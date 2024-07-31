City of Independence, Missouri, Partners with C1 to Implement Cybersecurity Resilience Program

C1's technology solutions and services help City of Independence strengthen cybersecurity defenses, streamline recovery processes

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today announced that Independence, Mo., is partnering with C1 to improve cybersecurity resilience by leveraging C1's comprehensive solutions, including its Prevent, Detect, Recover (PDR) methodology . The collaboration between Independence and C1 has strengthened the city's defenses and enabled faster recovery from any cyber incidents.

"As our technology partner, C1 has gone beyond providing products to develop a deep understanding of our unique environment and needs," said Chris Johnson, Manager Municipal Cyber Center for the City of Independence. "Their proactive approach has been critical in enabling us to prevent and, if necessary, respond to cyberattacks and recover more quickly."

Independence, the 5th most populous city in Missouri and a suburb of Kansas City, was looking to ensure it could protect itself in the face of a ransomware attack. The city engaged with C1 to conduct assessments and implement solutions, including Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for endpoint protection and Check Point's next-generation AI-powered firewall and security suite for email and browsing protection. Additionally, last year, Independence migrated its data center to a Dell VxRail hyperconverged environment, facilitated by C1's expert professional services team. Dell's hyperconverged compute, storage, and backup solutions significantly reduced Independence's data center footprint while securely enhancing systems operations and reliability.

Leveraging C1's managed services team, the city remains vigilant in proactively monitoring for and mitigating against emerging threats, the city utilizes advanced features like behavior analysis, open-source intelligence integration, and automation. The proactive approach yields tangible results, such as the swift identification and quarantine of malware-infected files.

"We are proud to partner with the City of Independence to support the protection of its infrastructure," said Omar Bhatti, Chief Customer Officer at C1. "Together, we not only proactively monitor, but we can prevent cyberthreats and streamline recovery processes, demonstrating the effectiveness of a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy."

"Trusting the automation provided by C1's solutions has been critical to enabling our small team to provide the preventive measures and if necessary, demonstrate resilience against cyberthreats," Johnson emphasized.

