CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

MANSFIELD, Penn., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights

Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $19.8 million , which was $9.6 million , or 93.1% more than net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 due to the one-time merger and acquisition costs and the provision for credit losses on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans (the "NPC Provision") recorded in the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2024 was 17.8% compared to 16.4% in the comparable period in 2023.





, which was , or 93.1% more than net income for the nine months ended due to the one-time merger and acquisition costs and the provision for credit losses on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans (the "NPC Provision") recorded in the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2024 was 17.8% compared to 16.4% in the comparable period in 2023. Net income was $7.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 18.5% compared to 17.5% in the comparable period in 2023.





for the three months ended and 2023. The effective tax rate for the three months ended was 18.5% compared to 17.5% in the comparable period in 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company completed the sale of certain assets acquired as part of the HVB acquisition, which included loans and accrued interest, and software, as well as transferring certain contracts, processes and employees of a division internally known as Braavo. The proceeds from the sale totaled approximately $7.2 million and generated a pre-tax gain of approximately $1.1 million . Legal fees associated with the sale totaled approximately $201,000 .





and generated a pre-tax gain of approximately . Legal fees associated with the sale totaled approximately . Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $63.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , an increase of $5.2 million , or 8.9%, over the same period a year ago.





for the nine months ended , an increase of , or 8.9%, over the same period a year ago. The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $2.6 million . The provision was significantly impacted by loans that were not sold as part of the Braavo sale that was completed in the first quarter of 2024. The provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , directly attributable to these loans was $1,806,000 . During the three months ended September 30, 2024 , a negative provision for credit losses of $200,000 was recorded. As of September 30, 2024 , the Company had approximately $884,000 of Braavo loans all of which were considered performing as of September 30, 2024 .





was . The provision was significantly impacted by loans that were not sold as part of the Braavo sale that was completed in the first quarter of 2024. The provision for the nine months ended , directly attributable to these loans was . During the three months ended , a negative provision for credit losses of was recorded. As of , the Company had approximately of Braavo loans all of which were considered performing as of . Return on average equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (annualized) was 9.53% and 8.45% compared to 10.10% and 5.21% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (annualized). If the provision for the credit losses attributable to the Braavo loans and the gain on the sale of Braavo are excluded, the return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 would have been 8.76% (annualized) (1).





(annualized) was 9.53% and 8.45% compared to 10.10% and 5.21% for the three and nine months ended (annualized). If the provision for the credit losses attributable to the Braavo loans and the gain on the sale of Braavo are excluded, the return on average equity for the nine months ended would have been 8.76% (annualized) (1). Return on average tangible equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (annualized) was 14.82% and 13.39% compared to 14.37% and 6.56% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (annualized). If the provision for the credit losses attributable to the Braavo loans and the gain on the sale of Braavo are excluded, the return on average tangible equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 would have been 13.87% (annualized) (1).





(annualized) was 14.82% and 13.39% compared to 14.37% and 6.56% for the three and nine months ended (annualized). If the provision for the credit losses attributable to the Braavo loans and the gain on the sale of Braavo are excluded, the return on average tangible equity for the nine months ended would have been 13.87% (annualized) (1). Return on average assets for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (annualized) was 1.00% and 0.88% compared to 1.02% and 0.53% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (annualized). If the provision for the credit losses attributable to the Braavo loans and the gain on the sale of Braavo are excluded, the return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 would have been 0.91% (annualized) (1).

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Compared to 2023

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , net income totaled $19,835,000 which compares to net income of $10,271,000 for the first nine months of 2023, an increase of $9,564,000 . Basic earnings per share of $4.18 for the first nine months of 2024 compared to $2.38 for the first nine months last year. Annualized return on equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was 8.45% and 5.21%, while annualized return on assets was 0.88% and 0.53%, respectively. The increase in performance when comparing 2024 to 2023 was due to the one time costs associated with the acquisition of HV Bancorp, Inc., ("HVB") and the NPC Provision recorded in 2023.





