Summer Starts at City Museum with Rooftop Events, Family Fun, Patriotic Celebrations & Route 66 Adventure

From Memorial Day Weekend to Fourth of July celebrations, City Museum delivers one-of-a-kind summer experiences in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer in St. Louis reaches new heights at City Museum as the iconic attraction unveils a full lineup of summer events, rooftop experiences, family entertainment and holiday celebrations for visitors looking for unforgettable Midwest summer travel adventures.

Located just steps from the historic Route 66 corridor, City Museum continues to be one of the most unique family attractions in the country – blending giant slides, climbing structures, artists' installations, outdoor adventures and the world-famous Rooftop into an all-ages playground unlike anywhere else.

From Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, guests can experience extended summer hours, seasonal entertainment, and special rooftop events that make City Museum a must-visit destination for families, road trippers, couples and thrill-seekers exploring St. Louis this summer.

Summer Highlights at City Museum

Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff

Summer officially launches Memorial Day Weekend as City Museum opens its Rooftop attractions for the season. Guests can enjoy outdoor climbing structures, Ferris wheel rides, slides, live entertainment and panoramic views of the downtown St. Louis skyline. Plus, as a thank you to those who served, all active and retired service members get General Admission free with a military ID.

Father's Day Adventures

Families can celebrate Father's Day with an unforgettable day of exploration, climbing and play. Whether dads are racing down multi-story slides, navigating tunnels with the kids or relaxing on the Rooftop, City Museum offers an active alternative to traditional Father's Day outings. All dads, grandpas, and great-grandpas receive free General Admission on Sunday, June 15.

Ready Go Dog Show on the Rooftop

One of the summer's most exciting family entertainment experiences returns with the high-energy Ready Go Dog Show on the Rooftop. Featuring rescue dogs performing incredible tricks, agility stunts and crowd-pleasing comedy, the show delivers interactive fun for guests of all ages.

Red, White and Rooftop — July 3 (21+ Event)

Adults can kick off Independence Day celebrations during Red, White and Rooftop on July 3, an exclusive 21-and-older event featuring skyline views, live entertainment, cocktails and one of the most unique nightlife experiences in St. Louis. From the City Museum Rooftop, guests can take in a spectacular 360-degree view of fireworks displays and celebrations happening across the St. Louis metro area.

City Nights for the 21+ Crowd

City Museum's popular City Nights series continues throughout the year, transforming the museum into an adults-only playground featuring themed entertainment, DJs, live performances, art experiences, cocktails and late-night exploration. Upcoming summer themes include Underground in May and Pride Drag Show in June, with additional themed nights scheduled throughout the year. City Nights events are exclusively for guests 21 and older, and City Museum members receive free admission to every City Nights event.

A full schedule of City Nights events can be found at www.citymuseum.org/events.

Electric Sky — Fourth of July Family Celebration

Families can celebrate the Fourth of July together during Electric Sky on July 4. This all-ages Rooftop experience combines festive entertainment, nighttime play, city views and a front-row atmosphere for fireworks celebrations across the St. Louis metro area.

A Route 66 Summer Road Trip Stop

As travelers rediscover classic American road trips and celebrate the continued legacy of Route 66, City Museum remains a bucket-list stop for visitors exploring the Midwest. Located just minutes from the original route through St. Louis, the attraction offers travelers an unforgettable blend of art, architecture, nostalgia and adventure.

Unlimited Summer Fun with the Summer Play Pass

Guests can make the most of summer with the City Museum Summer Play Pass, starting at just $34.99. The pass includes unlimited visits through Labor Day and includes Rooftop access all summer long — making it one of the best entertainment values in St. Louis for families and local visitors.

For more information, event details and tickets, visit www.citymuseum.org.

Media Contact:

Katy Enrique

Director of Marketing & Sales

City Museum – St. Louis, MO

[email protected]

SOURCE City Museum