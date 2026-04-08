Republic Services Celebrates Opening of Expanded Peabody Recycling Center

Modernized facility uses advanced technology to increase recycling capacity

PEABODY, Mass., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) a leader in the environmental services industry, celebrated the opening of its upgraded, state-of-the-art Peabody Recycling Center, equipped with advanced technology to increase recycling capacity and help support Massachusetts' ambitious waste‑reduction goals.

The 54,000-square‑foot Peabody Recycling Center has several upgraded systems, including:

Left to right: Rusty Angel, Machinex; Joe Ganno, Republic Services Operations Manager; Kathi Mirza, Branch Chief Municipal Waste Reduction Program for the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection; Brian Skehan, Republic Services General Manager; and Ron Sterns, Republic Services Senior Manager of Infrastructure Design; cut the ribbon to officially open the Peabody Recycling Center.

Automated sorting equipment

AI-powered technology for increased accuracy and efficiency

Enhanced safety systems

Expanded processing capacity of 35–40 tons of recyclables per hour

Cleaner, higher-quality material output for end markets

"The enhancements at the Peabody Recycling Center enable us to process more recyclables, divert more material from landfills and deliver cleaner commodities to end-users," said Republic Services Market Vice President Kurt Lavery. "This facility demonstrates our commitment to the greater Boston community by investing in recycling solutions that help create a more sustainable world."

Community leaders and local officials joined the event, which included facility tours for a first-hand look at the advanced equipment, including AI and ballistic sorters, an intricate conveyor network, eddy current separators and baling systems. Recycling experts shared insights into how automation and machine learning are transforming material recovery.

The Peabody Recycling Center, located at 109 Newbury Street in Peabody, Mass., will service numerous communities throughout greater Boston.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

Contact:

Republic Services Media Relations

(480) 757-9770

[email protected]

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.