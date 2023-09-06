City of Amarillo Taps Dell Technologies to Make Community Services More Accessible with GenAI

News Summary

City of Amarillo and Dell Technologies building a digital assistant that uses generative AI to interact with residents seeking details about government and community services

AMARILLO, Texas and ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and the city of Amarillo announce plans to create an online digital assistant that uses generative AI (GenAI) to provide residents with details on government and city services.

The city of Amarillo will take advantage of the digital assistant to address common citizen and visitor questions around topics such as park facilities, waste management and other nonemergency information. Website visitors can ask the assistant a question in multiple languages and instantly receive relevant information.

"Our goal is to build a connected and engaged community that can foster a more prosperous future for the citizens of Amarillo," said Richard Gagnon, chief information officer, the city of Amarillo. "The AI tools we develop with Dell help create more effective government in the digital age and give us new tools to improve civic engagement and outcomes."

The latest collaboration between Dell and the city of Amarillo builds on recent digital initiatives include laying the IT foundation for the virtual call center supporting its remote public-health clinics and improving emergency response times with analytics. This project extends this relationship by helping the city use AI to serve its citizens.

"Dell Technologies is well positioned to help customers and organizations worldwide bring AI to their data and improve access to important information," said Dr. Alexander Keller, chief technology officer for Services, Dell Technologies. "Our collaboration with the city of Amarillo will provide its residents with an accessible, interactive and multi-lingual digital solution that quickly guides them to the resources they need."

The digital assistant is designed with the city's identity, tone of voice and knowledge to fulfill common citizen inquiries. It will use Dell PowerEdge R760xa servers, which are built for a wide range of uses like AI, machine learning and deep learning, and training and inferencing these applications. The servers will allow the city to render the onscreen image of the digital assistant and manage the data in the city's large language models and GenAI applications.

The Amarillo City Council approved the project in August. The digital assistant is expected to be available to Amarillo residents in early 2024 and serve as a blueprint for other uses within the community, including in its education sector and by city government staff.