, net income totaled which compares to net income of for the first nine months of 2023, an increase of . Basic earnings per share of for the first nine months of 2024 compared to for the first nine months last year. Annualized return on equity for the nine months ended and 2023 was 8.45% and 5.21%, while annualized return on assets was 0.88% and 0.53%, respectively. The increase in performance when comparing 2024 to 2023 was due to the one time costs associated with the acquisition of HV Bancorp, Inc., ("HVB") and the NPC Provision recorded in 2023. Net interest income before the provision for credit loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $63,582,000 compared to $58,405,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , resulting in an increase of $5,177,000 , or 8.9%. Average interest earning assets increased $345.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the HVB acquisition. Average loans increased $376.7 million while average investment securities decreased $36.9 million . The yield on interest earning assets increased 63 basis points to 5.54%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 91 basis points to 3.02% due to the rise in market interest rates and competitive pressure. The tax effected net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 3.09% compared to 3.25% for the same period last year.





totaled compared to for the nine months ended , resulting in an increase of , or 8.9%. Average interest earning assets increased for the nine months ended compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the HVB acquisition. Average loans increased while average investment securities decreased . The yield on interest earning assets increased 63 basis points to 5.54%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 91 basis points to 3.02% due to the rise in market interest rates and competitive pressure. The tax effected net interest margin for the nine months ended was 3.09% compared to 3.25% for the same period last year. The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $2,587,000 compared to $5,328,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , a decrease of $2,741,000 . The provision for 2024 was impacted by the Braavo loans as previously mentioned and an increase in past due, non-accrual and classified loans during the second quarter of 2024. As a result of the HVB acquisition during 2023, the Company recorded a $4.6 million provision for credit losses for loans acquired that did not have any credit deterioration at the time of purchase. Excluding the impact of the acquisition from 2023, the provision would have increased $1,850,000 when comparing the nine month period of 2024 to 2023 with the increase being attributable to the Braavo loans and the increase in past due, non-accrual and substandard loans in 2024.





was compared to for the nine months ended , a decrease of . The provision for 2024 was impacted by the Braavo loans as previously mentioned and an increase in past due, non-accrual and classified loans during the second quarter of 2024. As a result of the HVB acquisition during 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses for loans acquired that did not have any credit deterioration at the time of purchase. Excluding the impact of the acquisition from 2023, the provision would have increased when comparing the nine month period of 2024 to 2023 with the increase being attributable to the Braavo loans and the increase in past due, non-accrual and substandard loans in 2024. Total non-interest income was $12,062,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , which is $3,946,000 more than the non-interest income of $8,116,000 for the same period last year. The primary drivers were the gain on the sale of assets associated with Braavo and activity due to the HVB acquisition. As a result of the acquisition, service charges, gains on loans sold, earnings on bank owned life insurance and other income all increased. Earnings on bank owned life insurance also increased due to the passing of a former employee in the first quarter of 2024. During the first nine months of 2024, the Company experienced a gain on its equity investment portfolio compared to a loss during the comparable period in 2023.





for the nine months ended , which is more than the non-interest income of for the same period last year. The primary drivers were the gain on the sale of assets associated with Braavo and activity due to the HVB acquisition. As a result of the acquisition, service charges, gains on loans sold, earnings on bank owned life insurance and other income all increased. Earnings on bank owned life insurance also increased due to the passing of a former employee in the first quarter of 2024. During the first nine months of 2024, the Company experienced a gain on its equity investment portfolio compared to a loss during the comparable period in 2023. Total non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $48,918,000 compared to $48,902,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $16,000 . Salary and benefit costs increased $4,024,000 due to an additional 47.8 FTEs as a result of the acquisition, merit increases for 2024, as well as an increase in health insurance costs due to additional headcount and claims. The increases in occupancy, furniture and fixtures, software expenses and amortization expenses was due to the HVB acquisition and additional branches as part of it. FDIC insurance expense increased $589,000 due to the Company's increased size and the Bank's lower leverage capital ratio during the first half of 2024 compared to 2023. Professional fees increased due to increased legal expenses, of which $201,000 was related to the sale of certain Braavo assets. Other expenses increased primarily due to the acquisition, with increases experienced in subscriptions, marketing and advertising, postage, printing, data communication expenses and FHLB letter of credit fees. Independent of the HVB acquisition, other expenses increased due to insurance reimbursement received in 2023 to cover amounts previously charged-off through expense. Merger and acquisitions costs for the HVB acquisition totaled $9,269,000 in 2023 and included professional and consulting fees, printing, travel, contract termination payments and severance-related expenses.





totaled compared to for the same period last year, which is an increase of . Salary and benefit costs increased due to an additional 47.8 FTEs as a result of the acquisition, merit increases for 2024, as well as an increase in health insurance costs due to additional headcount and claims. The increases in occupancy, furniture and fixtures, software expenses and amortization expenses was due to the HVB acquisition and additional branches as part of it. FDIC insurance expense increased due to the Company's increased size and the Bank's lower leverage capital ratio during the first half of 2024 compared to 2023. Professional fees increased due to increased legal expenses, of which was related to the sale of certain Braavo assets. Other expenses increased primarily due to the acquisition, with increases experienced in subscriptions, marketing and advertising, postage, printing, data communication expenses and FHLB letter of credit fees. Independent of the HVB acquisition, other expenses increased due to insurance reimbursement received in 2023 to cover amounts previously charged-off through expense. Merger and acquisitions costs for the HVB acquisition totaled in 2023 and included professional and consulting fees, printing, travel, contract termination payments and severance-related expenses. The provision for income taxes increased $2,284,000 when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to the same period in 2023 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $11,848,000 .

