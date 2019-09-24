City Of Inglewood, EVgo Celebrate New Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Hub At "Communities Charging For Change" Launch Event

"The city of Inglewood is committed to offering all residents access to sustainable and environmentally-friendly energy alternatives," said Mayor James Butts. "We are excited to partner with EVgo to provide Inglewood residents with access to public fast-charging EV hubs."

"Inglewood is making important strides towards creating a more sustainable future," said State Sen. Bradford. "I'm proud to participate in Communities Charging for Change, and to help spread awareness about the importance of installing EV hubs throughout our state."

"Public-private partnerships are key to expanding access to the benefits of electric vehicles, and EVgo is thrilled to celebrate this year's National Drive Electric Week in partnership with the City of Inglewood and the community leaders working to deliver our shared vision of a better way to drive," said Jonathan Levy, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at EVgo. "As founding members of Veloz and neighbors just up the road in Los Angeles, we at EVgo have been working to make 'electric for all' a reality through our Equal Access Charging Hub program, including today's event in Inglewood."

EVgo's Equal Access Charging Hub (EACH) initiative is helping provide pollution burdened communities with affordable, accessible solutions to improve air quality. Including the Inglewood City Hall location, the EVgo EACH program includes 8 hubs with a total of 32 DC fast chargers to enable more Californians to take advantage of the benefits of electric vehicles and reduce the impact of air pollution. The new EVgo fast charging station unveiled today includes four 50kW fast chargers capable of delivering up to 90 miles range in about 30 minutes. The chargers are equipped with both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors, and available to charge all fast charge capable EV models, including Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X with a CHAdeMO adapter.

Air quality in California is among the worst in the nation, with more than 95 percent of residents living in areas that fail to meet federal or state air quality standards. EVgo has targeted communities most impacted by air pollution to install fast-charging EV hubs as part of the EACH program to enable greater access to zero emissions-transportation. The program aims to spur the adoption of EVs in pollution-burdened communities in California by providing convenient and affordable public fast charging stations, supporting EV carshare and rideshare business models, and increasing EV education through events like Communities Charging for Change.

The Communities Charging for Change event was made possible through EVgo's partnership with the City of Inglewood, sponsorships by Edison International and Plug in America, and event organization by the Social Justice Learning Institute. The event served to educate and engage residents on the economic, environmental, and social benefits EVs bring to their communities. Community members celebrating Saturday's Communities Charging for Change event at the YOLA Inglewood EVgo Charging Station Parking Lot also learned about electric vehicles and fast charging from EVgo demonstrations.

For more information on Communities Charging for Change, visit chargingforchange.org.

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation's largest and most reliable fast charging public network for electric vehicles. With more than 1,200 DC fast chargers across more than 750 locations in 66 metropolitan markets in 34 states, EVgo serves more than 150,000 customers. EVgo has the best operating record in the industry – more than 98% uptime – and has the highest consumer scores on Plugshare of any U.S. public charging network. EVgo's owned and operated nationwide network of fast chargers are compatible with all fast charge capable EV models currently on the market. EVgo is also committed to providing a reliable charging experience for fleet, rideshare and OEM customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo partners with automakers, retail hosts, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations parking lot operators, and other stakeholders to make it easier to fast charge your EV close to where you live, work and play.

