Citizens Names Connie Weaver To Its Board Of Directors

Connie Weaver currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Tracker Group, a strategic advisory firm that works with a broad range of clients ranging from early stage companies to businesses in transition across several industries. As CEO of Tracker Group, Weaver serves as a trusted advisor, providing guidance and direction to clients seeking to revolutionize their business and to build relationships with customers and shareholders.

Prior to co-founding Tracker Group, Weaver served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at TIAA, where she led the successful transformation of the Company's marketing strategy, digital experience and iconic TIAA brand. She has also held leadership positions in a variety of industries including financial services and insurance, publishing, technology, global consulting and telecommunications. Weaver has built and led award-winning organizations in investor relations, marketing and communications as an executive at AT&T, Microsoft, McGraw-Hill, The Hartford Financial Services, Bearing Point and MCI.

"Connie Weaver's extensive background in marketing, communications, branding and investor relations provides Citizens' Board with leadership and consensus building skills on a variety of matters vital to the Company, including brand awareness, digital strategies, product development and executive decision making within the context of a highly regulated industry," said Dr. Robert Sloan, Chairman of Citizens. "We look forward to benefiting from her unique talents and experience."

Weaver will serve on the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Citizens' Board of Directors.

"I am delighted to join the Board of Directors at Citizens," said Weaver. "Citizens is an intensely customer-focused organization and I look forward to contributing to the Company's ongoing success and momentum."

"We are honored to welcome Connie to the Citizens' board," said Geoff Kolander, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens. "She will be a powerful and thoughtful force on our Board, and I know she will make a great partner to the executive team as we strive to strengthen Citizens' brand and strategically expand our opportunities. I look forward to working with Connie and the rest of Citizens' Board in advancing the Company's strategic objectives."

Connie Weaver serves on the boards of National Make-A-Wish, South Florida Red Cross, and National Council on Aging (NCOA), as well as the boards of The Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, Connecticut Public Broadcasting and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital.

About Citizens Inc.

Citizens, Inc. is a financial services company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CIA. The Company utilizes a three-pronged strategy for growth based upon worldwide sales of U.S. Dollar-denominated whole life cash value insurance policies, life insurance product sales in the U.S. and the acquisition of other U.S.-based life insurance companies.

