City of Dallas, TX Utilizes SAFEbuilt to Help Clear Permit Backlog

"As a department, our goal is to provide high-quality customer service, while protecting the health, safety and welfare of our residents," Kris explained, "In order to meet our goal, we needed to bring in additional resources that could handle volume as well as the complex building code reviews, which led to our partnership with SAFEbuilt."

SAFEbuilt quickly mobilized a team of experienced reviewers to help Dallas address the backlog. SAFEbuilt Chief Revenue Officer, Joe DeRosa said, "We knew how important it was to Kris and the City to clear the backlog, so we leveraged our nationwide network and got to work."

SAFEbuilt provided Kris and his team with a customized dashboard, providing real-time updates on staff levels and review activity. This visibility made it easier to effectively manage workflows and eliminate their backlog quickly.

Dallas is projected to continue to lead the country's growth throughout this decade. Having a partner like SAFEbuilt will help the city respond to future growth without disruptions. Steve Nero, Managing Director of Business Development for SAFEbuilt says, "Our ability to scale up or down when needed provides a safety net for municipal leaders. When volume increases beyond local capacity, we're here to help keep things moving and maintain the high level of customer service and quality that developers and residents have come to expect."

About SAFEbuilt

SAFEbuilt is a leading outsourced building and professional services provider that improves flexibility, minimizes disruptions, and increases speed to revenue for more than 1,500 communities nationwide. Offering a breadth of professional services and support options, SAFEbuilt helps communities achieve their growth goals while meeting their budget needs. To learn more, visit SAFEbuilt.com .

