469 485 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 22,668 $ 19,113 $ 34,460 $ 33,138

