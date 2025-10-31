City of London Investment Group plc ("City of London" or the "Company") Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City of London announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 27 October 2025:

Resolutions 1 to 16 as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 15 September 2025 were passed following a poll on each resolution.

Resolutions 1 to 13 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 14 to 16 were proposed as Special Resolutions.

The table below details votes cast on each resolution.



Votes For % Votes

Against % Votes

Withheld Total Votes

(excluding

withheld) % of

Issued

Share

Capital

Voted Ordinary Resolutions Resolution 1: To receive the Directors' Report and accounts 16,011,736 99.89 % 18,170 0.11 % 13,870 16,029,906 31.63 % Resolution 2: To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 15,662,401 97.95 % 327,909 2.05 % 45,549 15,990,310 31.55 % Resolution 3: To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 15,595,627 97.57 % 388,247 2.43 % 50,698 15,983,874 31.54 % Resolution 4: To declare a final dividend of 22p per Ordinary Share of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), payable on 6 November 2025 16,030,290 99.93 % 10,460 0.07 % 5,194 16,040,750 31.65 % Resolution 5: To re-elect Rian Dartnell as a Director 15,124,540 94.42 % 893,895 5.58 % 23,047 16,018,435 31.61 % Resolution 6: To re-elect Peter Roth as a Director 15,339,624 95.76 % 678,811 4.24 % 23,047 16,018,435 31.61 % Resolution 7: To re-elect Sarah Ing as a Director 15,108,952 94.33 % 908,978 5.67 % 23,451 16,017,930 31.61 % Resolution 8: To elect Ben Stocks as a Director 15,745,460 98.30 % 272,975 1.70 % 23,047 16,018,435 31.61 % Resolution 9: To re-appoint Grant Thornton UK LLP as auditors of the Company 16,001,929 99.79 % 33,402 0.21 % 9,529 16,035,331 31.64 % Resolution 10: To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditors 16,003,040 99.80 % 31,751 0.20 % 9,961 16,034,791 31.64 % Resolution 11: To authorise the Directors to allot shares 15,687,877 97.89 % 338,748 2.11 % 16,495 16,026,625 31.62 % Resolution 12: To authorise New Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 15,622,125 97.69 % 368,832 2.31 % 45,031 15,990,957 31.55 % Resolution 13: To authorise the Employee Benefit Trust to hold Ordinary Shares up to a maximum aggregate of 10% of the issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company 15,975,427 99.67 % 52,376 0.33 % 15,552 16,027,803 31.63 % Special Resolutions Resolution 14: Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 15,607,625 97.67 % 372,047 2.33 % 54,060 15,979,672 31.53 % Resolution 15: Authority to allot equity securities for cash and/or sell ordinary shares held by the Company for cash 15,670,396 97.83 % 347,348 2.17 % 23,600 16,017,744 31.61 % Resolution 16: To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares 7,908,724 93.94 % 510,315 6.06 % 17,166,562 8,419,039 16.61 %

Notes:

1) Following the completion of the merger with Karpus Management, Inc. on 1 October 2020, the Company has a "Controlling Shareholder Group", which has agreed to limit their voting rights to the lower of: (i) the number of shares held by them; and (ii) 24.99 per cent. of the votes cast on any resolution by all shareholders. The Controlling Shareholder Group cast votes in excess of 24.99 per cent. of the votes cast on the resolutions by all shareholders and, accordingly, the number of votes stated above as being cast "in favour", "against" and those "withheld" have been reduced accordingly. 2) The total number of Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company in issue at close of business on 23 October 2025 and the number used for the percentage of issued share capital voted was 50,679,095. 3) The percentage of issued share capital voted calculation uses total votes cast (including votes withheld) as adjusted per the Controlling Shareholder Group calculation detailed in point 1, above. 4) The votes "for" include those giving the Chair of the AGM discretion. 5) Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of the number in the total votes cast column (excluding votes withheld). 6) The percentages above are rounded to two decimal places. 7) A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution.

Resolutions 5, 6, 7 and 8 related to the election and re-election of the Independent Directors. Under the Listing Rules, because the Controlling Shareholder Group together control in concert more than 30 per cent. of the voting rights of the Company (even though they have agreed to limit their voting rights as stated above), the re-election of an Independent Director by shareholders must be approved by a majority of both: (i) the shareholders of the Company; and (ii) the independent shareholders of the Company (that is, the shareholders of the Company entitled to vote on the election of Independent Directors who are not part of the Controlling Shareholder Group). The Company has separately counted the number of votes cast by the independent shareholders in favour of resolutions 5, 6, 7 and 8 and has determined that, in each case, the second threshold referred to in (ii) above has also been met. Notes 4 to 7 above also apply to the following table.

Resolution Votes For % Votes

Against % Votes

Withheld Total Votes

(excluding

withheld) Resolution 5: To re-elect Rian Dartnell as a Director 8,736,458 90.72 % 893,895 9.28 % 23,047 9,630,353 Resolution 6: To re-elect Peter Roth as a Director 8,951,542 92.95 % 678,811 7.05 % 23,047 9,630,353 Resolution 7: To re-elect Sarah Ing as a Director 8,720,971 90.56 % 908,978 9.44 % 23,451 9,629,949 Resolution 8: To elect Ben Stocks as a Director 9,357,378 97.17 % 272,975 2.83 % 23,047 9,630,353

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions comprising special business have been made available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please visit http://www.clig.co.uk/ or contact:

Rian Dartnell, Chairman

City of London Investment Group PLC

Tel: 001-203-561-0450

Martin Green, James Hornigold, Louisa Waddell

Zeus Capital Limited

Financial Adviser & Broker

Tel: +44 (0)20 3829 5000

