City of Quincy and Cero Global Demonstrate Significant Emission Reductions and Cost Savings

QUINCY, Mass., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Quincy and Boston-based technology firm Cero Global released results of a flagship program aimed at lowering municipal fleet emissions and operating costs. By implementing CeroRoot™ combustion optimization technology in Fire and Department of Public Works vehicles, the city achieved an average 65% reduction in visible smoke emissions, demonstrating a practical path for cleaning up existing diesel assets.

Impact on Quincy Residents and the Local Environment

The CeroRoot™ device connects into diesel vehicles, improving combustion efficiency Installing CeroRoot™ reduces emissions while saving on costs associated with fuel and maintenance

This project demonstrated two primary benefits to the Quincy community:

Improved Air Quality : By reducing particulate matter (soot) at the source, the technology lowers the concentration of pollutants in local neighborhoods.

: By reducing particulate matter (soot) at the source, the technology lowers the concentration of pollutants in local neighborhoods. Sensible Savings: High emissions are a precursor to significant engine and exhaust maintenance costs. By improving combustion efficiency, the city extends vehicle lifetimes and reduces taxpayer-funded maintenance expenses.

A Scalable Solution for Global Pollution

Beyond its local success, the Quincy pilot highlights a technology with immediate global impact on pollution and fuel consumption. While the industry works toward long-term electrification, CeroRoot™ serves as a bridge cleaning diesel fleets today.

"Our goal in Quincy was to show that you don't have to wait a decade for infrastructure to see real environmental gains," said Brian Lee, CEO and Founder of Cero Global. "By optimizing the combustion process in existing engines, we provide a scalable, immediate solution to a global emissions problem."

Independent testing showed significant reductions in pollution and optical opacity:

Department Vehicle Initial Emissions

(%) Final Emissions

(%) Reduction Rate Fire Rescue 1 1.8 % 0.0 % 100 % Engine 7 16.5 % 9.6 % 42 % Engine 8 40.0 % 16.2 % 60 % DPW Water Truck

1 7.3 % 0.7 % 90 % Water Truck

2 4.2 % 2.9 % 31 %

How CeroRoot™ Enhances Fleet Reliability

CeroRoot™ also addresses critical maintenance thresholds. One of the tested vehicles saw its opacity drop from a borderline 16.5% to 9.6%. This reduction keeps the vehicle within compliance limits and prevents soot buildup that causes expensive Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) failures which can cost thousands of dollars to replace.

"Cero's device is a huge win," said Kevin Mellor, Master Mechanic for the Quincy Fire Department." We took a truck that was failing its emissions limit and cut the smoke by more than half. It saves the Quincy Fire Department time and money."

The Bottom Line

"Quincy is committed to exploring innovative ways to protect our environment and manage our resources more effectively," said Quincy Mayor Tom Koch. "This partnership with Cero Global has allowed us to take a lead in testing new technology that benefits both our residents' health and our city's budget."

About the City of Quincy

Located south of Boston, Quincy, Massachusetts, is a coastal community actively committed to improving its local environment. Quincy leads in solutions that protect the environment while ensuring fiscal responsibility and public services for its 100,000 residents.

About Cero Global

Cero Global is a Boston-based clean technology company focused on improving the efficiency of heavy-duty diesel vehicles. Its flagship product, CeroRoot™, is a non-invasive device that optimizes combustion to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Visit www.cero-global.com.

Media Contact:

Matthew Mallory

(508) 658-2710

[email protected]

SOURCE Cero Global