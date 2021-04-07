City of Columbus, Georgia Moving to Automated Trash Collection with the Help of Environmental Solutions Group

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Solutions Group (ESG), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced that the City of Columbus, Georgia is in the process of streamlining its refuse collection programs and is looking to ESG's Heil® for new Durapack® Python® Automated Side Loaders to help increase efficiencies related to the City's recycling program.

Columbus currently services close to 60,000 homes, and Rhonda Rice, Solid Waste and Recycling Collections Division Manager, said the way they've been picking up trash and recycling needed updating and modification.

"We've been working on developing a new system for the past two years after we reached the capacity of what our rear loaders could do," said Rice, adding that both COVID-19 and workforce inconsistencies were putting a strain on current collection efforts.

Rice said that a primary goal in the City's movement towards a more automated program is to increase the rate of recycling among existing customers, which will also divert waste from the City's landfill in an effort to extend its life. Another important benefit will be the increased safety of taking more employees "off the street" and helping keep them out of traffic during the collection process.

Columbus currently recycles with the use of 18-gallon totes and 65-gallon carts placed curbside and collected manually. The first step of the new automated recycling collection includes the city replacing the totes with 65-gallon carts that will be serviced with the new Python automated side loaders, beginning in May.

"The Heil Python is the perfect vehicle for Columbus as its efficient one-person operation means the City's routes can be collected faster and safer than with a traditional rear loader and manual collection. We're proud to be part of their transition to automation," said Dave Young, Vice President of Sales, Environmental Solutions Group.

Columbus is currently on schedule to receive eight 28-yard Pythons and will be placing them on route later this spring.

About ESG:

Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG") encompasses industry-leading brands, such as Heil Environmental, 3rd Eye, Soft-Pak, Parts Central, Marathon, Bayne, and The Curotto-Can to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the solid waste and recycling industry. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ESG is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products and providing world-class support. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com, the ESG Facebook page or follow ESG on Twitter.

About Heil:

Established in 1901, Heil is one of the world's premier manufacturers of ultra-durable, high productivity, custom-configured garbage truck bodies with optimized chassis integration and automation solutions that help customers achieve the lowest cost of ownership. Their refuse collection bodies include a wide variety of front loaders, side loaders, and rear loaders. Heil bodies are known throughout the waste industry as being legendary for productivity, long life, ease of maintenance, and operator safety. Heil is a part of the Environmental Solutions Group family of companies serving the waste industry. Heil has a nationwide network of more than 35 dealers in over 50 locations across the United States. They are proud to be a leader in customer service and provide world-class training, and after-the-sale support. For more information about Heil, visit www.heil.com, the Heil Facebook Page or follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