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Compared to September 30, 2023

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 , net income totaled $7,536,000 which compares to net income of $7,548,000 for the comparable period of 2023, a decrease of $12,000 . Basic earnings per share was $1.59 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was 9.53% and 10.10%, while annualized return on assets was 1.00% and 1.02%, respectively.





, net income totaled which compares to net income of for the comparable period of 2023, a decrease of . Basic earnings per share was for the three months ended and 2023. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended and 2023 was 9.53% and 10.10%, while annualized return on assets was 1.00% and 1.02%, respectively. Net interest income before the provision for credit loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $21,324,000 compared to $22,404,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , resulting in a decrease of $1,080,000 , or 4.8%. Charged-off interest for three month period ended September 30, 2024 was $345,000 compared to $34,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . Average interest earning assets increased $39.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year due to organic growth. Average loans increased $85.0 million while average investment securities decreased $39.0 million . The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 3.09% compared to 3.29% for the same period last year, which was impacted by the increase in the average cost on interest bearing liabilities of 50 basis points, to 3.06%.





totaled compared to for the three months ended , resulting in a decrease of , or 4.8%. Charged-off interest for three month period ended was compared to for the three months ended . Average interest earning assets increased for the three months ended compared to the same period last year due to organic growth. Average loans increased while average investment securities decreased . The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended was 3.09% compared to 3.29% for the same period last year, which was impacted by the increase in the average cost on interest bearing liabilities of 50 basis points, to 3.06%. During the three months ended September 30, 2024 , there was a negative provision for credit losses of $200,000 compared to a provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 of was $475,000 . The decrease in the provision was primarily due to changes in qualitative factors in the calculation related to inflation.





, there was a negative provision for credit losses of compared to a provision for credit losses for the three months ended of was . The decrease in the provision was primarily due to changes in qualitative factors in the calculation related to inflation. Total non-interest income was $3,755,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , which is $93,000 more than for the comparable period last year. The primary driver was the increase in gains on loans sold. The decrease in earnings on bank owned life insurance was due to the Company receiving $195,000 of death benefits upon the passing of a former employee in the third quarter of 2023.





for the three months ended , which is more than for the comparable period last year. The primary driver was the increase in gains on loans sold. The decrease in earnings on bank owned life insurance was due to the Company receiving of death benefits upon the passing of a former employee in the third quarter of 2023. Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $16,029,000 compared to $16,444,000 for the same period last year, which is a decrease of $415,000 . Salaries and benefits decreased $290,000 due to a decrease in headcount of 4.4 FTEs and commission expense for the comparable periods. FDIC insurance expense increased $180,000 due to the Company's increased size and the Bank's lower leverage capital ratio. Merger and acquisition costs totaled $623,000 for the third quarter of 2023.





totaled compared to for the same period last year, which is a decrease of . Salaries and benefits decreased due to a decrease in headcount of 4.4 FTEs and commission expense for the comparable periods. FDIC insurance expense increased due to the Company's increased size and the Bank's lower leverage capital ratio. Merger and acquisition costs totaled for the third quarter of 2023. The provision for income taxes increased $115,000 when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2024 to the same period in 2023 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $103,000 and earnings on bank owned life insurance being exempt from Federal income tax. The effective tax rate was 18.5% and 17.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

At September 30, 2024 , total assets were $3.03 billion , compared to $2.98 billion at December 31, 2023 and $2.96 billion at September 30, 2023 . The loan to deposit ratio as of September 30, 2024 was 95.14% compared to 96.87% as of December 31, 2023 and 96.20% as of September 30, 2023 .





