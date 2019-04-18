Citizens to Host Officials During Rural Broadband Initiative Breakfast

FLOYD, Va., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens, a communications service provider in Virginia, will host a Rural Broadband Initiative Breakfast on Thursday, April 18th. The breakfast will include a round table meeting with US Representative Morgan Griffith, FCC members, regional and local economic development officials and Citizens representatives. Participants will be discussing the issues of high speed connections in rural communities including Gigabit Fiber to the Home (FTTH) now being offered in Floyd County by Citizens. The media is invited for a press conference at 10:00am at Citizens located at 220 Webbs Mills Road.

Rural communities have become heavily dependent on broadband internet access as it is required for economic growth and development, job creation, Telehealth, as well as being an educational necessity. Citizens Fiber to the Home (FTTH) project currently relies on the Alternative Connect America Model (A-CAM) for 32% of their funding. A-CAM and Universal Service Fund (USF) subsidies are imperative to the deployment of broadband in rural America.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to share with lawmakers, FCC officials and economic development representatives the issues surrounding broadband internet access in rural areas," commented Craig Sapp, CEO for Citizens. "At Citizens, we are exceeding the A-CAM requirements as we continuing planning for the future deployment of FTTH and ways we can make service affordable for all income levels."

For more information please go to the following links:

https://citizens.coop/fiberexpansion/

https://citizens.coop/citizip-fiber-pricing/

https://citizens.coop/download-simulator/

Contact: Lori Saltus, Customer Relations & Marketing

Email: lorisaltus@citizens.coop

Telephone: 540.745.9568

SOURCE Citizens

