City National Bank Decreases its Prime Interest Rate to 7.00%

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City National Bank announced today that it has decreased its prime lending rate from 7.25% to 7.00%, effective October 30, 2025.

About City National

City National Bank, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada, is the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $93 billion in assets as of July 31, 2025. Founded in 1954, City National provides personalized banking, investment and trust services in select markets including Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Delaware, Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and Miami.* In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $106 billion in client investment assets. City National is dedicated to strengthening communities. In 2024 alone, the company made charitable contributions of nearly $10 million to nonprofits that support the communities it serves.

City National Bank Member FDIC. City National Bank is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

©2025 City National Bank. All Rights Reserved. cnb.com® is a registered trademark of City National Bank

SOURCE City National Bank