, total assets were , compared to at and at . The loan to deposit ratio as of was 95.14% compared to 96.87% as of and 96.20% as of . Available for sale securities of $419.2 million at September 30, 2024 increased $1.6 million from December 31, 2023 and $1.4 million from September 30, 2023 . The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 2.18% to 2.36% on a tax equivalent basis due to securities purchased during a higher rate environment and lower yielding securities maturing. During 2024, we have purchased $36.2 million of investments, which have helped to offset the $42.7 million of investments that have matured or have been called during 2024.





at increased from and from . The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 2.18% to 2.36% on a tax equivalent basis due to securities purchased during a higher rate environment and lower yielding securities maturing. During 2024, we have purchased of investments, which have helped to offset the of investments that have matured or have been called during 2024. Net loans as of September 30, 2024 totaled $2.31 billion an increase of $81.6 million from December 31, 2023 , due to primarily to an increase in student loans outstanding. Loans would have increased an additional $6.1 million , if not for the Braavo disposition. In comparison to September 30, 2023 , loans have grown $84.6 million with increases experienced in multiple portfolio sectors.





totaled an increase of from , due to primarily to an increase in student loans outstanding. Loans would have increased an additional , if not for the Braavo disposition. In comparison to , loans have grown with increases experienced in multiple portfolio sectors. The allowance for credit losses - loans totaled $21,695,000 at September 30, 2024 which is an increase of $542,000 from December 31, 2023 . The increase is due to change in expected prepayment speeds, changes in economic forecasts and an increase in past due and substandard loans. The provision for credit losses on loans was $3,086,000 for the first nine months of 2024. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were $24,000 and $2,568,000 , respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 with the majority of the charge-offs associated with loans acquired as part of the HVB acquisition. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 0.93% as of September 30, 2024 and 0.94% as of December 31, 2023 .





at which is an increase of from . The increase is due to change in expected prepayment speeds, changes in economic forecasts and an increase in past due and substandard loans. The provision for credit losses on loans was for the first nine months of 2024. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were and , respectively, for the nine months ended with the majority of the charge-offs associated with loans acquired as part of the HVB acquisition. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 0.93% as of and 0.94% as of . Non-performing assets totaled $24.0 million as of September 30, 2024 , an increase of $10.9 million since December 31, 2023 . The increase was driven by four large commercial relationships being placed on non-accrual status during the first nine months of 2024. These loans were acquired as part of the HVB acquisition with three of the loans maturing that are still in the process of being underwritten and extended in accordance with Company policies. Of these relationships, only one required a specific reserve as of September 30, 2024 , which was approximately $355,000 . Accruing loans past due 30-89 days totaled $7.4 million , a decrease of $3.0 million from December 31, 2023 that was driven by loans transferred to non-accrual status during 2024.





as of , an increase of since . The increase was driven by four large commercial relationships being placed on non-accrual status during the first nine months of 2024. These loans were acquired as part of the HVB acquisition with three of the loans maturing that are still in the process of being underwritten and extended in accordance with Company policies. Of these relationships, only one required a specific reserve as of , which was approximately . Accruing loans past due 30-89 days totaled , a decrease of from that was driven by loans transferred to non-accrual status during 2024. Deposits increased $128.7 million from December 31, 2023 , to $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024 . With the rise in market interest rates, competitive pressure for deposits continues to be at the forefront. Additionally, we have numerous state and political organization depositors with seasonal funding timelines, which resulted in an increase in balances in the first nine months of the year. We also increased the amount of outstanding brokered deposits as of September 30, 2024 in comparison to December 31, 2023 . At September 30, 2024 , brokered deposits totaled $141.6 million compared to $109.3 million at December 31, 2024 . At September 30, 2024 , the Bank estimates that balances held by customers in excess of the FDIC insurance limit ( $250,000 per insured account) totaled $1.24 billion , or 50.5% of the Bank's total deposits. Included in this balance are balances held through Intrafi, which provides customers with additional FDIC insurance, as well as deposits collateralized by securities or letters of credit (almost exclusively municipal deposits). The total of these items was $695.0 million , or 28.4% of the Bank's total deposits, as of September 30, 2024 .





from , to at . With the rise in market interest rates, competitive pressure for deposits continues to be at the forefront. Additionally, we have numerous state and political organization depositors with seasonal funding timelines, which resulted in an increase in balances in the first nine months of the year. We also increased the amount of outstanding brokered deposits as of in comparison to . At , brokered deposits totaled compared to at . At , the Bank estimates that balances held by customers in excess of the FDIC insurance limit ( per insured account) totaled , or 50.5% of the Bank's total deposits. Included in this balance are balances held through Intrafi, which provides customers with additional FDIC insurance, as well as deposits collateralized by securities or letters of credit (almost exclusively municipal deposits). The total of these items was , or 28.4% of the Bank's total deposits, as of . Stockholders' equity totaled $298.7 million at September 30, 2024 , compared to $279.7 million at December 31, 2023 , an increase of $19.0 million . Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI), stockholders' equity increased $13.0 million and totals $317.6 million . The increase in stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI, was attributable to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaling $19.8 million , offset by cash dividends for 2024 totaling $7.0 million , net treasury and restricted stock activity of $293,000 . As a result of decreases in market interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities and swaps, AOCI decreased $6.0 million from December 31, 2023 .

