City National Bank Decreases its Prime Interest Rate to 6.75%

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City National Bank announced today that it has decreased its prime lending rate from 7% to 6.75%, effective December 11, 2025.

City National Bank, member FDIC, is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $98 billion in assets as of October 31, 2025. Founded in 1954, City National is a regional bank specializing in Wealth Management and Private Banking, Entertainment & Sports Banking, Commercial Banking, and Consumer Banking, with branches and locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Las Vegas, Nashville, Atlanta, North Carolina and South Carolina, Delaware, Washington D.C. and Miami.* In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $109 billion in client investment assets. City National is dedicated to strengthening local communities. In 2024 alone, the company made charitable contributions of nearly $10 million to nonprofits that support the communities it serves.

*City National Bank does business in the state of Florida as CN Bank.

