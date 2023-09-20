City of Campbell River Selects Unit4 ERP, FP&A and Talent Management to Deliver Data Integration and Support Financial Best Practice

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced that City of Campbell River, in British Columbia, has selected Unit4 ERP, FP&A, and Talent Management (TM) to deliver a fully integrated solution to help accelerate engagement and growth, and help the City meet its evolving needs.

Being the fifth largest city on Vancouver Island, Campbell River covers a population of more than 37,500, and is the urban service centre and hub community for approximately 60,000 people living and working in the region.

By switching to Unit4's ERP, FP&A, and TM, City of Campbell River will be able to modernize and automate its business processes using low-code solutions that do not require customizations, nor extensive coding, which will help the organization save time and money to focus on meeting the needs of its citizens. The City will also benefit from fully integrated solutions that will allow comprehensive financial planning, analysis, and control, as well as ongoing support, both during and after the implementation.

Other benefits to be derived from selecting Unit4 ERP, FP&A and TM include:

Increased visibility of financial and service operations data by improving the accuracy of reporting, accountability, collaborative planning, and decision-making for professional staff and leadership, as well as greater transparency and internal control across the organization

Modern services and financial operations which will make it easier for public-facing teams to access data and simplify work to focus on delivering excellent service to citizens.

Engagement-based performance management to develop the organization's workforce.

Automation and streamlining of processes across multiple functions to enable operational efficiency and increase the capacity of existing teams, which will help reduce costs as the City grows.

Enhanced and efficient hiring, budgeting, accounts payable, and invoicing by integrating data from different sources and tracking performance.

Reduced internal IT costs as services such as server hosting, security, infrastructure and software support, and SaaS system maintenance are provided by Unit4 solutions, freeing up IT resources to focus on other priority tasks.

City of Campbell River is now among many other public sector organizations that selected Unit4, including Durham Catholic School Board, and City of Nanaimo.

Having spent over 20 years delivering unmatched business transformations, Elite partner, Agilyx, will work together with Unit4 and City of Campbell River to implement Unit4's solutions. By implementing Unit4, City of Campbell River will realize gains in efficiency, capacity, and operational cost savings.

"Unit4's cloud-based solutions offer modern and powerful reporting tools and will automate the City's business processes, which supports Council's Strategic Priorities and ensures high-quality services are delivered to residents," said Alaina Maher, Director of Financial Services and Chief Financial Officer, City of Campbell River. "This exciting collaboration will enhance the City's ability to meet the community's needs and equip City employees with tools they can rely on."

"We are looking forward to supporting the City of Campbell River to modernize the way its team manage the City's operations and processes and, in doing so, transform the way they work," said Johan Reventberg, Chief Revenue Officer, Unit4. "Unit4 has decades of experience working within public sector across North America, and we will partner closely with City of Campbell River to support it becoming a more agile organization."

