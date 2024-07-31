City Of Lancaster Multi-Agency Regional Resilience Center Named "Parris Center" in Honor of Mayor R. Rex Parris and his Family

LANCASTER, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster is proud to announce that the Multi-Agency Regional Resilience Center (MARRC) project will now be known as the "Parris Center," in recognition of Mayor R. Rex Parris and his family for their outstanding contributions to the City. Mayor Parris has been instrumental in advancing the City's green and renewable energy infrastructure, and leading Lancaster's groundbreaking initiative to become the first net-zero and hydrogen city in the nation.

Since his election in 2008, Mayor Parris has spearheaded a decade-long initiative to transform the City of Lancaster into a hub for clean and green energy innovation. Under his leadership, the City has invested over $2 billion in solar energy since 2009 and created Lancaster Choice Energy, a program offering green energy to Lancaster residents at reduced costs. In 2024, Mayor Parris launched Lancaster Energy, a new City division committed to clean energy and innovation, supplying a diverse set of clean energy resources, including hydrogen, green ammonia, and solar, and delivering these resources to ports and other key locations throughout southern California.

"Serving this City as mayor has been one of the greatest honors of my life," said Mayor Parris. "Together, we have made remarkable strides in renewable energy and hydrogen, and the Parris Center represents the next exciting phase of our journey. We've also taken significant steps to enhance public safety, including the establishment of our own police department. I am deeply grateful to my wife and family for their unwavering support and the sacrifices they have made. Their contributions have been pivotal to both my success and the City's progress during these transformative years."

Vice Mayor Marvin Crist added, "Naming the center after Mayor Parris and his family was a unanimous decision. His vision and dedication have profoundly shaped our City's future. The Parris Center will stand as a testament to his relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainability."

The Parris Center will become the first building of its kind to utilize an integrated system of hydrogen, electricity, and heat pumps to achieve a zero-carbon footprint, ensuring outstanding sustainability and energy resiliency for emergency situations. ENSO Infrastructure LLC has joined forces with Japanese partners, ENSO Japan and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Ltd. (TEPCO), with support from Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), toward a demonstration of a state-of-the-art energy management system (EMS) at the Parris Center using locally-generated solar power for producing the hydrogen. The Parris Center is set to become the largest Zero Energy Building (ZEB) using green hydrogen for electric power generation, energy storage, and heat, as well as for EV charging and fueling for light- to heavy-duty hydrogen vehicles.

The Parris Center held a groundbreaking ceremony on July 11, 2024, at the AV Fair & Event Center.

