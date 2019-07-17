City of Orlando Uses Qualtrics to Improve Local Services and Increase Resident Trust

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, today announced that the City of Orlando is leveraging the Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) Platform™ to power the city's voice of the resident program, ensuring that every member of the community has a clear and effective way to communicate feedback with city leaders. Gathering and taking action on resident feedback is a core component of the city's stated goal to increase trust in local government.

Orlando is using the platform to measure the experience its residents have interacting with city services, the key drivers of positive and negative experiences, and the solutions that increase overall satisfaction. With the XM Platform, the City of Orlando is able to gather real-time feedback, identify potential issues, and solve pain points faster.

"Trust in local government is tied to the experience that residents have when using city services and it's our job to make sure every experience we provide meets and exceeds each citizen's expectations," said Matt Broffman, director of innovation, City of Orlando. "By moving beyond operational data and measuring residents' experiences with government, we are able to gather real-time feedback from residents across Orlando and use that feedback to improve city services and increase trust in government."

The City of Orlando offers residents more than 275 unique services, including: parking and transportation, parks and recreation, and trash collection and recycling. Recently, the City of Orlando identified a significant decrease in customer satisfaction related to how residents reserve space in a public park. Using the XM Platform, the city was able to quickly identify the issue, simplify the process for reserving space at public parks, and increase resident satisfaction by 45 percent.

"The City of Orlando is pioneering how governments can gain valuable insights to improve their citizens' experience and increase trust in local government," said Webb Stevens, vice president of CustomerXM, Qualtrics. "By understanding both operational and experience data, the City of Orlando will close the experience gaps many organizations find between their customers' perceptions and the delivery of the service."

The XM Platform is used by over 500 federal, state, and local agencies to improve the citizen experience, increase employee engagement, and boost overall trust in government. Qualtrics is the only experience management provider to hold three of the most important security accreditations – FedRAMP, ISO 27001 and HITRUST, to meet the security requirements of the most highly regulated industries and organizations.

To learn more visit: www.qualtrics.com/customer-experience/

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to collect, manage, and act on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,000 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com .

