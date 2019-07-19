City of Passaic Announces Grand Opening of PetSafe® Dog Park

This addition is the first designated dog park in the community and will serve as the centerpiece of Armory Park, transforming the underused space into a community gathering place for residents and their pets. Located just miles outside of New York City, many of the residents of the City of Passaic live in high-rise apartments with little-to-no backyard space, so the park will ensure pet owners have a safe space to keep their furry friends active.

"The PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ Program supports communities that are as enthusiastic about pets as we are and are in need of a safe place to enjoy the outdoors with their dogs," says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe® brand. "In densely populated cities like Passaic, it is our goal to create central hubs for communities of owners to have fun with their pets."

Passaic is one of 13 communities across the country to receive funding through the 2018 PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ program. Out of more than 120 applicants, the city was awarded a $25,000 grant to fund the construction of PetSafe® Armory Memorial Dog Park.

"We're thrilled to finally have our very first Dog Park in Passaic that will help ensure the pets live healthy, active lives, which can sometimes be a challenge in highly urbanized environments like Passaic where outdoor space is limited," says Hector C. Lora, Mayor of Passaic. "The dog park will also promote community cohesion, as residents now have a place to meet and interact with fellow pet parents and their dogs."

All vaccinated dogs and their owners are invited to attend the grand opening on July 21 at 3 p.m. to receive a first look at the community's latest addition. The new PetSafe® Armory Memorial Dog Park is located at 30-58 Gregory Avenue. Mayor Hector C. Lora will be onsite for the ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 3 p.m.

