ROCKY THE RAM, CITY COLLEGE OF SAN FRANCISCO (CCSF) MASCOT, BRIGHTENS SAN FRANCISCO COMMUNITY THROUGH ITS UNIQUE FASHION TRANSFORMATION

News provided by

City College of San Francisco

08 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

CCSF Fashion Students Design Costumes for Their College Mascot to Bring Fun, College Spirit, and Smiles to San Francisco Community.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City College of San Francisco initiates a unique fashion contest to bring joy back to the San Francisco community. During the pandemic, the college was unable to invite the community to its various events. Today, CCSF has resumed in-person activities at all six locations throughout San Francisco and is excited to present the first ever Rocky Costume Contest Runway Show.

This runway event will highlight the amazing talents, creativity, and inspirational stories of the three CCSF Fashion student finalists, Caiyun Lei, Luis Guerrero, and Sara El Olich.

At the event, Rocky will walk the runway, modelling various outfits, accessories, and shoes designed and produced by these aspiring CCSF Fashion designers. The audience will experience and celebrate Rocky's incredible fashion transformation at this runway show.

Rocky the Ram has been an integral part of the college for over 88 years. Rocky entertains the public at CCSF events by walking, dancing, hugging, and taking selfies with the crowd.

The Runway Show will be hosted at the CCSF Chinatown/North Beach Campus (4th Floor, 808 Kearny Street), the new home of the CCSF Fashion Department on Friday, December 8th at 3:00pm5:30pm.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to get into the college spirit and explore the new fashion trends! Seats are limited, so register today to secure your spot at https://CCSF-Glowup-Rocky-Runway.eventbrite.com!

To inquire about the event or Fashion programs at CCSF, please contact the CCSF Outreach and Recruitment office at [email protected] or 415.239.3557.

SOURCE City College of San Francisco

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.