City of Fort Worth to Offer Parking Reservations with the FW PARK App Powered by ParkMobile.

The FW PARK app, powered by ParkMobile, is already widely used in Fort Worth for on-street parking and the same app can now be used to reserve parking at the Convention Center, National Cowgirl Museum, Arts Fort Worth, Museum of Science and History, or Will Rogers Memorial Center. Now, there's also a dedicated website for users to book parking reservations.

ParkMobile has approximately 195,000 users in Fort Worth and 1.9 million in Texas. ParkMobile is readily available across the state in other major cities like Austin, Dallas, Houston, and El Paso and the app can also be used to pay for parking at many Texas Universities, including Texas A&M, University of North Texas, Sam Houston State, Southern Methodist University, and at the UT Austin and Arlington campuses. Beyond the state, the app is available in over 500 cities across the country.

"Parking is an important part of the experience for our guests when attending an event or convention," says Peter Elliott, Parking Manager for the City of Fort Worth. "As we get back to larger crowds at our venues, it is important that we offer a safe contactless option for all guests who are attending events."

"ParkMobile is excited to now offer event parking reservations through the FW PARK App in Fort Worth," says ParkMobile CEO, Jeff Perkins. "With close to 200,000 users in the city, FW Park now provides an easy way to reserve parking when going to events at the Convention Center, the National Cowgirl Museum, Arts Fort Worth, Museum of Science and History, or Will Rogers Memorial Center."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]

Fort Worth Contact: Peter Elliott, Parking Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile