Cittaslow Turkey is working on the Cittaslow Metropolis project to slow down life in metropolises with the guidance of Cittaslow philosophy.

The statement of Mayor of İzmir Metropolitan Municipality and International Vice President of Cittaslow Tunç Soyer, who carries out the works in İzmir:

Although "Cittaslow", a combination of the Italian word for "city" and "slow", may be a foreign concept, people of our lands have practiced calm living for centuries.

Established in Italy in 1999, Cittaslow International quickly turned into an association that brought together 282 slow cities of the world, and 10 years after its establishment, included Seferihisar in its structure as the first member from Turkey. After Seferihisar, 20 more adorable towns of Turkey joined this association in 13 years. Ahlat, Akyaka, Arapgir, Eğirdir, Foça, Gerze, Gökçeada, Göynük, Güdül, Halfeti, İznik, Kemaliye, Köyceğiz, Mudurnu, Perşembe, Seferihisar, Şavşat, Uzundere, Vize, Yalvaç, and Yenipazar.

I would like to thank the lovely people of these beautiful cities for the effort they have put forth and the determined solidarity they have created. I wish all Cittaslow residents, who continue their effort and love for each other, to have a wealthy and abundant life.

Thankfully, for the first time in the history of Cittaslow, our İzmir became a ray of hope for the idea that a metropolis can also be calm. The whole world's eyes are on us and our job is not easy. However; İzmir, which has been presenting the best examples of living together for hundreds of years, will become a 'lighthouse' very soon not only for its immediate surroundings but also for the whole world, with its thousands of years of ancient culture.

May our path be clear, our journey be slow and peaceful."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559015/Cittaslow_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799678/Cittaslow_Izmir.jpg

