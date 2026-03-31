City College of San Francisco Expands Basic Needs Support Through Strategic Partnership with Uwill

SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center joins Uwill to provide students with basic needs assistance to address food insecurity, housing instability, transportation challenges after hours

NATICK, Mass., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City College of San Francisco (CCSF), today, announced a partnership with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to provide CCSF students with basic needs support to address food insecurity, housing instability, transportation challenges, childcare resources for student parents or guardians, and more. Through Uwill, students are connected with critical federal, state, local, and campus benefits and support 24/7/365.

"Our Basic Needs Center serves credit and noncredit students throughout the district, either by coming to our center, or by phone or virtual appointments. Connecting students to a variety of services and resources, meeting them where they are. We try to eliminate additional barriers and struggles students might experience when accessing services, so they can survive and thrive during their educational journey," said Dr. Tessa Brown, Associate Dean of Equity & Director of SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center. "We hope this support removes those barriers so students can focus on their education first, as meeting a students' foundational needs allows us to create real opportunities for success."

According to a Real College California survey, two-thirds of community college students in California face at least one form of basic needs insecurity. Notably, 58% reported being housing insecure, 46% reported being food insecure, and 20% reported experiencing homelessness.

City College of San Francisco provides education opportunities for more than 42,000 students across the San Francisco area. Along with the SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, CCSF partners with Uwill to further support students outside of their academics, and address the needs that many students face on a day to day basis.

"Basic needs support is a key component needed to assist students as they address financial challenges that may become barriers to their success," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Access to food, housing, and additional programs help ensure that no student is forced to choose between their education and well-being. We are deeply honored to be joining a community that places student support at the forefront of their mission."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, on-demand medical care, prescription management, basic needs support, wellness programming, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 4 million students at 500+ institutions worldwide including Dartmouth College, Foothill College, Monterey Peninsula College, and University of San Francisco.

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution for schools. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the #79 fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (#27 in 2024). Uwill also ranked as the #1 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal (2025) and the #32 fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte (#18 in 2024). As the most cost-effective way to enhance a school's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 500+ institutions worldwide, including Northeastern University, the University of Michigan, Princeton University, Santa Fe Community College, and University of Alabama - Online. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

Contact:

Brett Silk

[email protected]

SOURCE Uwill, Inc