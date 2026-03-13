City Museum Announces Opening of Antique Children's Carousel

This beautifully restored, 20-foot diameter carousel was originally manufactured in the 1920's by the renowned Allan Herschell Company of North Tonawanda, New York, the most prolific carousel maker in American history. Known for producing more than 3,000 hand-carved wooden carousels, the company specialized in portable machines that traveled with carnivals across the country, bringing joy to generations of families.

"This carousel feels like it was always meant to be here," said Eric Gilbert, City Museum General Manager. "City Museum is built on imagination, artistry, and unexpected discovery and this ride embodies all of that. From the hand-carved wooden horses and chariots to the historic craftsmanship, it fits seamlessly into our creative, one-of-a-kind aesthetic. It's playful, artistic, a little nostalgic, and completely magical – just like City Museum."

In 1988, the carousel was restored as a historical art preservation project by sculptor Carlos Sardina and his wife Judy. The Sardinas toured their carousels nationwide from the late 1980s through the early 2010s, sharing the joy of antique rides with communities across the country.

Now, this historic treasure has found a permanent home at City Museum.

Join us during the first two weekends of the Antique Children's Carousel grand re-re-opening with 1920s-era entertainment reminiscent of the golden age of amusement parks and mechanical marvels.

Friday, March 13 – Sunday, March 15 between 12-4pm:

Stilt walker

Balloon twister

Ragtime Jazz Duo in Beatnik Bob's

Friday, March 20 – Sunday, March 22 between 12-4pm:

Stilt walker

Balloon twister

Gaslight Square Duo (Friday, 3/20 and Sunday, 3/22)

Ragtime Jazz Duo (Saturday, 3/21)

The Carousel is included with general admission or a member pass to City Museum. Member Passes can be purchased at www.citymuseum.org.

Additional art, videos, and photos can be downloaded here: https://bit.ly/antiquecarousel

About City Museum

Housed in an old shoe factory in Downtown St. Louis, City Museum is an ever-evolving, always-thrilling, artist-built playground full of weirdly wonderful spaces to explore. City Museum opened in 1997 and started as a passion project and developed into an indoor, outdoor, underground playground that welcomes adventurous visitors from all over the world. This iconic St. Louis attraction is considered one of the great public spaces and a must-see for visitors.

Media Contact:

Katy Enrique

Director of Marketing & Sales

City Museum – St. Louis, MO

[email protected]

SOURCE City Museum