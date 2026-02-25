Ballyhoo Media Announces Nationwide Partnership with Hornblower Group

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballyhoo Media, the nation's largest waterway media company, is proud to announce a new nationwide partnership with Hornblower Group, a global leader in experiences and transportation, operating hundreds of ferries, water taxis, and private charter vessels across the United States. The partnership brings Ballyhoo's decade of experience in waterway advertising and experiential activations to Hornblower's national fleet.

With the addition of Hornblower, Ballyhoo Media now partners with the largest public and private passenger vessel operators in the U.S.

St. Patrick's Day activation in Chicago

"It's a 1+1=3 effect," said Tyler Zlatin, CRO of Ballyhoo Media. "Partnering with Hornblower on top of our existing programs benefits the entire maritime industry and solidifies both companies as leaders in the space. Hornblower is key to bolstering the vessels, regions, and opportunities we can offer, and we couldn't be happier to have them onboard."

The two companies have a history of working together, with Ballyhoo partnering with Hornblower on several years of St. Patrick's Day activations in Chicago with Jameson Irish Whiskey, to generate incremental revenue. Those campaigns demonstrated Ballyhoo's ability to drive revenue and execute seamlessly in busy maritime environments, such as the iconic Chicago River dyeing.

"We're excited to partner with Ballyhoo Media once again to bring thoughtfully integrated advertising to Hornblower's vessels," said Dan Russell, Senior Vice President of City Cruises. "Their proven success makes this a win for our teams and our partners."

"Ballyhoo has dialed in the process of bridging the advertising world and maritime operations, to the point where we're ready to support operators at any scale, and this partnership with Hornblower proves just that," said Zack Reed, Director of Business Development at Ballyhoo Media.

The partnership launches immediately with Potomac Water Taxi and will expand across Hornblower's national fleet in phases.

ABOUT BALLYHOO MEDIA

Ballyhoo Media is the nation's largest waterway media company, specializing in ferry advertising, water taxi wraps, digital billboard boats, and experiential activations. With exclusive partnerships across major markets, including New York, Seattle, San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago, Ballyhoo partners with transit agencies and maritime operators nationwide to deliver high-impact campaigns for local, regional, and national brands. Learn more at www.ballyhooboats.com.

ABOUT HORNBLOWER GROUP (CITY EXPERIENCES)

Hornblower Group is the leading ferry transportation infrastructure provider in North America. Spanning a 100-year history, Hornblower Group's portfolio includes service to many of North America's leading public attractions, including Niagara Falls, the Statue of Liberty, and Alcatraz, as well as ferry services across major cities in the United States. City Cruises, Hornblower's entertainment division, offers dining and sightseeing cruises. Hornblower Marine provides vessel outhaul and maintenance services at Bridgeport Boatworks in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Additionally, Anchor Operating System, LLC provides reservation, ticketing, and website integration services for clients in the transportation, tourism, and entertainment industries. Today, Hornblower Group serves more than 20 million guests annually. For more information, visit hornblowercorp.com.

