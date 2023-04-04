City Labs Awarded U.S. Space Force SBIR D2P2 Contract

SpaceWERX selects City Labs for a Small Business Innovation Research Direct to Phase 2 contract to create a self-powered wireless autonomous imaging sensor for the U.S. Space Force.

MIAMI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Labs announces it has been selected by SpaceWERX for an SBIR Direct to Phase 2 in the amount of 1.7 million USD focused on self-powered wireless autonomous imaging sensors for satellites that will be powered by City Labs' Model P100 commercial tritium battery to monitor space debris, solar array angles, and other parameters.

City Labs will develop an autonomous self-powered imaging sensor with onboard processing capabilities and wireless communication for satellites that can operate continuously under broad temperature conditions for the life of the space vehicle. The ability to add an imaging sensor that operates independently of the satellite systems and doesn't draw power from the satellite enables transformational operational capabilities for the space vehicle. Specifically, the ability for a drop-in solution without the need to re-engineer the space vehicle adds capability without additional complexity. Peter Cabauy, CEO of City Labs, said "This tritium-powered wireless imaging sensor will enable a new capability for Space Force satellites."

The Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. City Labs recently started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

About City Labs

City Labs, a Florida corporation, designs, develops, and manufactures tritium betavoltaic batteries for microelectronics, sensors, and other devices commonly used in aerospace/defense, medical implants, and industrial markets. City Labs has a regulatory-licensed R&D/manufacturing facility located in Miami, Florida. For more information visit: https://citylabs.net/ .

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: https://afresearchlab.com/ .

About SpaceWERX

SpaceWERX, a part of AFWERX, inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Major technology trends that affect our national security continue to emerge from private industry, academia, and the government. The U.S. Space Force's competitive advantage is our ability to identify, validate, acquire, and integrate those technologies quickly. Accordingly, SpaceWERX seeks to form collaborative partnerships between the military's operational experts and the top problem solvers in industry, academia, and the government. Additional information is available at: https://spacewerx.us/ .

About Space Ventures

Space Ventures works with industry to identify, mature, and accelerate capabilities. In addition, this investment arm creates pathways for innovators and private capital investors to help advance Space Force technologies. In this role, the U.S. Space Force becomes an early-stage investor by offering nondilutive capital to accelerate commercialization and partnerships that address military needs. Learn more at https://spacewerx.us/space-ventures/ .

Company Press Contact: Johann Hernandez, 305-909-7593 x108, [email protected]