Dividend Declared

On September 3, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.49 per share, which was paid on September 27, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2024. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 1.0% over the regular cash dividend of $0.485 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2024.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,900 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or For The As of or For The

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Income and Performance Ratios







Net Income $ 7,536 $ 7,548 $ 19,835 $ 10,271 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.00 % 1.02 % 0.88 % 0.53 % Return on average equity (annualized) 9.53 % 10.10 % 8.45 % 5.21 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a) 14.82 % 14.37 % 13.39 % 6.56 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (a) 3.09 % 3.29 % 3.09 % 3.25 % Earnings per share - basic (b) $ 1.59 $ 1.59 $ 4.18 $ 2.38 Earnings per share - diluted (b) $ 1.59 $ 1.59 $ 4.17 $ 2.38 Cash dividends paid per share (b) $ 0.490 $ 0.485 $ 1.460 $ 1.435 Number of shares used in computation - basic (b) 4,749,679 4,746,541 4,748,988 4,321,848 Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b) 4,751,224 4,746,541 4,753,927 4,321,848



















Asset quality







Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 21,695 $ 21,455



Non-performing assets $ 24,045 $ 13,621



Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans 0.93 % 0.96 %



Non-performing assets to total loans 1.03 % 0.61 %



Annualized net charge-offs to total loans 0.21 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.05 %



















Equity







Book value per share (b) $ 62.75 $ 55.27



Tangible Book value per share (a) (b) $ 44.08 $ 36.62



Market Value (Last reported trade of month) $ 58.75 $ 47.92



Common shares outstanding 4,759,730 4,706,111























Other







Average Full Time Equivalent Employees 395.7 400.1 393.0 345.2 Loan to Deposit Ratio 95.14 % 96.20 %



Trust assets under management $ 181,052 $ 164,012



Brokerage assets under management $ 388,594 $ 305,951























Balance Sheet Highlights September 30, December 31, September 30,



2024 2023 2023











Assets $ 3,026,468 $ 2,975,321 $ 2,959,216

Investment securities 420,920 419,539 419,665

Loans (net of unearned income) 2,331,002 2,248,836 2,246,396

Allowance for credit losses - loans 21,695 21,153 21,455

Deposits 2,450,149 2,321,481 2,335,135

Stockholders' Equity 298,654 279,666 262,686





(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release (b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)



September 30, December 31, September 30, (in thousands except share data) 2024 2023 2023 ASSETS:





Cash and due from banks:





Noninterest-bearing $ 26,780 $ 37,733 $ 25,267 Interest-bearing 9,983 15,085 18,069 Total cash and cash equivalents 36,763 52,818 43,336







Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 3,820 4,070 4,566







Equity securities 1,730 1,938 1,858







Available-for-sale securities 419,190 417,601 417,807







Loans held for sale 13,520 9,379 14,155







Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $21,695 at September 30, 2024;





$21,153 at December 31, 2023 and $21,455 at September 30, 2023) 2,309,307 2,227,683 2,224,941







Premises and equipment 21,237 21,384 21,421 Accrued interest receivable 10,803 11,043 10,327 Goodwill 85,758 85,758 84,758 Bank owned life insurance 50,084 49,897 49,586 Other intangibles 3,083 3,650 3,866 Fair value of derivative instruments - asset 8,993 13,687 18,144 Deferred tax asset 14,449 17,339 21,384 Other assets 47,731 59,074 43,067







TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,026,468 $ 2,975,321 $ 2,959,216







LIABILITIES:





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 548,218 $ 523,784 $ 542,144 Interest-bearing 1,901,931 1,797,697 1,792,991 Total deposits 2,450,149 2,321,481 2,335,135 Borrowed funds 231,732 322,036 316,151 Accrued interest payable 5,549 4,298 2,726 Fair value of derivative instruments - liability 4,763 7,922 10,694 Other liabilities 35,621 39,918 31,824 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,727,814 2,695,655 2,696,530 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized





3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2024 or 2023 - - - Common stock





$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and





September 30, 2023: issued 5,207,343 at September 30, 2024 and 5,160,754 at December 31, 2023 and





