City College of San Francisco (CCSF) Invites Local Architecture, Interior Design, and Construction Management Firms to CCSF's 2nd Annual Academic Contest: MUB Space Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- City College of San Francisco (CCSF) announces its 2nd annual academic contest. This year's contest will focus on three academic disciplines: Architecture, Interior Design, and Construction Management. CCSF is delighted to invite local businesses to participate in this event on Friday, December 6th, 2024, 3:00pm – 5:30pm at the CCSF Ocean Campus (MUB #140, 50 Frida Kahlo Way, San Francisco, CA 94112). Our three final CCSF cross-functional student and alumni teams will present their visions for transforming and showcasing three different spaces in the Multi-Use Building (MUB) on Ocean Campus by applying their creative and innovative space design talents.

Are you in the Architecture, Interior Design, or Construction Management industry? We are delighted to invite you to host a table at the event to introduce and share your products, services, or other unique professional opportunities. You are also invited to support the contest as an audience judge, network with other businesses for collaboration, look for future talent for your own organization, as well as meet potential customers.

There is no cost for an organization to host a table. Join us at the 2nd annual academic contest to showcase your innovative solutions. Please visit CCSF.EDU/TRANSFORMATION-INDUSTRY to learn more and secure your table today!

CCSF is proud to bring this fun, college spirited event to the San Francisco business and residential communities. Come and celebrate the end of the year with us by experiencing heart-warming stories of our CCSF students' and alumni's amazing transformations.

If you want to attend as an individual, please visit CCSF.EDU/TRANSFORMATION-INDIVIDUALS . To inquire about the event or CCSF Architecture, Interior Design, or Construction Management programs, please contact the CCSF Outreach and Recruitment office at [email protected] or 415.239.3557.

