City College of San Francisco (CCSF) Invites You to 2024 Commencement Ceremony Where the San Francisco Football Legend, George M. Rush, Gives a Keynote Speech

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- City College of San Francisco (CCSF) announces the keynote speaker for the upcoming 2024 commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 11am. It is very meaningful to have football legend George M. Rush speak to this year's 472 participating graduates and their guests.

The ceremony will take place at the CCSF football stadium at Ocean Campus, renamed George M. Rush Stadium in 2015. George M. Rush will also receive the Alumni of the Year Award.

Mr. Rush began his CCSF journey in 1966 as a student athlete, playing defensive back on the CCSF football team. He became the CCSF head coach in 1977 and helped the Rams win numerous state and national championships. Coach Rush was inducted into the California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) Hall of Fame in 2022.

His 45 years of dedication and service to CCSF created such a positive reputation for the college. His memorable football legacy has remained at CCSF and continues to be an inspiration to many young athletes.

Mr. Rush continues to play an active role in the community, assisting the San Francisco Police Department with new police officer recruitment strategies. He and his wife of 54 years have three children and six grandchildren.

For more details on the CCSF Commencement Ceremony, please visit www.ccsf.edu/commencement2024. To inquire about the commencement or the featured keynote speaker, please contact the CCSF Outreach and Recruitment office at [email protected] or 415.452.5463.

SOURCE City College of San Francisco