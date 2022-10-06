City of Iowa City Transitions Mobile Parking Payments to ParkMobile

ParkMobile will be the exclusive parking provider in Iowa City, with availability at over 2,200 on- and off-street parking spaces.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., is expanding its contactless parking services to the City of Iowa City and replacing the current parking payment provider. Through the ParkMobile app, users will be able to pay for on-demand parking at over 2,200 parking spaces. ParkMobile recently launched at The University of Iowa, so all parking payments in town are now handled exclusively through the app.

Through the ParkMobile app, users will be able to pay for on-demand parking at over 2,200 parking spaces. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session.

"Our partnership with ParkMobile will offer a convenient way to find and pay for parking city-wide using any mobile device," said Iowa City's Associate Director of Transportation Services Mark Rummel. "Transitioning to ParkMobile's easy-to-use platform will make parking around Iowa City a seamless experience for residents and visitors."

ParkMobile has a strong presence in Iowa with over 151,000 users in the state. The app is available in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, and Sioux City. ParkDSM, Des Moines' exclusive parking app powered by ParkMobile, will be available in Iowa City. The ParkDSM app can be used to pay for parking anywhere ParkMobile is accepted.

ParkMobile has over 40 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

"We are thrilled that the City of Iowa City has transitioned all mobile parking payments to ParkMobile and continues to make parking in the city and at the local university digital experiences," added David Hoyt, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director of ParkMobile. "Now, users in Iowa City only need one app, ParkMobile, to pay for parking throughout the city."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. In 2021, ParkMobile became part of the Swedish-based. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

