CITY Furniture Selects 3D Cloud for 3D Product Visualization

TAMARAC, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CITY Furniture, a family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer, fine upholstery manufacturer, and one of America's Top 20 furniture retailers, is excited to announce a partnership with 3D Cloud, the global leader in 3D digital asset management and 3D product visualization solutions for furniture. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in CITY's mission to deliver a differentiated customer experience.

"The CITY partnership embodies our mutual commitment to innovation and excellence." - Beck Besecker, 3D Cloud CEO

Starting with 3D Cloud 360 Spins and 3D Cloud WebAR in 2024, CITY will integrate the full suite of 3D Cloud's state-of-the-art visualization tools for furniture over the next 6-8 months.

"3D Cloud are experts at understanding the customer's journey and have developed best in class technology to help address customer's pain points," said Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture. "We're excited to offer our customers an engaging shopping experience that seamlessly combines online and in-store elements. This partnership allows us to create a unique experience that not only attracts our customers but also guides them in making confident purchasing decisions, setting a new industry standard."

These advanced visualization tools will address common furniture buying questions by allowing customers to see how pieces will fit in their space and match with their existing decor. The technology will help customers visualize their purchases in a real-world context, answering critical questions about size, style, and compatibility before making a decision.

After evaluating various vendors, CITY found that 3D Cloud's extensive industry knowledge, stand-out team, and innovative approach made them the ideal partner. The professionalism, content quality, and shared values of the 3D Cloud team resonated with CITY's vision, ensuring a strong foundation for the partnership.

"At 3D Cloud, we are inspired by CITY Furniture's journey. CITY was founded by two brothers with a shared vision and grounded in service, much like our own company," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. "We understand the importance of building on and preserving a family legacy while always looking toward the future and what's next. This partnership embodies our mutual commitment to innovation and excellence."

The selection of 3D Cloud as CITY's 3D product visualization vendor represents a smart and efficient investment in 3D technology, as they will be able to create 3D content once and use it across all 3D customer experiences. The new initiatives will help the company to redefine the customer experience and to continue to grow its reputation as a leader in furniture retail innovation.

Additionally, this technology will further enhance CITY's Free Design Services, which provides one-on-one expert assistance, helping customers choose hand-picked products that perfectly match their style, space, and budget. By integrating 3D Cloud's tools, CITY will offer an even more personalized and accurate design experience, ensuring that customers feel confident and satisfied with their furniture choices.

"We are poised to create a groundbreaking hybrid approach to retail, leading the industry into the future," said Koenig. "Our collaboration with 3D Cloud underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering next-level value to our customers."

About CITY Furniture

CITY Furniture, a South-Florida-based, family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer and fine upholstery manufacturer and one of America's Top 20 furniture retailers, operates over thirty showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as fourteen Ashley Home Store showrooms as the brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For more information, please visit: http://www.cityfurniture.com.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Product Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Kingfisher plc, Bob's Discount Furniture, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

