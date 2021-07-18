City of Greater Geelong Standardises on Nintex Promapp® to Modernise Operations

The organisation is improving the experience of its employees and the community by mapping and managing organisational-wide processes and creating a process-centric culture.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that the City of Greater Geelong has chosen Nintex Promapp® to support the council's digital transformation and modernisation efforts.

Seeking a more effective way to manage its processes, the City of Greater Geelong in January 2021 commenced using Nintex Promapp® because of the software's easy-to-use capabilities and intuitive user interface for process mapping and business-process management.

"We're looking to map and standardise our processes as part of a major transformation in how we work at the City of Greater Geelong," said Michael Dugina, Director Customer and Corporate Services, City of Greater Geelong.

"Our ambition is for local residents to enjoy more consistent service delivery and faster response times as a result of the organisation's focus on process improvements."

Process mapping is well underway at the City of Greater Geelong and has been made smoother with Nintex's online training videos and FactoryTen's expertise with the Nintex Process Platform.

"FactoryTen is a highly-regarded, standards-based development house, skilled with process and form digitisation and—as a Nintex partner—was well-placed to partner with the City of Greater Geelong to implement this key strategic platform," said Jenny Wotherspoon, Business Development Manager at FactoryTen.

"The business improvement team at the City of Greater Geelong are rapidly mapping their processes in Nintex Promapp®, positioning them to successfully identify critical areas of improvement and understand where automation can be deployed for best effect and to reach their digital transformation goals."

The City's initial digital transformation and process improvement efforts are focused within the Customer Service, People & Culture and Financial Services departments.

"Our goal is to have all of our processes aligned to our customer relationship management, human resources, recruitment, and finance systems replacement mapped by the end of July 2021 – after that, attention will shift to other areas within the organisation," said Dugina.

