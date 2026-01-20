City of Newark Named One of the Nation's Digital Inclusion Trailblazers for 2025

City of Newark Recognized 3 Years in a Row

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) named the City of Newark as a 2025 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer, recognizing the city's efforts to close the digital divide.

Digital inclusion, access to affordable high-speed internet, devices, and digital skills training, is essential to participating and thriving in today's world. Recognizing the ongoing needs of the community, the City of Newark continues in its efforts toward digital equity.

The Ronald L. Rice Arts Center West in Newark, offering recording studios, video editing, and computer labs to empower youth through creative technology. Image credit: City of Newark

"It is so encouraging to see that Newark achieved Trailblazer Digital Inclusion status in three areas that serve as a snapshot of our city's cultural profile: multi-faceted collaboration in all efforts; resident participation in data collection; and a next-level studio where youth can weave their own musical and video talents into Newark's long-standing artistic legacy," said Mayor Ras J. Baraka. "These important accomplishments are overlaid onto Newark's ongoing trajectory toward equality and equity, which cannot be achieved until every resident has affordable internet access and connectability."

"We continue to find ways to support Newark residents most in need by creating programs and projects that address the need of technology access and education. By supporting digital inclusion initiatives, we are giving residents support as they build their ladder into the innovation economy and beyond," said Aaron Meyerson, chief innovation economy officer and director of broadband at Invest Newark and Newark Alliance. "We're also focused on ensuring the City's booming real estate growth is well connected and enables residents and businesses to thrive. Creating a smart city starts with supporting smart people and building smart buildings."

This year, Newark joins 58 other Digital Inclusion Trailblazers, paving the way for digitally inclusive communities across the US.

"Nonprofits, libraries, churches and other community organizations can't reach digital equity on their own. For everyone to thrive in today's digital world, we need all hands on deck," said Angela Siefer, NDIA executive director. "NDIA's Digital Inclusion Trailblazer program exemplifies the key role of local governments in building digital opportunities for all of their residents."

Trailblazers provide models for other local governments to aspire to, as communities build digital inclusion ecosystems. The City of Newark achieved Trailblazer status by prioritizing digital inclusion for residents of their communities through new initiatives including:

Awarded the "Best IT Collaboration" by the 2025 New Jersey Excellence in Technology Awards . The partnership between the City of Newark, Invest Newark, Newark Alliance, YouthBuild Global, NetTarius, Avatar Tech and the Newark Workforce Development Board connected Hope Village 2, a home for residents without addresses. The City of Newark donated refurbished city equipment to the shelter and residents received digital skills training and job search support on the devices. The devices were provided for free and refurbished by Newark youth as part of a workforce development program.

. The partnership between the City of Newark, Invest Newark, Newark Alliance, YouthBuild Global, NetTarius, Avatar Tech and the Newark Workforce Development Board connected Hope Village 2, a home for residents without addresses. The City of Newark donated refurbished city equipment to the shelter and residents received digital skills training and job search support on the devices. The devices were provided for free and refurbished by Newark youth as part of a workforce development program. Launched a Broadband Development Survey used in the permitting process for new developments to encourage real estate developers to plan for quality, competitive internet options and infrastructure.

used in the permitting process for new developments to encourage real estate developers to plan for quality, competitive internet options and infrastructure. Opened the Ronald L. Rice Arts Center West for Youth Exploration of Arts and Music, which included recording studios, video editing and computers to foster youth empowerment through creative use of technology.

The Trailblazer program identifies seven categories of current best practices. Each applicant's materials are verified for accuracy, assessed for community impact, and posted in an interactive map and searchable database on NDIA's website. By sharing materials with open-sourcing, NDIA provides community advocates and local governments ways to continue learning, connect with trailblazing peers, and plan their own digital inclusion solutions.

ABOUT NATIONAL DIGITAL INCLUSION ALLIANCE: NDIA advances digital equity by supporting community programs and equipping policymakers to act. Working collaboratively with over 2000 affiliates, NDIA advocates for equitable broadband access, tech devices, digital skills training, and tech support. For more information, visit .

ABOUT INVEST NEWARK

Invest Newark, the city's Economic Development Corporation, propels economic growth by championing small businesses, improving internet access and facilitating real estate development. These endeavors lead to job creation and wealth generation, enhancing the overall welfare of Newark's residents. Distinguished by our unwavering dedication to equity and sustainability, Invest Newark stands apart as a forward-thinking development agency. Stay up to date on Invest Newark's latest news by following us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn, or visit us at InvestNewark.org.

