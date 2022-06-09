City of Gardendale Set to Become Outdoor Sports Destination, Names Sports Facilities Companies As Operating Partner

Outdoor Sports Complex To Host 30+ Tournaments In First Year Of Operation

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Located just north of Birmingham, the City of Gardendale, AL, is investing in the health and economic vitality of the community in a big way. Led by Mayor Stan Hogeland, the city has begun construction on a $27 million redevelopment of Bill Noble Park from a quaint neighborhood park to a year-round destination for traveling sports families and local community members alike. Set to open in spring 2023, the park will feature nine baseball/softball diamonds, eight tennis courts, eleven pickleball courts, as well, as a host of amenities for guests to enjoy during their visit. Through a competitive RFP process, the city of Gardendale has selected the Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) to operate the park, including creating local programming opportunities, booking regional and national tournaments, and hosting community events.

"The park will strike a balance of use for the Gardendale community to enhance sports and recreation opportunities for our residents while also becoming a regional outdoor sports destination," said Mayor Stan Hogeland. "Weekend tournaments will drive new visitors to Gardendale to experience our shops, restaurants, and hotels. We are fueling the next generation of our economy with this investment."

Mayor Hogeland is a lifelong citizen of Gardendale and an impassioned community leader with a 35-year history of service in parks and recreation before becoming City Council President and Mayor (2015). The park, originally constructed in the 1960s, is named after former Mayor G. William Noble who served terms from 1972 to 1996.

"We selected the Sports Facilities Companies to operate the park because the city has never undertaken a project of this scope and magnitude. SFC successfully operates impressive sports complexes in Hoover (AL) and Albertville (AL) and more than 30 other destinations around the country," said Bill Casaday, Gardendale Executive Assistant to the Mayor. "This is such an important investment for the community – we wanted to ensure it was set up for success from day one."

Widely considered a pioneer of outsourced operations, the Sports Facilities Companies has established themselves in the sports tourism space for consistently generating record-breaking results in economic impact. Since 2003, the Sports Facilities Companies have served more than 2,000 communities in the planning, development, and operation of sports, recreation, events, and entertainment complexes. They currently operate the SF Network , the largest and fastest-growing network of youth and amateur complexes of its kind, which hosts more than 25 million guest visits each year.

"We are thrilled to expand on Bill Noble Park's history of service to Gardendale families and guests. We look forward to contributing to the health and economic vitality of Gardendale with weekday community usage in combination with weekend events and tournaments," said Jason Clement, Founding Partner and CEO of SFC. "Our operations team is hard at work managing the pre-opening timeline, building the business development strategies, and we are excited to collaborate with local user groups in maximizing the park's potential."

Under SFC's management, the park is expected to produce more than $45 million in direct economic impact through new visitor spending in the first five years of operations alone. The operating team expects to develop strong partnerships with local athletic groups like the Gardendale Youth Baseball and Softball Association (GYBSA).

The park redevelopment was designed by Williams Blackstock Architects, HNP Landscape Architects, LBYD Engineers. and is being constructed by Stone Building Company.

To book an event, learn more about becoming a community partner, or to inquire about the project, please contact [email protected] . To learn more about the Sports Facilities Companies or information on facility management solutions, visit www.sportsfacilities.com or view their managed properties, the SF Network at www.thesfnetwork.com .

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) provide outsourced management and development services for community sport, recreation, wellness, and event facilities. SFC provides full-service solutions to community leaders, municipalities, convention & visitors bureaus, and developers consisting of master planning, program planning, feasibility, development oversight, construction management, and professional management services. The SF Network consists of more than 30 managed venues and 1500 team members serving more than 25 million annual guests while producing over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, visit www.SportsFacilities.com and www.theSFNetwork.com

