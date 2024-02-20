City Furniture Selects Elite Rewards "Sales Vendor of the Year" 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Rewards, a consumer incentive marketing company based in Tampa, Florida received City Furniture's "Sales Vendor of the Year" Award for 2023 presented by CEO Andrew Koenig for its continued partnership and success growing business through its "Test Rest – Get & Give" and Gift with Purchase (GWP) programs.

"What Elite has been able to accomplish with our in-store promotional strategies, is why they've won the award, " said Kevin Split, City Furniture's Director of Merchandising for the Bedding category. "Elite Rewards is always looking to evolve what customers desire as a gift, they're innovative and timely. For example, during COVID we were giving away bicycles which were hard to come by, now we've hopped on the Stanley tumbler bandwagon".

City Furniture also recognized Elite for its success in increasing conversion of in-store traffic into additional sales utilizing Elite's "Test Rest – Get & Give'' mattress program. City Furniture introduced the concept of "Get $25, Give $25", to customers testing mattresses while visiting the store. For their time and participation customers receive a $25 MasterCard while $25 is donated to City Furniture's affiliated charities. It's part of City Furniture's 5% yearly giving pledge.

The "Test Rest – Get & Give" mattress program has increased sales for City Furniture and last year raised over $1.5 million for City Furniture's affiliated charities, including: American Heart Association, Habitat for Humanity, American Cancer Society, Urban League of Broward County, Prospera, Junior Achievement of South Florida, and the OnePulse Foundation.

"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with a great organization like City Furniture. Their dedication and commitment to giving back to the community is perfectly aligned with Elite's culture," said Tom Coffeen, Vice President of Sales for Elite Rewards. "We're honored to have received "Sales Vendor of the Year" Award, but the real reward is the difference our partnership is making in the lives of those living in our community".

Those wishing to learn more about Elite Rewards, please visit www.eliterewards.biz, or contact J.B. Siegel, Press contact at [email protected], tel: 727-543-8100.

About Elite Rewards 

Elite Rewards is a leading incentive marketing company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Elite specializes in providing incentives that positively impact behavior, whether in the workplace or the marketplace. The team has over 25 years of experience implementing successful programs across various vertical markets including Furniture, Mattress, Automotive, Healthcare, and FinTech.