September 30, 2023 5,207 5,161 5,161 Additional paid-in capital 144,927 143,233 143,302 Retained earnings 183,792 172,975 167,740 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,916) (24,911) (36,643) Treasury stock, at cost: 447,613 at September 30, 2024 and 453,760 shares





at December 31, 2023 and 454,643 shares at September 30, 2023 (16,356) (16,792) (16,874) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 298,654 279,666 262,686 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,026,468 $ 2,975,321 $ 2,959,216

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME:







Interest and fees on loans $ 35,858 $ 33,772 $ 106,058 $ 80,438 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 190 264 695 462 Investment securities:







Taxable 1,736 1,734 5,023 4,973 Nontaxable 517 540 1,569 1,729 Dividends 388 379 1,179 1,004 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 38,689 36,689 114,524 88,606 INTEREST EXPENSE:







Deposits 13,475 10,100 38,451 19,519 Borrowed funds 3,890 4,185 12,491 10,682 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 17,365 14,285 50,942 30,201 NET INTEREST INCOME 21,324 22,404 63,582 58,405 (Negative) provision for credit losses (200) 475 2,587 737 Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - - 4,591 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







(NEGATIVE) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 21,524 21,929 60,995 53,077 NON-INTEREST INCOME:







Service charges 1,636 1,692 4,393 4,196 Trust 184 172 629 583 Brokerage and insurance 545 473 1,773 1,429 Gains on loans sold 752 460 1,648 674 Equity security gains (losses), net 159 69 127 (223) Available for sale security losses, net - - - (51) Earnings on bank owned life insurance 338 489 1,334 941 Gain on sale of Braavo division - - 1,102 - Other 141 307 1,056 567 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 3,755 3,662 12,062 8,116 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:







Salaries and employee benefits 9,715 10,005 29,622 25,598 Occupancy 1,215 1,221 3,805 2,870 Furniture and equipment 260 255 791 568 Professional fees 620 506 2,021 1,274 FDIC insurance expense 555 375 1,589 1,000 Pennsylvania shares tax 226 297 866 893 Amortization of intangibles 136 157 432 219 Software expenses 500 551 1,508 1,274 ORE expenses 84 111 246 126 Merger and acquisition expenses - 623 - 9,269 Other 2,718 2,343 8,038 5,811 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES 16,029 16,444 48,918 48,902 Income before provision for income taxes 9,250 9,147 24,139 12,291 Provision for income tax expense 1,714 1,599 4,304 2,020 NET INCOME $ 7,536 $ 7,548 $ 19,835 $ 10,271









PER COMMON SHARE DATA:







Net Income - Basic $ 1.59 $ 1.59 $ 4.18 $ 2.38 Net Income - Diluted $ 1.59 $ 1.59 $ 4.17 $ 2.38 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.490 $ 0.485 $ 1.460 $ 1.435









Number of shares used in computation - basic 4,749,679 4,746,541 4,748,988 4,321,848 Number of shares used in computation - diluted 4,751,224 4,746,541 4,753,927 4,321,848

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended,



June 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30,

2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest income $ 38,689 $ 37,902 $ 37,933 $ 38,512 $ 36,689 Interest expense 17,365 16,602 16,975 16,657 14,285 Net interest income 21,324 21,300 20,958 21,855 22,404 (Negative) provision for credit losses (200) 2,002 785 200 475 Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - - - - Net interest income after (negative) provision for credit losses 21,524 19,298 20,173 21,655 21,929 Non-interest income 3,596 3,423 4,916 3,410 3,593 Investment securities gains (losses), net 159 (87) 55 79 69 Non-interest expenses 16,029 16,246 16,643 15,920 16,444 Income before provision for income taxes 9,250 6,388 8,501 9,224 9,147 Provision for income tax expense 1,714 1,113 1,477 1,684 1,599 Net income $ 7,536 $ 5,275 $ 7,024 $ 7,540 $ 7,548 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 1.59 $ 1.11 $ 1.48 $ 1.59 $ 1.59 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.59 $ 1.11 $ 1.48 $ 1.59 $ 1.59

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 2023

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Short-term investments:











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 18,374 160 3.44 24,096 225 3.70 Total short-term investments 18,374 160 3.44 24,096 225 3.70 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 3,820 30 3.12 4,579 39 3.38 Investment securities:











