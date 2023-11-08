ROCKY THE RAM, CITY COLLEGE OF SAN FRANCISCO (CCSF) MASCOT, BRIGHTENS SAN FRANCISCO COMMUNITY THROUGH ITS UNIQUE FASHION TRANSFORMATION

CCSF Fashion Students Design Costumes for Their College Mascot to Bring Fun, College Spirit, and Smiles to San Francisco Community.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City College of San Francisco initiates a unique fashion contest to bring joy back to the San Francisco community. During the pandemic, the college was unable to invite the community to its various events. Today, CCSF has resumed in-person activities at all six locations throughout San Francisco and is excited to present the first ever Rocky Costume Contest Runway Show.

This runway event will highlight the amazing talents, creativity, and inspirational stories of the three CCSF Fashion student finalists, Caiyun Lei, Luis Guerrero, and Sara El Olich.

At the event, Rocky will walk the runway, modelling various outfits, accessories, and shoes designed and produced by these aspiring CCSF Fashion designers. The audience will experience and celebrate Rocky's incredible fashion transformation at this runway show.

Rocky the Ram has been an integral part of the college for over 88 years. Rocky entertains the public at CCSF events by walking, dancing, hugging, and taking selfies with the crowd.

The Runway Show will be hosted at the CCSF Chinatown/North Beach Campus (4th Floor, 808 Kearny Street), the new home of the CCSF Fashion Department on Friday, December 8th at 3:00pm – 5:30pm.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to get into the college spirit and explore the new fashion trends! Seats are limited, so register today to secure your spot at https://CCSF-Glowup-Rocky-Runway.eventbrite.com!

To inquire about the event or Fashion programs at CCSF, please contact the CCSF Outreach and Recruitment office at [email protected] or 415.239.3557.

SOURCE City College of San Francisco