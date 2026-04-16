Prince Edward County Public Schools Expands Access to Mental Health Support for Students

Uwill collaborates with PECPS to bring additional counseling and crisis support for students in grades K to 12

NATICK, Mass., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) today announced a new initiative to provide teletherapy and crisis support to all students across the division. In collaboration with student mental health solution Uwill, the program expands mental health support at a time when cost, wait times, and stigma create barriers for many students and families.

"Supporting students' mental health and overall wellness is a 24/7 commitment for our division," said Chip Jones, Prince Edward County Public Schools. "We recently launched this resource and saw students reach out for support during the recent weather event, which reinforced just how important access is. When students feel emotionally supported, they're more confident, more engaged, and better able to focus on learning. Our partnership with Uwill allows us to support the whole child—from the first day of school through graduation."

This collaboration complements existing school and community-based resources and provides additional mental health support for students across three schools in the division. With Uwill, students can schedule same-day appointments, with availability during the day, at night, and during school breaks. Students can choose counselors based on their unique needs and preferences, including language and cultural background, using Uwill's innovative matching platform. Students also have a direct crisis connection to a licensed therapist 24/7/365 when urgent help is needed. Support is provided at no cost to students or their families.

The districtwide program is an extension of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's Right Help, Right Now community-based mental health initiative designed to ensure Virginians receive immediate behavioral health support before, during, and after a crisis.

Virginia ranks 48th lowest in the country for youth access to mental health care. Meanwhile, nearly 40% of Virginia high school students report persistent sadness or hopelessness. School-based mental health staff across the state have also reported significant increases in student anxiety and depression.

"Expanding mental health support to every student from pre-K to college graduation and beyond reflects a deep commitment to student well-being," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "We're proud to partner with Prince Edward County Public Schools, a district that recognizes the importance of reaching students early and providing support at each stage of their educational journey."

Founded in 2020, Uwill partners with more than 500 colleges and K12 districts in all 50 states and 20 countries. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, on-demand medical care, prescription management, basic needs support, wellness programming, realtime data, and support.

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution for schools. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the #79 fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (#27 in 2024). Uwill also ranked as the #1 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal (2025) and the #32 fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte (#18 in 2024). As the most cost-effective way to enhance a school's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 500+ colleges and K12 districts worldwide, including Whatcom County, Northeastern University, Palo Alto Unified School District, Princeton University, and Salem City Public Schools - VA. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

About Prince Edward County

Nestled halfway between Lynchburg and Richmond, Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville are regarded as the Heart of Virginia. The county is home to both Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College, as well as many successful businesses, cultural organizations, and over 75 churches. The area serves an 8-county region for a wide range of experiences, including recreational activities, fine dining, visual and performing arts, golfing, outdoor adventures, and good old Southern hospitality.

About Prince Edward County Public Schools

Prince Edward County Public Schools provides a comprehensive education to over 2,150 students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade. With all the schools located on a 135-acre campus just south of Farmville, it is easy for parents with multiple children to access teachers, counselors, and administrators. The spacious school complex has four buildings: Prince Edward County Elementary School, Prince Edward County Middle School, Prince Edward County High School, and the Career and Technical Education Center.

Prince Edward students benefit from a variety of partnerships with local entities and businesses. Longwood University provides a multitude of resources to the schools, including an annual Lancer Day when elementary students visit the campus. Hampden-Sydney College offers college-level courses for high school students and hosts campus visits for students as well. The R.R. Moton Museum serves as a valuable resource for historical information and is the host of the BRIDGE Builders program, which is a partnership between PECPS and Fuqua Schools. Prince Edward County Public Schools are fortunate to have the support of many other local small businesses, churches, and civic organizations.

Contact:

Brett Silk

[email protected]

SOURCE Uwill, Inc