Taxable 352,377 2,124 2.41 386,806 2,113 2.19 Tax-exempt (3) 104,342 653 2.50 108,959 683 2.51 Investment securities 456,719 2,777 2.43 495,765 2,796 2.26 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 355,551 5,322 5.95 357,388 4,925 5.47 Construction loans 183,521 3,473 7.53 166,204 3,339 7.97 Commercial Loans 1,234,951 19,522 6.29 1,196,675 18,983 6.29 Agricultural Loans 356,105 4,816 5.38 342,499 4,285 4.96 Loans to state & political subdivisions 55,418 553 3.97 60,820 611 3.99 Other loans 111,717 2,282 8.13 88,710 1,750 7.83 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 2,297,263 35,968 6.23 2,212,296 33,893 6.08 Total interest-earning assets 2,776,176 38,935 5.58 2,736,736 36,953 5.36 Cash and due from banks 9,119



10,696



Bank premises and equipment 20,864



21,401



Other assets 197,275



190,431



Total non-interest earning assets 227,258



222,528



Total assets 3,003,434



2,959,264



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 736,449 4,559 2.46 789,513 4,468 2.25 Savings accounts 293,990 387 0.52 326,452 426 0.52 Money market accounts 406,363 3,366 3.30 403,628 2,682 2.64 Certificates of deposit 502,226 5,163 4.09 347,783 2,524 2.88 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,939,028 13,475 2.76 1,867,376 10,100 2.15 Other borrowed funds 319,909 3,890 4.84 347,326 4,185 4.78 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,258,937 17,365 3.06 2,214,702 14,285 2.56 Demand deposits 393,632



408,531



Other liabilities 34,487



37,118



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 428,119



445,649



Stockholders' equity 316,378



298,913



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 3,003,434



2,959,264



Net interest income

21,570



22,668

Net interest spread (5)



2.52 %



2.80 % Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.09 %



3.29 % Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



123 %



124 %



(1) Averages are based on daily averages. (2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees. (3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2024 and 2023. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release (4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS (UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 2023

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Short-term investments:











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 29,242 605 2.76 21,772 333 2.04 Total short-term investments 29,242 605 2.76 21,772 333 2.04 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 3,898 90 3.08 5,540 129 3.11 Investment securities:











Taxable 356,871 6,202 2.32 385,246 5,977 2.07 Tax-exempt (3) 105,734 1,986 2.50 114,307 2,188 2.55 Investment securities 462,605 8,188 2.36 499,553 8,165 2.18 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 357,089 15,612 5.84 268,562 10,797 5.38 Construction loans 185,832 10,331 7.43 114,386 5,831 6.82 Commercial Loans 1,240,425 59,196 6.37 1,039,006 45,079 5.80 Agricultural Loans 348,919 13,703 5.25 344,079 12,759 4.96 Loans to state & political subdivisions 56,116 1,659 3.95 60,183 1,736 3.86 Other loans 96,942 5,882 8.10 82,405 4,579 7.43 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 2,285,323 106,383 6.22 1,908,621 80,781 5.66 Total interest-earning assets 2,781,068 115,266 5.54 2,435,486 89,408 4.91 Cash and due from banks 9,379



8,709



Bank premises and equipment 21,068



19,340



Other assets 184,561



126,075



Total non-interest earning assets 215,008



154,124



Total assets 2,996,076



2,589,610



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 767,406 14,557 2.53 616,103 8,052 1.75 Savings accounts 298,450 1,165 0.52 320,227 897 0.37 Money market accounts 389,655 9,131 3.13 352,055 5,802 2.20 Certificates of deposit 460,890 13,598 3.94 303,825 4,768 2.10 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,916,401 38,451 2.68 1,592,210 19,519 1.64 Other borrowed funds 340,132 12,491 4.91 318,180 10,682 4.49 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,256,533 50,942 3.02 1,910,390 30,201 2.11 Demand deposits 382,340



380,638



Other liabilities 44,303



35,566



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 426,643



416,204



Stockholders' equity 312,900



263,016



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 2,996,076



2,589,610



Net interest income

64,324



59,207

Net interest spread (5)



2.52 %



2.80 % Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.09 %



3.25 % Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



123 %



127 %



(1) Averages are based on daily averages. (2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees. (3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2024 and 2023. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release (4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (UNAUDITED) (Excludes Loans Held for Sale) (In Thousands)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Real estate:









Residential $ 353,254 $ 354,588 $ 357,779 $ 359,990 $ 356,381 Commercial 1,110,548 1,110,269 1,115,900 1,092,887 1,081,123 Agricultural 331,734 327,057 318,413 314,802 314,164 Construction 178,706 180,157 184,506 195,826 175,320 Consumer 143,064 70,542 53,101 61,316 115,753 Other commercial loans 134,285 130,851 129,438 136,168 120,347 Other agricultural loans 24,537 26,247 24,345 30,673 26,648 State & political subdivision loans 54,874 56,005 56,177 57,174 56,660 Total loans 2,331,002 2,255,716 2,239,659 2,248,836 2,246,396 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans 21,695 22,797 21,598 21,153 21,455 Net loans $ 2,309,307 $ 2,232,919 $ 2,218,061 $ 2,227,683 $ 2,224,941











