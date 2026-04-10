City College of San Francisco (CCSF) Invites You to Its Annual Open House Event, CCSF Connect 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City College of San Francisco (CCSF) invites San Francisco Bay Area communities to its largest annual open house event, CCSF Connect 2026, on Saturday, April 18th, at 11:00am – 2:00pm at the Student Success Center building on CCSF Ocean Campus (50 Frida Kahlo Way, San Francisco, CA 94112), the new home of Student Resource Programs and Support Services.

CCSF Connect is a fun and yet helpful annual community event which allows its event attendees to meet CCSF communities and learn more about various academic programs, resource programs, and support services the college provides for students' successful journey and long-lasting meaningful impact. The event offers free food, free parking, campus tours, fun games, live jazz music, exclusive CCSF giveaways, and special raffle prizes.

CCSF offers over 1,000 courses in over 150 academic disciplines throughout the year. There is always a course or program that you would find interesting or relevant to your needs. CCSF has many possibilities from obtaining degrees and certificates, university transfers to career development, personal enrichment, and life-long learning.

Sign up at CCSF.EDU/Connect2026 to attend this fun event today! Bring your friends, family, and colleagues to this event and learn how we can help you shape your future through our academic resources as well as other support resources.

To inquire about the event or any academic and resource programs at CCSF, please contact the CCSF Outreach and Recruitment office at [email protected] or 415.239.3557.

For media inquiries, please contact Meg Hudson in the CCSF Outreach and Recruitment Department at [email protected] or 415.452.5463.

About CCSF: Bringing higher education opportunities since 1935, and now celebrating its 90th anniversary, City College of San Francisco is an urban community college serving over 40,000 students annually at various locations throughout San Francisco. To learn more about CCSF, visit our website at CCSF.EDU or sign up for our information sessions at CCSF.EDU/INFO.

SOURCE City College of San Francisco