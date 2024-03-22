SAFEbuilt Revolutionizes Plan Reviews in Nashville, Empowering Developers and Accelerating Projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFEbuilt, a leading community development services firm, is making waves in Nashville's bustling construction scene with its innovative Private Provider services. As the first company approved by the Metro Department of Codes and Building Safety for third-party plan review, SAFEbuilt is offering developers unprecedented reliability, quality assurance, and time-saving solutions.

The firm is making waves in Nashville's bustling construction scene with its innovative Private Provider services. Post this SAFEbuilt partners with municipalities to provide comprehensive Community Development Services on a full time, supplemental or project basis.

"Working with SAFEbuilt gives us a major advantage," says Robert Laumeyer, Design Manager at Wood Partners. "Their team of experienced reviewers brings a level of expertise that's hard to find elsewhere. Their responsiveness throughout the process gives us the confidence to keep delivering top-notch residences for our clients. For high-profile projects like Alta City Side and Alta Rochelle, that kind of in-depth knowledge is essential, and SAFEbuilt consistently delivers."

SAFEbuilt doesn't stop at plan review. Their team, boasting decades of experience, delivers comprehensive Quality Assurance and Quality Control services. "We go beyond standard reviews," explains Steve Nero, Vice President of Sales at SAFEbuilt. "We pioneered a method that uses real-world solutions to benefit developers, communities, and ultimately, the residents who enjoy the finished projects. It's about leveraging technology, saving time, and applying our deep knowledge to create lasting value."

This value is evident in other projects like the Vanderbilt Athletic Complex, where SAFEbuilt provided third-party reviews for the visitor's locker room, south end zones, and broadcast studio. By streamlining the process and ensuring quality standards, SAFEbuilt helped bring these vital projects to life faster and more efficiently.

Why do developers choose SAFEbuilt?

Reduced plan review turnaround times: Get projects moving quicker with expert, dedicated reviews.





Get projects moving quicker with expert, dedicated reviews. Real-time Feedback on Each Discipline: Every discipline can be reviewed concurrently, and as reviewers finalize their comments, clients are immediately notified via email. This enables faster revisions, significantly accelerating project timelines.





Every discipline can be reviewed concurrently, and as reviewers finalize their comments, clients are immediately notified via email. This enables faster revisions, significantly accelerating project timelines. Unmatched expertise: Leverage the knowledge and decades of experience of SAFEbuilt's team to ensure quality and compliance.





Leverage the knowledge and decades of experience of SAFEbuilt's team to ensure quality and compliance. Quality Assurance and Control: Go beyond standard reviews with in-depth expertise and real-world solutions.

Developers in the Nashville greater metropolitan area rely on SAFEbuilt to reduce plan review turnaround times and ensure their projects meet the highest standards of safety and quality. The company's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction makes them the ideal partner for your next project. SAFEbuilt is revolutionizing the building and development process for developers and communities alike.

About SAFEbuilt

SAFEbuilt is a community development services company offering multi-disciplinary building and professional services expertise in 37 states and D.C. The company employs approximately 1,700 employees serving more than 1,900 customers nationwide. SAFEbuilt offers the broadest array of community development services anchored by a sophisticated technology stack that is built to fit each customer's needs, including stabilizing budgets, maximizing building department efficiencies, improving the customer experience, and accelerating both the speed to revenue for both municipalities and developers. To learn more, visit SAFEbuilt.com

The SAFEbuilt family includes eleven subsidiary partners, each of which aligns with our core values and our desire to provide the most exceptional service to the communities we support.

Calvin, Giordano & Associates | Interwest | Winston Services, Inc. | M.T. Causley | MTCI Private Provider Services

TX BBG Consulting | Dal-Tech Engineering | ProCode Inc. | PMCA | Weintraub Engineering | MNSPECT

SOURCE SAFEbuilt