CITY FURNITURE HOSTED 2ND ANNUAL GREEN CITY SUMMIT ON SUSTAINABILITY AND RESILIENCE ON THURSDAY, JULY 20TH

TAMARAC, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITY Furniture, a South-Florida based, family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer and fine upholstery manufacturer and one of America's Top 100 furniture retailers, hosted the 2nd Annual Green CITY Summit, a forward-thinking event aimed at building a resilient future for the Florida community and beyond. The Summit took place on Thursday, July 20, at the CITY Furniture Headquarters.

Distinguished attendees included Keith Koenig, Chairman, CITY Furniture; Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture; Adam Berg, NBC-6 Meteorologist; John M. Mitchell, Sustainability Manager, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida; Jim Murley, Chief Resiliency Officer of Miami-Dade County; Alisha Lopez, Director, South Florida Clean Cities Coalition; Jameson Dion, VP of Global Sourcing for CITY Furniture; Eugene Alletto, CEO of BEDGEAR; Richard Zielinski, Global Key Account Manager, Eurofins/Modern Testing; Lauren Sher, Senior Director of Decarbonization, Development, and Christina Zabala, Senior Project Manager, Development, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL).

The 2nd Annual Green CITY Summit gathered industry leaders, sustainability experts, and innovators for engaging discussions on pressing topics related to sustainability, recycling, carbon emissions, and the future of our cities. Among the notable organizations in attendance were A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School, ABC Cares Foundation, Accountable Impact, Advanced Roofing, Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation, Ashley Rose Sacred Spaces, Bank of America, Blink Charging, Brizaga, Broward County, Broward County Transit, Broward MPO, ChargePoint, Circuit, CirrusTel, City Electric Supply EV Solutions, City of Deerfield Beach, City of Miramar, City of North Miami, City of Tamarac, Clean Energy, Commonwell LLC, Consulate General of Canada, Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies, CXD Logistics, Doering Fleet Management, ESA Solar, Fifth Third Bank, Florida Atlantic University, Florida Blue, Florida Panthers, Fuel Force, Greenington Bamboo Furniture, Habitat for Humanity of Broward, Hexagon Agility, Hooker Furnishings, International Strategic Consulting, Isuzu Finance, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Kratz Electrical, Miami-Dade County, Miami Dolphins, Miami-Dade County Office of Resilience, Miller Construction Company, Museum of Discovery and Science, OPAL Fuels, Orlando City Soccer Club, ServiceNow, Solar United Neighbors, South Florida Audubon Society, South Florida Regional Planning Council, Stiles, SustainaBase, Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, TECO Peoples Gas, The ODP Corporation, Trane, USSI, Valley National Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, and WGI, Inc.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, CITY Furniture, in partnership with BEDGEAR, pledged to donate a tree for every attendee at the Green CITY Summit. CITY Furniture matched BEDGEAR's donation, increasing the pledge to a total 300 trees, to support reforestation efforts and empower local communities.

During the Summit, CITY Furniture proudly shared its ambitious '2040 Green Promise' to become carbon neutral and achieve zero waste to landfill by 2040. This reflects the company's dedication to a lasting positive impact on the environment and a more sustainable future.

Summit attendees had an opportunity to tour CITY Furniture's state-of-the-art facilities, green fleet, and energy efficient showroom firsthand, experiencing the company's commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship. The day's events ended with a cocktail and awards reception for all attendees. The 2023 Awards recipients were: CITY Green Leader of the Year (Internal), Ian Peshel; Sustainable Vendor of the Year (External), FPL; Community Leader in Sustainability (External), Coca-Cola Beverages Florida; and CITY'S Municipal Leader in Sustainable Practices (External), Deerfield Beach.

ABOUT CITY FURNITURE: CITY Furniture, a South-Florida based, family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer and fine upholstery manufacturer and one of America's Top 100 furniture retailers, operates twenty-three showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as fourteen Ashley Home Store showrooms as the brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For more information, please visit: CITY Furniture.

