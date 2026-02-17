CITY CRUISES LIVE RETURNS WITH EXPANDED LINEUP FOR 2026, BRINGING NOTABLE MUSICAL ACTS, SPORTS LEGENDS, CELEBRITY CHEFS, AND TV CELEBRITY PERSONALITIES TO SHIPS NATIONWIDE

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City Cruises , the leader in dining and sightseeing cruises worldwide, has announced the return of "City Cruises Live, presented by BPA," offering guests intimate, one-of-a-kind experiences with their favorite musical artists, celebrity chefs, sports legends, TV personalities, and more. Following a successful launch year in 2025, this year's expanded lineup features new and returning personalities alike, all entertaining against the backdrop of the country's most iconic skylines.

"We're pleased to deliver another standout year of live entertainment on America's waterways," said Dan Russell, Senior Vice President of City Cruises. "This season, guests can gather with friends and family to enjoy an expanded lineup of fan-favorite musical artists, TV personalities, and professional athletes, alongside exciting new talent."

The nationwide series includes four event categories: concerts, culinary series, sports-themed cruises with local legends, and Q&As with television personalities.

The Live Concert Series lineup features returning musical talent for 2026, including Elan Trotman, Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Colt Ford, Randy Houser, Michael Ray, Mac McAnally and Scotty Emerick. New talent confirmed for this year includes The Band Perry, Rodney Atkins, Chris Lane, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Greylan James, The Bacon Brothers, Cooper Alan, and Joe Nichols.

The Television Celebrity Entertainment Series will bring reality TV star and fan favorite Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean back on board—now with host Daryn Carp and special guests Capt. Kerry Titheradge from Below Deck Adventure and Kate Chastain from Below Deck—for a behind-the-scenes look at untold stories from the show. Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean returns, now featuring her popular reality-star friends for a fun and intimate evening of playful banter. These cruises will feature appearances from Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay, Below Deck Sailings' Daisy Kelliher, and Southern Charm's Austen Kroll.

The Culinary Series will see the return of award-winning celebrity Chef Adrianne Calvo on a five-city tour, featuring custom menus in each city tailored to their unique culinary scenes. In Chicago, James Beard-recognized Chef Art Smith will host an exclusive dining experience for one night only.

The Sports Engagement Series will offer fans exclusive access and behind-the-scenes stories with Chicago White Sox alumni AJ Pierzynski and Ozzie Guillen, along with appearances from current players including Davis Martin, Shane Smith, Kyle Teel, and Chase Meidroth.

Beyond these categories, Mentalist David Magee will bring his interactive blend of psychology and magic to guests in San Diego for evening of fun and unscripted illusions.

As part of each event, guests can experience City Cruises' top-notch hospitality, with food and beverage offerings and add-ons for purchase like VIP access that includes meet and greet with photo, open bar, and the closest seats to the show found anywhere. For more information on the new series and to purchase tickets, visit citycruises.com/live . More events and schedule updates to come.

About Hornblower Group/City Experiences

Hornblower Group is a global transportation and experience-based tourism leader, with its City Experiences division representing an expansive portfolio of water- and land-based brands including City Cruises, Walks, Devour Tours, and City Ferry. City Cruises companies operate dining, sightseeing and private events across 22 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and the UK, as well as service on behalf of the National Park Service and the Niagara Parks Commission. City Cruises currently holds service contracts to provide ferry service to the Statue of Liberty National Monument and the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration, Alcatraz Island, and Niagara Falls. Through Walks and Devour Tours, City Experiences offers world-class travel experiences, including immersive walking tours, food tours, and VIP experiences at iconic landmarks. City Ferry companies offer specialized knowledge and expertise required to transport passengers, vehicles, and other cargo safely across inland and coastal waterways, serving as operator of NYC Ferry and Puerto Rico ferry system, among others. For more information visit cityexperiences.com.

