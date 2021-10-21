City museum launches 10-year-long donation campaign

The museum is planning to solicit objects and certificates that can reflect local people's lifestyles, bear strong cultural marks, or document major development and construction projects in the city over the past 110 years. Examples were posted on the museum's official WeChat account (ID: hzmuseum) on Oct 8, including old photos of local residents, university enrollment certificates, bills and notes, family correspondence, photos documenting city views or significant events in former times, old furniture, daily utensils, and archives.

The solicitation campaign, according to the official announcement, will last for 10 years and will be carried out in phases. The first phase is scheduled to last from now until Feb 13, 2022.

Hangzhou is home to three World Heritage sites -- the Grand Canal, West Lake, and Liangzhu Ruins site -- and was the capital of China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). A plethora of cultural legacies crown the city as a cultural metropolis in the true sense.

The predecessor of the Hangzhou Museum was the Hangzhou History Museum, founded and opened to the public in 2001. In 2012, the Hangzhou History Museum was renamed the Hangzhou Museum, with a founding collection of nearly 10,000 items. Located in the West Lake scenic area, it has a sincere and honest mission of becoming a cultural facility for ordinary people.

There will be an established procedure for participating in the solicitation campaign, from submitting donation requests to bringing the donation to the museum for further examination and evaluation, as well as signing agreements and receiving a donation certificate. You can call the museum at (+86-571) 87829492 or (+86-571) 87829956 at 8:45am-11:45am, 1:45 pm-4:45pm on work days, or send an email to [email protected]. If you are Chinese language-literate, you can check the museum's official WeChat account and find instructions there.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn