City Hive Promotes Monika Figura to Senior Director of Partnerships

Industry veteran to spearhead ecosystem expansion, reinforcing City Hive's position as the digital backbone for beverage alcohol retail.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Hive, the leading omni-channel technology platform for the alcohol industry, today announced the promotion of Monika Figura to Senior Director of Partnerships. In this elevated role, Figura will architect the company's partnership ecosystem, strengthening City Hive's position as the premier platform connecting retailers, distributors, and suppliers.

The appointment addresses a critical need in the beverage alcohol landscape: the necessity for seamless integration between retailers and an increasingly complex stack of digital tools. Figura will lead the development of strategic alliances, unlocking new growth channels and ensuring that City Hive's technology continues to serve as the preferred infrastructure for the industry.

A Track Record of Scaling Impact A City Hive veteran since 2017, Figura previously served as Director of Customer Success, where she was instrumental in defining the strategy that scaled the company more than 10x, driving the platform to process over $1 billion in annualized sales. Her transition to Strategic Partnerships bridges the gap between technical execution and high-level industry alliances.

In her new capacity, Figura will join the senior leadership team to drive enterprise-level strategy. Her mandate includes identifying opportunities in emerging markets and building programs that create shared value across the three-tier system.

Executive Commentary "Monika has been a catalyst for our evolution from a startup to a category leader," said Dr. Roi Kliper, CEO of City Hive. "Her deep understanding of the retailer experience ensures that our partnerships are not just technical integrations, but true value drivers. Elevating her to this role reflects our commitment to building a cohesive digital ecosystem that supports our partners' long-term growth."

"Modern beverage retail requires a seamless technology stack to function efficiently," said Figura. "I look forward to expanding an ecosystem where every integration - from POS and payments to marketplaces - removes friction for our retailers. Our goal is to empower stores to operate efficiently and reach customers without compromising on control or compliance.".

Prior to City Hive, Figura spent four years at Apple Inc., bringing a background in premium consumer experience to the B2B alcohol tech space.

About City Hive City Hive is the leading omni-channel digital commerce and data platform for the alcohol industry, processing over $1 billion in annual transaction volume. Founded in 2014, the company connects retailers, distributors, and suppliers through patented technology that ensures full three-tier compliance. By providing a comprehensive suite of tools—including mobile apps, e-commerce websites, and automated marketing—City Hive empowers retailers to own their customer data, modernize their operations, and drive growth in a competitive digital landscape. Learn more at www.cityhive.net.

