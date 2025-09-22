CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC ("City of London" or "the Group" or "the Company" or "CLIG") CORRECTION: FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR TO 30TH JUNE 2025

LONDON , Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 September 2025, the Company announced its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2025 (the 2025 Annual Report). Following the announcement, CLIG has revised language in the Chairman's Statement by replacing the following paragraph from the section entitled "Happy fifth anniversary! Our dream merger with Karpus Investment Management" on page 6:

"George Karpus had a dream as an entrepreneur and in 1986 embarked on his lifetime's passion. At the same time, Barry Olliff was planning and establishing Olliff & Partners, the predecessor firm to City of London Investment Group. George and Barry pursued and fulfilled their dreams over nearly four decades - passionately leading their teams, growing their firms and providing strong returns for clients. Five years into our relationship, I can say with confidence that our CLIM and KIM merger made good sense and added considerable expertise and value to CLIG. We draw confidence from this successful integration. While Barry Olliff and George Karpus are officially retired, we are fortunate that their teachings and philosophies are alive and well at CLIG - and both Barry and George remain strong supporters of our teams."

The paragraph has been amended from the Company's RNS announcement on 16 September 2025 following consultation with Barry Olliff, on the basis that it does not reflect his current view in relation to the Company. The revised language in the Chairman's Statement therefore now reads as follows:

"George Karpus had a dream as an entrepreneur and in 1986 embarked on his lifetime's passion. In 1991, City of London Investment Group was established. Our teams pursued and fulfilled their dreams ‐ growing the firms and providing strong returns for clients. Five years into our relationship, I can say with confidence that our CLIM and KIM merger made good sense and added considerable expertise and value to CLIG. We draw confidence from this successful integration."

No other changes have been made the 2025 Annual Report. The Company has today made the revised 2025 Annual Report and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting available on its website, http://www.clig.co.uk/. These documents will be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism in due course, in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R.

For access to the full corrected 2025 Annual Report, please follow the link below:

https://clig.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Annual-Report-June-2025-City-of-London-Investment-Group-PLC.pdf

The 2025 Annual Report and the Notice of AGM, which will continue to be held on 27 October 2025, will be posted to shareholders on 25 September 2025.

