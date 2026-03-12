City of Miami Modernizes Regulatory Services and Accelerates AI-Driven Innovation with Oracle

Oracle Permitting and Licensing streamlines processes for local businesses and citizens, while Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications deliver AI-enabled efficiencies

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Miami has chosen Oracle Permitting and Licensing (OPAL) to improve public service delivery, and simplify processes for local residents and businesses. This selection expands on Miami's previous adoption of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications for finance and HR, equipping the city with an integrated cloud platform for essential business processes.

As Miami has grown, residents and businesses have faced significant challenges with outdated permitting processes that led to lengthy delays and unnecessary complexity. To address these challenges, the city sought a consolidated, user-friendly solution to automate review processes and offer readily accessible services for citizens and businesses. Miami chose Oracle Permitting and Licensing to deliver an even more consistent, unified IT experience for its operations and to transform its permitting and licensing operations. By moving to a single integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications, Miami will be able to reduce technology debt, increase the speed and accuracy of finance and HR processes, and meet the ever-growing regulatory and economic development needs of the community.

"From day one, I committed to fix Miami's broken permitting system, and I am proud that our team is making big strides towards that goal. This partnership with Oracle will transform how residents and businesses experience City Hall," said Miami mayor Eileen Higgins. "Accelerating permitting with the latest technologies can save residents time, money, and frustration. I am proud of our employees and commission for advancing these reforms."

With Oracle Permitting and Licensing, Miami will consolidate services from multiple departments into a single system, improving transparency and progress tracking for citizens and employees. The AI-enabled solution will automate review processes with robust workflows and business rules to simplify the permitting process, reduce approval, and reduce cycle times. This will enable the city to optimize technology spend, embrace continuous innovation, and further accelerate economic development.

"We are proud that the City of Miami has chosen Oracle Fusion Permitting and Licensing to unify their critical operations with a modern, AI-powered platform," said Paco Aubrejuan, senior vice president, Oracle. "By consolidating eight applications into OPAL, Miami is extending their existing Oracle Fusion investments and setting a new standard for efficiency and innovation in municipal services."

To learn more about Oracle Planning and Licensing, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/government/state-local/permitting-licensing-software/