Past due and non-performing assets





















Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing $ 7,423 $ 20,652 $ 6,311 $ 10,457 $ 5,960











Non-accrual loans $ 20,858 $ 14,949 $ 14,693 $ 12,187 $ 13,139 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing 701 285 820 516 8 Non-performing loans $ 21,559 $ 15,234 $ 15,513 $ 12,703 $ 13,147 OREO 2,486 2,690 200 474 474 Total Non-performing assets $ 24,045 $ 17,924 $ 15,713 $ 13,177 $ 13,621





































Three Months Ended Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In Thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Balance, beginning of period $ 22,797 $ 21,598 $ 21,153 $ 21,455 $ 21,652 Impact of Adopting ASC 326 - - - - - Charge-offs (1,212) (682) (674) (510) (808) Recoveries 10 7 7 8 10 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,202) (675) (667) (502) (798) PCD allowance for credit loss at acquisition - - - - - Provision for credit losses - loans 100 1,874 1,112 200 601 Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - - - - Balance, end of period $ 21,695 $ 22,797 $ 21,598 $ 21,153 $ 21,455

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



As of





September 30,





2024 2023



Tangible Equity







Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 298,654 $ 262,686



Intangible Assets (88,841) (88,624)



Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 209,813 174,062



Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2024 stock Dividend 4,759,730 4,752,700



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 44.08 $ 36.62















As of





September 30





2024 2023



Tangible Equity per share







Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP $ 62.75 $ 55.27



Adjustment for intangible assets (18.67) (18.65)



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 44.08 $ 36.62

























For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30 September 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on Average Tangible Equity







Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 292,315 $ 266,899 $ 286,681 $ 232,326 Average Intangible Assets (88,931) (88,743) (89,123) (54,386) Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 203,384 178,156 197,558 177,940 Net Income - GAAP $ 7,536 $ 7,548 $ 19,835 $ 10,271 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Non-GAAP 14.82 % 16.95 % 13.39 % 7.70 %











For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30 September 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding sale of Braavo assets,

net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after

sale and merger and acquisition costs







Net Income - GAAP $ 7,536 $ 7,548 $ 19,835 $ 10,271 After tax gain on sale of Braavo, net of legal fees - - (712) - After tax provisision associatated with Braavo loans remaining after sale - - 1,427 - After tax provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - - 3,627 After Tax merger and acquisition costs - 496 - 7,513 Net Income excluding merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP $ 7,536 $ 8,044 $ 20,550 $ 21,411 Average Assets 3,003,434 2,959,264 2,996,076 2,589,610 Annualized Return on Average assets, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal

fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax

and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP 1.00 % 1.09 % 0.91 % 1.10 %









Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 316,378 $ 298,913 $ 312,900 $ 263,016 Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, Excluding sale of Braavo assets,

net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of

tax and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP 9.53 % 10.76 % 8.76 % 10.85 %









Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 203,384 178,156 197,558 177,940 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net

of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax,

and merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP 14.82 % 18.06 % 13.87 % 16.04 %











For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30 September 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings per share, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees

and merger and acquisition costs







Net Income - GAAP $ 7,536 $ 7,548 $ 19,835 $ 10,271 After tax gain on sale of Braavo, net of legal fees - - (712) - After tax provisision associatated with Braavo loans remaining after sale - - 1,427 - After tax provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - - 3,627 After Tax merger and acquisition costs - 496 - 7,513 Net income excluding one time items - Non-GAAP $ 7,536 $ 8,044 $ 20,550 $ 21,411 Number of shares used in computation - basic 4,751,224 4,746,541 4,753,927 4,321,848 Basic and Diluted earnings per share, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal

fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax, and

merger and acquisition costs - Non-GAAP $ 1.59 $ 1.69 $ 4.32 $ 4.95





















For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30 September 30 Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total interest income $ 38,689 $ 36,689 $ 114,524 $ 88,606 Total interest expense 17,365 14,285 50,942 30,201 Net interest income 21,324 22,404 63,582 58,405 Tax equivalent adjustment 246 264 742 802 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) - Non-GAAP $ 21,570 $ 22,668 $ 64,324 $ 59,207

SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.