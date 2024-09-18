Three LAZ Employees Among National Parking Association "40 Under 40" 2024 Honorees

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three LAZ Parking employees have been named to the National Parking Association (NPA) "40 Under 40" list for 2024, Alan Lazowski, Chairman and CEO of LAZ Parking, announced today. The list recognizes young professionals under the age of 40 who have distinguished themselves as rising stars in the parking and transportation industry. Employees honored this year are Francesca Bowsher, Senior Human Resources Business Partner, Midwest; Martha Delarosa, Lead Human Resources Business Partner, South Central; and Kim Spagnulo, National Senior Director, Marketing & Communications.

LAZ Employees Among National Parking Association “40 Under 40” 2024 Honorees - L to R: Kim Spagnulo, National Senior Director, Marketing & Communications; Francesca Bowsher, Senior Human Resources Business Partner, Midwest; Martha Delarosa, Lead Human Resources Business Partner, South Central

"I could not be more proud of these three talented individuals who represent the next generation of the parking industry," Lazowski said. "They are among the best and the brightest in the field, and we are grateful to have them as members of the LAZ Parking team."

Bowsher joined LAZ Parking in 2017 and currently leads a team of 11 HR and Talent Acquisition leaders, with whom she drives strategic initiatives across ten states in the company's Midwest market. Bowsher lives to create opportunities for LAZ employees, a value at the heart of the company's mission statement. Her role involves partnering with senior leadership to tackle complex HR challenges, and drive talent development, while leveraging her deep understanding of company operations and knowledge of the evolving HR landscape to power her team's success.

Delarosa joined LAZ in 2022 with seven years of dedicated experience in HR across multiple industries. She is the liaison between people and business strategy for LAZ's South Central market and, in that role, measures and monitors existing HR policies and procedures, implements strategies to resolve challenges, manages change and transformation, and analyzes requirements for talent acquisitions in keeping with LAZ's mission of "creating opportunities for our employee and value for our clients."

Kim Spagnulo leads LAZ's national marketing and communications initiatives and is responsible for developing the company's marketing strategy. Before joining LAZ in 2018, she held a senior marketing role at the accounting firm of BlumShapiro, (now CliftonLarsonAllen). Her ten years in marketing also includes work in the healthcare, government, education, hospitality, and technology sectors. At LAZ, Spagnulo provides strategic marketing direction to leadership teams and executes company marketing strategy through content and email marketing, public relations, and the enhancement of the company's social media presence and overall brand.

NPA's "40 Under 40" list recognizes rising young professionals, technology specialists and leaders growing in management roles within the parking industry. Honorees are chosen by an awards committee for their hard work, innovation, and commitment to their team and customers. NPA and its Young Professionals Network are growing thanks to a dynamic influx of talent that is expanding as the parking industry evolves, Lazowski said. Individuals named to the list were announced at an awards ceremony on Sept. 17 at the NPA 2024 Convention & Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking is the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, LAZ has been providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services since 1981 and operates over 1.6 million parking spaces in over 4,000 locations in 42 states and 538 cities in the U.S. and Canada. LAZ is majority owned by Argo Infrastructure Partners, headquartered in New York, founded by Jason Zibarras in 2013. LAZ is an industry leader in business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and Proximity On-Demand Services or "LAZ PODS". We leverage our international network of parking facilities to offer cutting edge, tech-enabled solutions, that include EV charging, micro warehousing, last-mile logistics, working across the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residential, and shuttle service industries. LAZ is a people first, conscious capitalist company, committed to elevating humanity through business. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com.

SOURCE LAZ Parking