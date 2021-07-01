City of Bryan, TX Breaks Ground on $41 Million Indoor Sports & Events Center, Names Sports Facilities Companies as Operator

Located near the main campus of Texas A&M University, the $41 million indoor Legends Event Center is expected to open in the fall of 2022. The 122,000-square-foot venue will allow the City of Bryan to host a wide array of events from national youth sports tournaments to local civic, sports, social, and business gatherings. It also will allow the Legends Events Center to join the Sports Facilities Companies national network ( www.sfmnetwork.com ), bringing national attention, talent, technology, and programming to Bryan. The facility is one of many additions to the 150-acre Travis Bryan Midtown Park, including the addition of BigShots Aggieland, which broke ground in April of this year.

The City of Bryan selected The Sports Facilities Companies through a highly competitive RFP process. The SF Companies was selected based on its extensive experience in operating municipally owned sports, events, and community recreation centers and for their proven ability to drive economic impact through sports tournaments. SFC projects more than $30M in direct spend by visiting teams in the first 5 years of operation.

"The City of Bryan is ready to welcome hundreds of thousands of new visitors to Travis Bryan Midtown Park and the Legends Event Center," said Bryan Mayor, Andrew Nelson. "This facility is going to be unlike anything in the region – the economic impact from this investment will benefit our local restaurants, hotels, and downtown as well as our local residents, who will have dedicated access to a world-class venue."

The project taps into the ever-growing $19.2 billion youth and amateur sports tourism industry (Evergreen Research, Inc) and joins the ranks of prominent youth sports destinations such as Cedar Point Sports Center (Sandusky, OH), Myrtle Beach Sports Center (Myrtle Beach, SC), Rocky Top Sports World, (Gatlinburg, TN), the Hoover Met Complex (Hoover, AL) and the newly opened Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater (Albertville, AL). According to a report from the Sports Events and Tourism Association, 69 million hotel room nights were generated from nearly 180 million people who traveled to a sports event in the U.S. either as a spectator or participant in 2019 alone.

CEO and Founder of Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), Jason Clement commented, "We are honored to be selected by the City of Bryan as their operating partner. We are already collaborating with PBK Sports Architects and SpawGlass to make Legends Event Center the next generation multi-use complex, leveraging the SFM Network of event owners for event booking, developing community partnerships, and building an extraordinary onsite team."

Sports Facilities Companies was founded in 2003, with the mission to improve the health and economic vitality of communities through sports and events centers. The firm's management portfolio is represented as the SFM Network, www.sfmnetwork.com.

The City of Bryan, Texas is the cultural, governmental, and civic centerpiece of Brazos County and the surrounding area, generally known as "Aggieland." A thriving, diverse and historic city of about 90,000 residents, Bryan is one of the homes of Texas A&M University and is one of the fastest growing cities in Texas. Perfectly located in the "Texas Triangle" between Austin, Houston and Dallas, Bryan residents enjoy an exceptional quality of life, a robust economy, state-of-the-art healthcare options, safe and family-oriented neighborhoods, and excellent schools. For more information, visit bryantx.gov and find out why Bryan residents live "The Good Life, Texas Style."

