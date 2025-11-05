Komos Tequila Partners with City Hive to Enable 25-Minute Delivery

Ultra-premium spirits brand reduces delivery time by 98% while maintaining complete brand control and regulatory compliance

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Komos, the highest-rated tequila portfolio in history, has reduced average delivery time from 3 days to 25 minutes through a partnership with City Hive, the leading technology platform for the alcohol industry. The 98% improvement establishes a new benchmark for luxury spirits e-commerce while maintaining full three-tier compliance.

The partnership solves a critical challenge: how ultra-premium spirits brands can deliver products at the speed customers expect without sacrificing brand control or regulatory compliance. Visit www.cityhive.net/blog/komos-case-study to see the complete customer experience.

The Challenge

Premium spirits brands face a fundamental disconnect between luxury products and delivery capabilities. Traditional models require 2-3 days for fulfillment, while third-party marketplaces dilute brand identity. For Komos, where bottles retail above $200, multi-day delivery failed to meet modern luxury consumer expectations.

The Solution

City Hive integrated a seamless "Buy Now" experience directly into Komos.com. Customers browse the portfolio, enter their zip code, and view real-time inventory at licensed retailers nearby. Orders are fulfilled locally through City Hive's network, enabling rapid delivery while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

The platform preserves complete Komos branding throughout the customer journey while City Hive manages compliance infrastructure, real-time inventory synchronization, and local fulfillment coordination.

Key Results:

98% delivery time reduction: 3 days to 25 minutes average

3 days to 25 minutes average Category leadership: Among first ultra-premium tequila brands to offer DTC fulfillment at scale

Among first ultra-premium tequila brands to offer DTC fulfillment at scale Complete brand control: Custom design implementation across entire customer experience

Custom design implementation across entire customer experience Seamless compliance: Full three-tier system adherence with zero brand compromise

"Partnering with City Hive enabled us to deliver an experience that reflects our brand standards: immediate, consistent, and premium quality," said Diana Dozier, Director of Digital & International at Casa Komos Brands Group. "The reduction from days to minutes has fundamentally changed how customers engage with our products."

The model benefits the entire ecosystem. Komos maintains brand integrity, consumers receive elevated service, and local retailers gain incremental orders without investing in proprietary e-commerce infrastructure.

Learn more about the partnership at www.cityhive.net/blog/komos-case-study .

About Tequila Komos

Tequila Komos is an ultra-luxury tequila brand recognized by Tasting Panel Magazine as the highest-rated tequila portfolio in history, including the first 100-point score in the category. With distribution across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Komos is the flagship brand of Casa Komos Brands Group. Visit https://shop.komos.com/ .

About City Hive

City Hive is the leading omni-channel digital commerce and data platform for the alcohol industry. The company enables direct-to-consumer experiences while maintaining full three-tier compliance, connecting retailers, distributors, and suppliers through patented technology. Learn more at www.cityhive.net .

Media Contact: James Blessinger

Director of Marketing

City Hive

[email protected]

