City of San Pablo Celebrates California's First Fully Electric Residential Recycling and Waste Collection Fleet

Electric collection fleet reinforces San Pablo's leadership in sustainability and emissions reduction

SAN PABLO, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) and the City of San Pablo have partnered to roll out California's first fully electric residential recycling and waste collection fleet. In addition to being the first in the state, the city is among the first in the nation to deploy a zero-emission, fully electric residential recycling and waste fleet.

Pictured from left to right: Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia, San Pablo Councilmember Arturo Cruz, San Pablo Councilmember Rita Xavier, San Pablo Mayor Elizabeth Pabon Alvarado, Republic Services General Manager Shawn Moberg, Republic Services Area President Yasser Brenes, Republic Services Director of Operations Technology Yasmeen Sarwar, and San Pablo City Manager Matt Rodriguez celebrate the City of San Pablo's EV flee. The City of San Pablo is the first in California to deploy a fully electric recycling and waste collection fleet.

"We are proud of our longstanding commitment to sustainability and that we are leading the way in California – and the nation – with a fully electric residential collection fleet in partnership with Republic Services," said San Pablo City Manager Matt Rodriguez. "These innovative EV trucks are cost-competitive for our ratepayers and will literally drive sustainability by providing cleaner and quieter service throughout our community."

The fleet serving San Pablo includes five McNeilus Volterra EVs, the industry's first fully integrated electric recycling and waste trucks. Developed with insights from Republic Services, these trucks prioritize safety in addition to zero tailpipe emissions. Key safety features include 360-degree cameras, an enlarged windshield for improved visibility, lane-departure sensors and automated braking.

The city's transition to an all-electric fleet supports its Climate Action Plan by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing its 2035 goal of cutting emissions 30% below 2005 levels, helping to improve local air quality.

"As the first city in California to adopt an electric residential collection truck fleet, the City of San Pablo has demonstrated its leading commitment to sustainability," said Shawn Moberg, general manager at Republic Services. "This fleet highlights how innovation is advancing how Republic Services delivers sustainable recycling and waste services for the communities we serve."

As one of North America's largest providers of environmental services, Republic Services has made the industry's largest commitment to fleet electrification. With more than 200 electric collection trucks in operation across the country, the company is reducing emissions while helping communities achieve measurable progress toward their sustainability commitments.

About City of San Pablo

The City of San Pablo is a vibrant and diverse community known for its rich cultural heritage, strong sense of community, and ongoing commitment to growth and revitalization. Located in West Contra Costa County off Interstate 80, San Pablo spans 2.6 square miles and is just minutes away from the Bay Area cultural centers of Berkeley, Oakland, and San Francisco. The City continues to invest in economic development, public safety, and community services, enhancing quality of life for residents and businesses alike.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

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SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.