City of Inglewood and LAZ Parking Promote Remote Parking and Shuttle Program to Serve Fans for First Full Attendance NFL Season at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium

IPark&Go: Remote Parking and Shuttle Services The IPark&Go remote parking and shuttle service offers additional parking solutions for those attending NFL pre-season and regular season games. The service will also be available for select major concerts and other events at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

The IPark&Go service provides multiple off-site parking locations collectively offering over 4,000 additional parking spaces in the City of Inglewood and convenient surrounding areas. This parking alternative will allow attendees to streamline their parking experience with a convenient, affordable and safe parking option that allows ticket holders to find, reserve, and pay for parking spaces and shuttle service in advance of their event.

After arriving at their parking destination and parking their vehicles, fans and event attendees board a shuttle bus that will take them to the City of Inglewood's Intermodal Transit Facility, conveniently located next to SoFi Stadium, and back, typically within 30 minutes or less each way.

To use IPark&Go, guests can follow these simple steps:

Visit iPARKANDGO.com to purchase offsite parking and shuttle transport in advance. Parking and shuttle transport can also be booked using the LAZgo mobile app. Guests should have a parking permit and shuttle passes (printed or on smartphone) ready to be displayed when they reach the offsite lot. Fans and event attendees using IPark&Go will be dropped off and picked up at the City of Inglewood's Intermodal Transit Facility, conveniently located within Hollywood Park, steps away from SoFi Stadium.

Note that the exact availability of locations and parking spaces may vary based on the event, and additional parking partners and locations may be added to the IPark&Go program over time. Please check iPARKANDGO.com or the LAZgo mobile app for the most current information on parking availability and pricing.

IPark&Go is available for NFL pre-season and regular season games, starting on August 14, 2021, and is anticipated to be available to guests attending events at SoFi Stadium and the Hollywood Park for events with more than 40,000 attendees.

"LAZ Parking is proud to partner with the City of Inglewood and the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment District and humbled by the trust they have put in us to provide parking solutions to their valued customers," said LAZ Parking Chairman & CEO Alan Lazowski. "At LAZ, our focus is, and always has been, on providing the best possible customer experience. This partnership is an acknowledgment of our company's commitment to that goal and the dedication and hard work of our team."

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking, founded in Hartford, CT in 1981, is one of the largest and fastest-growing parking and mobility companies in the United States, operating over 1.2 million parking spaces across the country in over 3,155 locations in 36 states and 410 cities. With over 38 years of experience providing parking management, transportation and mobility services, LAZ works seamlessly across a variety of market segments, including hospitality and valet, office buildings, medical, airport and transportation, campus, government and municipal, retail, events, residential building and shuttle services.

